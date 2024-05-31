As we wait for even warmer weather to roll in, what better way to manifest sunnier days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest summer dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.

Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of summer dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Abercrombie's satin maxi dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect summer dress for that, too.

Below, shop our favorite dresses for summer. For even more shopping inspo, check out our favorite linen pieces to beat the heat and guide to the crochet trend.

Best Casual Summer Dresses for Women

Best Special Occasion Summer Dresses for Women

