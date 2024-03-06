Shop the best deals on Easter decorations to elevate your home for the spring celebration.
Creating the 2024 Easter celebration of your dreams with delicately hand-painted eggs, elaborate brunch tablescapes and brightly colored floral arrangements can be easier and more affordable than you'd expect. Now's the time to hop to it, because Easter is coming up on March 31.
Amazon has an endless assortment of Easter decorations and spring home decor including everything from lawn signs to welcoming wreaths and festive throw pillows to serving trays — and the best part is our top picks are all under $35. With Easter comes spring, so decorating the house for the holiday means saying goodbye to the dreary winter and hello to fresh blooms and bright colors.
Turning your house into a pastel, spring-themed Easter explosion is just a few clicks away. This Easter, you can have the best-dressed house on the block by scoring these affordable decorations. No matter how you celebrate Easter — a potluck dinner with friends, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, a fancy breakfast with the family, or something else entirely — these decor ideas will suit your needs.
Below, shop our curated list of the best Easter decorations and decor at Amazon for under $40.
Maxsoins Glass Jars with Ceramic Bunny Ear Lid (4-Pack)
Store your Easter candy in style with these glass jars topped with bunny ears.
Ashler Easter Decorations Pillow Covers
Revamp your sofa in the spirit of the spring holiday with these charming pillow covers offered in four different shades.
RoseCraft Pre-Lit Easter Egg Tree Tabletop Decor
Brighten up the dining room table with this centerpiece with delicate lights that dazzle.
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Deviled Egg Plate
If you'll be having deviled eggs at Easter brunch, this platter is an elegant way to serve them to your guests.
Cotton Craft Gingham Buffalo Plaid Check Napkins
If you're looking for Easter home decor that you can use all spring, these cute pastel napkins are perfect for your Easter table and everyday use.
VGIA Artificial Easter Egg Wreath
Bring cheer to your doorstep with this whimsical wreath featuring colorful eggs and tiny blossoms.
Phantoscope Happy Easter Bunny Shaped Throw Pillow
Cuddle up with this soft, sherpa bunny-shaped pillow. It also comes in white, black and brown colors.
Pudodo Easter Buffalo Plaid Check Table Runner
This pastel rainbow gingham print table runner is so pretty you'll want to use it year-round.
Arkeny Easter Kitchen Towels
These tea towels will bring the Easter festivities to the kitchen.
Whaline Wooden Easter Bunnies (3 Pieces)
Reminiscent of the classic Easter candy Peeps, these wooden bunnies add a splash of color to your home.
Newman House Studio Easter Candy Dish
Nuts, candy, veggies and more will look great served in this dish.
CNVoila Easter Mason Jar Farmhouse Decoration
Line them up or place them separately—no matter how you display these mason jars filled with flowers, they'll look stunning.
Mloabuc Hello Easter Door Mat
A pop of pink at your doorstep welcomes guests while keeping your entryway clean.
La Jolie Muse Easter Cupcake Stand
Display all your Easter cupcakes, cookies or any other brunch goods on this ceramic cupcake stand with a bunny base for a presentation everyone will love.
Winlyn 60 Gold Leaf Easter Eggs
It doesn't quite feel like Easter without dyed eggs, and these colorful ones are enhanced with gold flecks.
Hodao Easter Bunny Figurine Decorations
These Easter bunny figurines are an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday.
UPware Hello Easter Melamine Spoon Rest
Keep your counters clean while embracing Easter with this delightful spoon rest.
MicoSim Moss Garden Bunny Figurine
You'll think of spring when looking at these bunny figurines covered in moss.
Brwoynn Easter Yard Signs
If yard signs are your thing, these are pretty adorable.
Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.
