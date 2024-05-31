No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest summer dresses for every occasion.
As we wait for even warmer weather to roll in, what better way to manifest sunnier days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest summer dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.
Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of summer dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Abercrombie's satin maxi dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect summer dress for that, too.
Below, shop our favorite dresses for summer. For even more shopping inspo, check out our favorite linen pieces to beat the heat and guide to the crochet trend.
Best Casual Summer Dresses for Women
Abercrombie and Fitch Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
This breezy mini is perfect for brunch and walks on the beach.
Anthropologie The Malika Gauze Dress
With its breezy silhouette, low scoop back and ruffled hem, this dress will keep you looking stylish even on the hottest of summer days.
Exlura Square Neck Dress
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress a luxurious choice for any season — and a steal at just $80.
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
This short-sleeved dress is available in 22 different colors, but we love this hot pink shade for summer.
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Consider your summer vacation wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.
Best Special Occasion Summer Dresses for Women
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Make a bold statement in the vibrant halter dress, featuring ruched jersey fabric that beautifully contours your silhouette.
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
At $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac
Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
The lace-up open back of this dress is balanced by its midi length. It has a burnout rose print and features a V-neckline.
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home's signature Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a new wisteria-inspired print. This enchanting dress has side pockets: a must-have when it comes to the most comfortable dresses.
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress
This summer dress, showcasing a draped neckline and side seam slit, is the perfect choice for any venue you attend.
RELATED CONTENT: