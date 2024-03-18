Charming spring styles to wear on Easter morning and beyond.
Easter is on Sunday, March 31 this year, which is sooner than you might expect. The good news is it's never too soon to start shopping for a dreamy spring dress to wear for the occasion. Girls excited about the morning Easter egg hunt aren't the only ones who deserve a cute Easter dress, after all.
Women's Easter dresses are traditionally styled more on the conservative side to be worn to church or at family gatherings. When shopping for your 2024 Easter dress, go for springtime pastels (like in this Tuckernuck Sky Blue Luella Dress) or florals (à la Abercrombie & Fitch's Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress) to fit the vibe. Midi lengths, linen fabrics and long sleeves are all Easter bunny-approved. If it's still cold where you live, just throw on a cute cardigan over top and you're good to go.
Get ready for those adorable springtime family photos. Begin — and finish — your Easter dress hunt ahead by shopping styles from Cleobella, Selkie, ASTR the Label and more beloved brands.
Cleobella Elisa Midi Dress
This stunning organic cotton dress with puff sleeves and a bow has a hand-woodblock print floral design.
Paige Verona Dress
If it's still chilly in your area, go for this long-sleeve, 100% silk dress in soft spring tones.
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
This flattering midi dress comes in a ton of colors and prints and even petite, standard and tall lengths.
ASTR the Label Blythe Dress
This midi dress in a spring floral has a cute bow in the back.
Sovere Entity Mini Dress
This jersey dress in Easter pink has a ruched skirt for a flattering look.
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress
This floral midi dress has pretty flutter sleeves.
Tuckernuck Sky Blue Luella Dress
This classy take on the cotton shirt dress features pleating and an A-line silhouette.
Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece
Ok, so it's not quite a dress, but this linen two-piece is ready for Easter Sunday. This classy linen number that's fit for a first lady has a boat neckline and an A-line skirt.
House of CB Tatiana Corset Dress
This feminine floral print dress has an 1800s-inspired corset bodice that laces up the back for a snatched look.
Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress
This linen dress has a stunning corset-style bodice and lace trim details.
House of CB Felizia Floral Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
This floral puff sleeve maxi dress makes a springtime statement.
Selkie The Empress Dress
This dress practically screams "spring." This girly number features a whimsical floral organza fabric.
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable.
Hill House Home The Ophelia Mini Dress
This cottagecore mini with ruffled sleeves has an adjustable neckline and a corset-inspired body. Its back is smocked for a comfy fit.
Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.