The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

Whether you're going on vacation this season or strolling around the beach, a good pair of sandals (or two, or three) are a must for your summer wardrobe. With June just around the corner, there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals of the season from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.

Whether you want a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect sandal out there for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — including Birkenstock's celeb-approved leather sandals, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).

There are a lot of styles to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too.

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer.

Best Heeled Sandals for Summer 2023

DREAM PAIRS Women's Square Toe Chunky Block Sandals Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Square Toe Chunky Block Sandals "By now we all know red is the hot color of the season, so I was eager to get my hands on a simple red sandal," wrote one happy reviewer. "The heel is low enough to be comfortable, but still give a bit of a lift, and the cushioning takes the comfort level up a notch." $36 Shop Now

Best Flat Sandals for Summer 2023

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $198 $139 Shop Now

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal Nordstrom Dolce Vita Indy Sandal "I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!" $80 $48 Shop Now

Best Platform Sandals for Summer 2023

Best Slides for Summer 2023

Best Flip Flops for Summer 2023

