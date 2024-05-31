Shop
The Best Summer Dresses for Every Occasion: Shop Styles from Abercrombie, Revolve, Lulus, Quince and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:34 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest summer dresses for every occasion.

As we wait for even warmer weather to roll in, what better way to manifest sunnier days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest summer dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.

Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of summer dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Abercrombie's satin maxi dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect summer dress for that, too.

Below, shop our favorite dresses for summer. For even more shopping inspo, check out our favorite linen pieces to beat the heat and guide to the crochet trend.

Best Casual Summer Dresses for Women

Abercrombie and Fitch Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

This breezy mini is perfect for brunch and walks on the beach.

Anthropologie The Malika Gauze Dress

Anthropologie The Malika Gauze Dress
Anthropologie

Anthropologie The Malika Gauze Dress

With its breezy silhouette, low scoop back and ruffled hem, this dress will keep you looking stylish even on the hottest of summer days.

Exlura Square Neck Dress

Exlura Square Neck Dress
Amazon

Exlura Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress a luxurious choice for any season — and a steal at just $80.

Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Amazon

Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

This short-sleeved dress is available in 22 different colors, but we love this hot pink shade for summer.

$71 $50

Shop Now

Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress

Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Edikted

Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress

Consider your summer vacation wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.

$66 $26

Shop Now

Best Special Occasion Summer Dresses for Women

Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Revolve

Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Make a bold statement in the vibrant halter dress, featuring ruched jersey fabric that beautifully contours your silhouette.

Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon

Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

At $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac

$43 $40

Shop Now

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

The lace-up open back of this dress is balanced by its midi length. It has a burnout rose print and features a V-neckline. 

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home's signature Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a new wisteria-inspired print. This enchanting dress has side pockets: a must-have when it comes to the most comfortable dresses. 

ASTR The Label Gaia Dress

ASTR The Label Gaia Dress
Revolve

ASTR The Label Gaia Dress

This summer dress, showcasing a draped neckline and side seam slit, is the perfect choice for any venue you attend.

