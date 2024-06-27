Shop the best Amazon 4th of July deals on everything from tech and clothes to kitchen and home goods.
The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is officially on, but you don't have to wait until the huge shopping event to score major summer savings. Amazon's 4th of July Sale is in full swing with can't-miss discounts on tech, home goods, kitchen appliances, camping gear and more summer must-haves. Right now, you can save up to 60% on a whole range of popular products from brands like Dyson, Keurig, Samsonite and Apple.
Whether you're shopping for a cooling tower fan or a new pair of summer sandals, the Amazon 4th of July sale has everything you need for the sunny season. We’ve done all of the digging to find the best Amazon deals that are actually worth shopping before Prime Day — and if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to get fast and free shipping along with access to Prime Day on July 16 and 17.
The Amazon 4th of July deals span nearly everything you can think of, including luggage, Apple devices and kitchen essentials. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon. 4th of July deals you won't want to miss.
10 Best Amazon 4th of July Deals Overall
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save over $200 on this 14,000 BTU air conditioner that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet.
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Equipped with the powerful GS4 grilling system, this two burner gas grill is your entry to everyday grilling. The compact open-cart design makes it perfect for small spaces, and you have all the basics you need to get familiar with gas grilling.
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Score over 40% off this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.
Samsung 75" Class Neo QLED 4K TV
Save big on the Samsung QN85C and see just how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen that’s packed with over 30 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Best Amazon 4th of July Home Deals
LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
This LG air conditioning unit includes three cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Save 50% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Bedsure Cooling Sheets for Queen Size Bed Set
Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.
Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Save more than 30% on Amazon's bestselling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one glass coffee table.
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Plus, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Save 30% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.
Best Amazon 4th of July Kitchen Deals
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker
If you're looking for a countertop ice maker on a budget (and that's on sale), check out this model by Frigidaire. It can make up to 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice cubes every day.
Best Amazon 4th of July Tech Deals
65" LG C4 OLED TV
Save up to $700 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
JBL Clip 4
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Save $400 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)
Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.
Beats Studio Pro
Listen to your favorite songs and podcasts in lossless audio with active noise cancelling and a transparency mode with Beats' best-performing headphones for less, complete with 40-hour battery life.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time.
Best Amazon 4th of July Luggage Deals
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Save big on this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins.
Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set
This Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set is lightweight with spinner wheels. Along with the carry-on size, you'll also get a matching medium size option.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security.
Best Amazon 4th of July Beauty Deals
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
Best Amazon 4th of July Fashion Deals
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Save on Hailey Bieber's favorite classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts
Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton crew neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and style are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
