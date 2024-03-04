Best Lists

Best Amazon Deals on On-Trend Easter Dresses: Pastel, Floral, Midi-Length Dresses and More Spring Styles

Dokotoo Women's Dress
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:54 PM PST, March 4, 2024

Step out in style in these Easter-ready spring dresses that are all under $50.

There's no need to break the bank for a new Easter dress, because Amazon has tons of reviewer-loved options on sale now, even ahead of springtime.

These Amazon dresses are great because they all come in various colors and prints. On top of that, many have thousands of reviews, so you can see photos of the styles on real shoppers. They're all affordable and easy to Prime over in time for March 31. Hooray for two-day shipping! 

Depending on your Easter plans, you may want a style that's more on the conservative side to be worn to church or at family gatherings. Easter bunny-approved dress features include springtime pastels, florals, midi lengths, long sleeves and more. Some of the dresses we've found are suitable for chillier weather, but all can be paired with a cute cardigan if it's still colder where you live.

Dress to impress in this year's family Easter photos. Below, shop the best Amazon deals on Easter 2024 dresses. You can wear all of these styles on Easter and beyond. It may seem early to shop for an Easter dress, but be sure to snag these now before they're no longer on sale. Note that prices often vary by size on Amazon.

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress
Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress

Pop on this flutter-sleeve dress with a bow.

$44 $33

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress
Blencot Long Sleeve Dress

Stay comfy and warm in this long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neck neckline.  

$80 $50

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Summer Dress
Shy Velvet Summer Dress

This spring pink dress has cute cutouts. 

$53 $40

Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress

Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress
Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress

This dress is business in the front and party in the back with an open bow design. 

$50 $38

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This spring floral dress has a cute halter neckline. 

$58 $52

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress
Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve floral number with a square neckline. 

$70 $25

Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Zesica Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress is pretty in spring pastels and flattering thanks to its smocked waist.

$64 $29

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.

$58 $45

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress
Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress

This boho dress has a fitted bodice and puff sleeves, plus a subtle floral print.

$50 $31

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress
Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress

This tiered midi dress has cute flutter sleeves and a smocked bodice. 

$59 $26

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.

$41 $37

Chiffon Summer Dress

Chiffon Summer Dress
Chiffon Summer Dress

This dress has a cute high neckline and emphasizes the waist. It doesn't run too short, making it appropriate for Easter.

$50 $29

Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress

Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress
Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress

This one-shoulder style has a midi length and tiered design. 

$67 $35

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress
MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress

Embrace the charming cottagecore aesthetic with this floral dress, featuring spaghetti straps with tie details and a chic square neckline.

$48 $43

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Crafted from lightweight polyester material, this sun dress offers a cool and comfortable option for warm spring days.

$50 $41

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

