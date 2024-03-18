Sales & Deals

Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Blink Video Doorbell
Blink
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:11 PM PDT, March 18, 2024

From security cameras to video doorbells, Blink products are up to 40% off at Amazon right now.

If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, Amazon just dropped massive deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras ahead of the Big Spring Sale this week. You can save up to 40% on Blink's smart security products that let you keep an eye on your home no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.

Whether you're looking to scare away potential intruders while you're away on spring break or simply enjoy some peace of mind every day, Blink makes some of the most popular video doorbells on the market. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale right now.

See all the Blink Deals

To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering deals on easy-to-install Blink bundles. Blink's home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Affordable peace of mind starts here. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras available now.

Best Blink Smart Home Security Deals

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60 $42

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)
Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

Outdoor 4 is innovative yet easy to use with up to two years of powerful battery life. See what’s happening inside and outside your home with HD live view and infrared night vision.

$90 $58

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.

$95 $72

Shop Now

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Blink Whole Home Bundle
Amazon

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

$215 $137

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.

$425 $224

Shop Now

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
Amazon

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.

$130 $100

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

