Transform your home into an Easter oasis with these deep discounts during Amazon's savings event.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here. The online retailer is offering Prime Day-level discounts across departments in honor of the new sunny season. Running from today, Wednesday, March 20 through Monday, March 25, savvy shoppers can save big on beauty, tech, apparel, home goods and more during this sales event.
We are keeping our eyes on the best deal during the Big Spring Sale, and right now, some of our favorite discounts are in the Easter decor department. Not only can you save up to 50% on stylish and stunning decorations, but this sale comes just in time to get everything you need for the spring holiday. From markdowns on colorful egg ornaments to blooming floral garlands and adorable bunny figurines, you'll want to cash in on these savings.
Amazon has slashed prices on home decor that works for Easter and beyond. One such offering is a pastel dinnerware set that will bring a splash of color to any dinner party—not just Easter brunch. There's also a springtime pot holder and oven mitt combo featuring watercolor florals that you'll want to display in your kitchen throughout summer. We can't forget the breathtaking hydrangea wreath with pops of green and purple that will highlight any door.
Below, shop our roundup of the best Easter decor deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, including picks that you'll want to keep out year-round.
The Best Easter Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Misspin Vintage Spring Eucalyptus and Flower Garland
Bring a touch of elegance to the table with this vintage-inspired garland with artificial pink peonies and eucalyptus leaves.
LikSoor Artificial Easter Stems
Fill a vase with these stems dotted with eggs and berries for an Easter arrangement.
Stone Lain Elena Mix and Match 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Impress your guest with these speckled pastel plates. The set serves four and includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and coffee mugs.
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Oven Mitt & Pot Holder
Perfect as an Easter gift for the home chef in your life, this pot holder and oven mitt set is also one you'll want for yourself.
Vanthylit Easter Egg Tree with LED Lights
Delicate branches are adorned with pastel eggs and LED lights for a centerpiece that dazzles.
Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations
This Easter bunny figurine is an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday.
Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations
These springtime bunnies will make a statement on your Easter dinner table.
Nearly Natural 4781 Hydrangea Wreath
Despite being made from polyester, this highly-rated wreath looks like the real thing.
Yunfan Easter Egg Hanging Ornaments (12 Pieces)
Hang these egg ornaments around the home for a festive Easter touch.
Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)
These blooming tulips look like the real thing but will last much longer. They'd make a great centerpiece on the table during Easter dinner.
Party Joy 6.56ft Eucalyptus Garland with Flowers
The fireplace mantel, stairway banister or dining room table are just a few spots where you could place this gorgeous garland.
Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments
Brighten up your Easter decorations with this petite birch tree speckled with warm lights and egg ornaments.
Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
RELATED CONTENT: