Best Lists

The Best Easter Decor on Amazon to Brighten Up Your Home — All Under $35

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Easter decorations
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:43 PM PST, March 6, 2024

Shop the best deals on Easter decorations to elevate your home for the spring celebration.

Creating the 2024 Easter celebration of your dreams with delicately hand-painted eggs, elaborate brunch tablescapes and brightly colored floral arrangements can be easier and more affordable than you'd expect. Now's the time to hop to it, because Easter is coming up on March 31.

Amazon has an endless assortment of Easter decorations and spring home decor including everything from lawn signs to welcoming wreaths and festive throw pillows to serving trays — and the best part is our top picks are all under $35. With Easter comes spring, so decorating the house for the holiday means saying goodbye to the dreary winter and hello to fresh blooms and bright colors.

Turning your house into a pastel, spring-themed Easter explosion is just a few clicks away. This Easter, you can have the best-dressed house on the block by scoring these affordable decorations. No matter how you celebrate Easter — a potluck dinner with friends, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, a fancy breakfast with the family, or something else entirely — these decor ideas will suit your needs.

Below, shop our curated list of the best Easter decorations and decor at Amazon for under $40.

Maxsoins Glass Jars with Ceramic Bunny Ear Lid (4-Pack)

Maxsoins Glass Jars with Ceramic Bunny Ear Lid (4-Pack)
Amazon

Maxsoins Glass Jars with Ceramic Bunny Ear Lid (4-Pack)

Store your Easter candy in style with these glass jars topped with bunny ears.

Ashler Easter Decorations Pillow Covers

Ashler Easter Decorations Pillow Covers
Amazon

Ashler Easter Decorations Pillow Covers

Revamp your sofa in the spirit of the spring holiday with these charming pillow covers offered in four different shades.

RoseCraft Pre-Lit Easter Egg Tree Tabletop Decor

RoseCraft Pre-Lit Easter Egg Tree Tabletop Decor
Amazon

RoseCraft Pre-Lit Easter Egg Tree Tabletop Decor

Brighten up the dining room table with this centerpiece with delicate lights that dazzle.

$25 $22

Shop Now

Portmeirion Botanic Garden Deviled Egg Plate

Portmeirion Botanic Garden Deviled Egg Plate
Amazon

Portmeirion Botanic Garden Deviled Egg Plate

If you'll be having deviled eggs at Easter brunch, this platter is an elegant way to serve them to your guests.

Cotton Craft Gingham Buffalo Plaid Check Napkins

Cotton Craft Gingham Buffalo Plaid Check Napkins
Amazon

Cotton Craft Gingham Buffalo Plaid Check Napkins

If you're looking for Easter home decor that you can use all spring, these cute pastel napkins are perfect for your Easter table and everyday use. 

VGIA Artificial Easter Egg Wreath

VGIA Artificial Easter Egg Wreath
Amazon

VGIA Artificial Easter Egg Wreath

Bring cheer to your doorstep with this whimsical wreath featuring colorful eggs and tiny blossoms.

Phantoscope Happy Easter Bunny Shaped Throw Pillow

Phantoscope Happy Easter Bunny Shaped Throw Pillow
Amazon

Phantoscope Happy Easter Bunny Shaped Throw Pillow

Cuddle up with this soft, sherpa bunny-shaped pillow. It also comes in white, black and brown colors.

Pudodo Easter Buffalo Plaid Check Table Runner

Pudodo Easter Buffalo Plaid Check Table Runner
Amazon

Pudodo Easter Buffalo Plaid Check Table Runner

This pastel rainbow gingham print table runner is so pretty you'll want to use it year-round. 

Arkeny Easter Kitchen Towels

Arkeny Easter Kitchen Towels
Amazon

Arkeny Easter Kitchen Towels

These tea towels will bring the Easter festivities to the kitchen.

Whaline Wooden Easter Bunnies (3 Pieces)

Whaline Wooden Easter Bunnies (3 Pieces)
Amazon

Whaline Wooden Easter Bunnies (3 Pieces)

Reminiscent of the classic Easter candy Peeps, these wooden bunnies add a splash of color to your home.

$14 $13

Shop Now

Newman House Studio Easter Candy Dish

Newman House Studio Easter Candy Dish
Amazon

Newman House Studio Easter Candy Dish

Nuts, candy, veggies and more will look great served in this dish.

CNVoila Easter Mason Jar Farmhouse Decoration

CNVoila Easter Mason Jar Farmhouse Decoration
Amazon

CNVoila Easter Mason Jar Farmhouse Decoration

Line them up or place them separately—no matter how you display these mason jars filled with flowers, they'll look stunning.

Mloabuc Hello Easter Door Mat

Mloabuc Hello Easter Door Mat
Amazon

Mloabuc Hello Easter Door Mat

A pop of pink at your doorstep welcomes guests while keeping your entryway clean.

$23 $20

Shop Now

La Jolie Muse Easter Cupcake Stand

La Jolie Muse Easter Cupcake Stand
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Easter Cupcake Stand

Display all your Easter cupcakes, cookies or any other brunch goods on this ceramic cupcake stand with a bunny base for a presentation everyone will love.

$33 $29

Shop Now

Winlyn 60 Gold Leaf Easter Eggs

Winlyn 60 Gold Leaf Easter Eggs
Amazon

Winlyn 60 Gold Leaf Easter Eggs

It doesn't quite feel like Easter without dyed eggs, and these colorful ones are enhanced with gold flecks. 

Hodao Easter Bunny Figurine Decorations

Hodao Easter Bunny Figurine Decorations
Amazon

Hodao Easter Bunny Figurine Decorations

These Easter bunny figurines are an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday.

UPware Hello Easter Melamine Spoon Rest

UPware Hello Easter Melamine Spoon Rest
Amazon

UPware Hello Easter Melamine Spoon Rest

Keep your counters clean while embracing Easter with this delightful spoon rest.

MicoSim Moss Garden Bunny Figurine

MicoSim Moss Garden Bunny Figurine
Amazon

MicoSim Moss Garden Bunny Figurine

You'll think of spring when looking at these bunny figurines covered in moss.

$25 $21

Shop Now

Brwoynn Easter Yard Signs

Brwoynn Easter Yard Signs
Amazon

Brwoynn Easter Yard Signs

If yard signs are your thing, these are pretty adorable. 

$30 $24

With coupon

Shop Now

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Delicious Easter Gift Ideas from Shari's Berries

Delicious Easter Gift Ideas from Shari's Berries

The Best Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

Style

The Best Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

The 18 Best Easter Gifts on Amazon for All Ages

Gifts

The 18 Best Easter Gifts on Amazon for All Ages

13 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

Best Lists

13 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

The Sweetest Easter Dresses to Shop Now

Best Lists

The Sweetest Easter Dresses to Shop Now

The Ultimate Easter Shopping Guide for 2024

Best Lists

The Ultimate Easter Shopping Guide for 2024

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring Break 2024

Style

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring Break 2024

Away's New Pink Luggage Collection Is Perfect for Spring Break

Home

Away's New Pink Luggage Collection Is Perfect for Spring Break

Tags:

Latest News