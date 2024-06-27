Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon 4th of July Deals Actually Worth Shopping Before Prime Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pool Party
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:40 PM PDT, June 27, 2024

Shop the best Amazon 4th of July deals on everything from tech and clothes to kitchen and home goods.

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is officially on, but you don't have to wait until the huge shopping event to score major summer savings. Amazon's 4th of July Sale is in full swing with can't-miss discounts on tech, home goods, kitchen appliances, camping gear and more summer must-haves. Right now, you can save up to 60% on a whole range of popular products from brands like Dyson, Keurig, Samsonite and Apple.

Shop Amazon's July 4th Deals

Whether you're shopping for a cooling tower fan or a new pair of summer sandals, the Amazon 4th of July sale has everything you need for the sunny season. We’ve done all of the digging to find the best Amazon deals that are actually worth shopping before Prime Day — and if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to get fast and free shipping along with access to Prime Day on July 16 and 17.

The Amazon 4th of July deals span nearly everything you can think of, including luggage, Apple devices and kitchen essentials. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon. 4th of July deals you won't want to miss.

10 Best Amazon 4th of July Deals Overall

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save over $200 on this 14,000 BTU air conditioner that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet.

$681 $450

Shop Now

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Equipped with the powerful GS4 grilling system, this two burner gas grill is your entry to everyday grilling. The compact open-cart design makes it perfect for small spaces, and you have all the basics you need to get familiar with gas grilling. 

$551 $399

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $329

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Score over 40% off this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.

$200 $108

Shop Now

Samsung 75" Class Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 75" Class Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

Samsung 75" Class Neo QLED 4K TV

Save big on the Samsung QN85C and see just how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen that’s packed with over 30 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.

$2,498 $1,498

Shop Now

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Amazon

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$350 $222

Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Home Deals

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Amazon

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This LG air conditioning unit includes three cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season. 

$260 $197

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Save 50% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $300

Shop Now

Bedsure Cooling Sheets for Queen Size Bed Set

Bedsure Cooling Sheets for Queen Size Bed Set
Amazon

Bedsure Cooling Sheets for Queen Size Bed Set

Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.

$55 $22

Shop Now

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's bestselling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one glass coffee table.

$439 $280

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.

$650 $498

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum
Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Plus, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$570 $415

Shop Now

Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save 30% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Kitchen Deals

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker

Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker
Amazon

Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker

If you're looking for a countertop ice maker on a budget (and that's on sale), check out this model by Frigidaire. It can make up to 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice cubes every day.

$160 $109

Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Tech Deals

65" LG C4 OLED TV

65" LG C4 OLED TV
Amazon

65" LG C4 OLED TV

Save up to $700 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.

$2,000 $1,547

Shop Now

JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4
Amazon

JBL Clip 4

This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.  

$80 $50

Shop Now

65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Samsung

65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save $400 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.

$1,998 $1,598

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)

Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

$429 $329

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Listen to your favorite songs and podcasts in lossless audio with active noise cancelling and a transparency mode with Beats' best-performing headphones for less, complete with 40-hour battery life.

$350 $250

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $569

Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

$110 $55

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. 

$249 $199

Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$280 $189

Shop Now

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big on this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95 $40

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140 $56

Shop Now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins. 

$170 $120

With Coupon

Shop Now

Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set

Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set
Amazon

Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set

This Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set is lightweight with spinner wheels. Along with the carry-on size, you'll also get a matching medium size option.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security. 

$160 $94

Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Beauty Deals

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$36 $19

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $210

with coupon

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $165

Shop Now

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.

$50 $22

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.

$25 $12

Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Fashion Deals

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Save on Hailey Bieber's favorite classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs. 

$33 $26

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.

$230 $149

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton crew neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$425 $271

Shop Now

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and style are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses

Gucci Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Gucci Square Sunglasses

These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.

$390 $220

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Fire Kids Tablets Are Up to 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Amazon Fire Kids Tablets Are Up to 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Save 20% on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack With This Early Prime Day Deal

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack With This Early Prime Day Deal

The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now

The 15 Best 4th of July Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best 4th of July Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Dyson Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Dyson Deals to Shop Now

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Tags: