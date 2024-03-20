Sales & Deals

The Best Easter Decor Deals During Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% on Spring Decorations

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Deals on Easter Decor During the BSS
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:16 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

Transform your home into an Easter oasis with these deep discounts during Amazon's savings event.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here. The online retailer is offering Prime Day-level discounts across departments in honor of the new sunny season. Running from today, Wednesday, March 20 through Monday, March 25, savvy shoppers can save big on beauty, tech, apparel, home goods and more during this sales event.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

We are keeping our eyes on the best deal during the Big Spring Sale, and right now, some of our favorite discounts are in the Easter decor department. Not only can you save up to 50% on stylish and stunning decorations, but this sale comes just in time to get everything you need for the spring holiday. From markdowns on colorful egg ornaments to blooming floral garlands and adorable bunny figurines, you'll want to cash in on these savings. 

Amazon has slashed prices on home decor that works for Easter and beyond. One such offering is a pastel dinnerware set that will bring a splash of color to any dinner party—not just Easter brunch. There's also a springtime pot holder and oven mitt combo featuring watercolor florals that you'll want to display in your kitchen throughout summer. We can't forget the breathtaking hydrangea wreath with pops of green and purple that will highlight any door. 

Below, shop our roundup of the best Easter decor deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, including picks that you'll want to keep out year-round.

The Best Easter Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Misspin Vintage Spring Eucalyptus and Flower Garland

Misspin Vintage Spring Eucalyptus and Flower Garland
Amazon

Misspin Vintage Spring Eucalyptus and Flower Garland

Bring a touch of elegance to the table with this vintage-inspired garland with artificial pink peonies and eucalyptus leaves.

$25 $19

Shop Now

LikSoor Artificial Easter Stems

LikSoor Artificial Easter Stems
Amazon

LikSoor Artificial Easter Stems

Fill a vase with these stems dotted with eggs and berries for an Easter arrangement. 

$14 $10

Shop Now

Stone Lain Elena Mix and Match 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Stone Lain Elena Mix and Match 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Amazon

Stone Lain Elena Mix and Match 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Impress your guest with these speckled pastel plates. The set serves four and includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and coffee mugs.

$110 $55

Shop Now

Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Oven Mitt & Pot Holder

Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Oven Mitt & Pot Holder
Amazon

Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Oven Mitt & Pot Holder

Perfect as an Easter gift for the home chef in your life, this pot holder and oven mitt set is also one you'll want for yourself.

$23 $16

Shop Now

Vanthylit Easter Egg Tree with LED Lights

Vanthylit Easter Egg Tree with LED Lights
Amazon

Vanthylit Easter Egg Tree with LED Lights

Delicate branches are adorned with pastel eggs and LED lights for a centerpiece that dazzles.

$19 $14

Shop Now

Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations

Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations
Amazon

Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations

This Easter bunny figurine is an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday.

$18 $10

Shop Now

Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations

Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations
Amazon

Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations

These springtime bunnies will make a statement on your Easter dinner table. 

$26 $22

Shop Now

Nearly Natural 4781 Hydrangea Wreath

Nearly Natural 4781 Hydrangea Wreath
Amazon

Nearly Natural 4781 Hydrangea Wreath

Despite being made from polyester, this highly-rated wreath looks like the real thing.

$114 $68

Shop Now

Yunfan Easter Egg Hanging Ornaments (12 Pieces)

Yunfan Easter Egg Hanging Ornaments (12 Pieces)
Amazon

Yunfan Easter Egg Hanging Ornaments (12 Pieces)

Hang these egg ornaments around the home for a festive Easter touch.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)

Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)
Amazon

Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)

These blooming tulips look like the real thing but will last much longer. They'd make a great centerpiece on the table during Easter dinner.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Party Joy 6.56ft Eucalyptus Garland with Flowers

Party Joy 6.56ft Eucalyptus Garland with Flowers
Amazon

Party Joy 6.56ft Eucalyptus Garland with Flowers

The fireplace mantel, stairway banister or dining room table are just a few spots where you could place this gorgeous garland. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments

Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments
Amazon

Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments

Brighten up your Easter decorations with this petite birch tree speckled with warm lights and egg ornaments.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Easter Deals During the Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Easter Deals During the Big Spring Sale

Save Up to 30% on Bose Soundbars and Speakers at Amazon's Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Bose Soundbars and Speakers at Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starts Wednesday: Here's What to Know

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starts Wednesday: Here's What to Know

Save Up to 40% on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

The Cult-Favorite Colorfulkoala Leggings Are on Sale for Just $18

Sales & Deals

The Cult-Favorite Colorfulkoala Leggings Are on Sale for Just $18

Stream and Save With the Best Deals on Roku Devices Starting at $20

Sales & Deals

Stream and Save With the Best Deals on Roku Devices Starting at $20

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Sales & Deals

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Tags:

Latest News