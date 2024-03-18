From security cameras to video doorbells, Blink products are up to 40% off at Amazon right now.
If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, Amazon just dropped massive deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras ahead of the Big Spring Sale this week. You can save up to 40% on Blink's smart security products that let you keep an eye on your home no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.
Whether you're looking to scare away potential intruders while you're away on spring break or simply enjoy some peace of mind every day, Blink makes some of the most popular video doorbells on the market. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale right now.
To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering deals on easy-to-install Blink bundles. Blink's home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.
Affordable peace of mind starts here. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras available now.
Best Blink Smart Home Security Deals
Blink Video Doorbell
Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step.
Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)
Outdoor 4 is innovative yet easy to use with up to two years of powerful battery life. See what’s happening inside and outside your home with HD live view and infrared night vision.
Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.
Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
