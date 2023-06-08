The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Summer: Shop Styles from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Crocs & More
Whether you're going on vacation this season or strolling around the beach, a good pair of sandals (or two, or three) are a must for your summer wardrobe. With June just around the corner, there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals of the season from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.
Whether you want a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect sandal out there for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — including Birkenstock's celeb-approved leather sandals, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).
There are a lot of styles to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too.
Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer.
Best Heeled Sandals for Summer 2023
Raffia just screams summer, and these heels come in an array of neutral and bright shades.
A cushy memory foam footbed means you can dance the night away in these braided sandals without any pain.
This heeled mule sandal is available in 4 colors, perfect to pair with any summer item in your wardrobe making them a must-have in the warmer weather.
"By now we all know red is the hot color of the season, so I was eager to get my hands on a simple red sandal," wrote one happy reviewer. "The heel is low enough to be comfortable, but still give a bit of a lift, and the cushioning takes the comfort level up a notch."
The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.
Best Flat Sandals for Summer 2023
The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"
Sam Edelman's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days.
These lightweight strappy sandals are designed with non-slip lines to keep your feet in place.
Best Platform Sandals for Summer 2023
Unleash your inner Barbie in a pair of hot-pink platform sandals in a doll-approved jelly material.
These chunky platform sandals are a great colorful option for any summer occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.
Add some serious height to your look with platform mules in a sleek black leather.
These chunky block sandals from Steve Madden have a beachy aesthetic thanks to their sandy woven fabric.
Platform sandals in a juicy orange hue add an unexpected pop of color to your look.
Best Slides for Summer 2023
A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this summer.
These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides.
Step into the summer season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.
Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet.
These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your summer wardrobe.
Best Flip Flops for Summer 2023
The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.
You can never go wrong with a pair of Crocs, especially in an adorable periwinkle color.
Amazon's best-selling summer sandal is not only the ultimate comfortable shoe, but also comes in over 30 different colors and prints to match any outfit.
Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.
Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in four classic colors.
