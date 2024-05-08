A big summer fashion trend we're eyeing in 2024: The light and airy crochet look.

Brands high and low have been turning to crochet texture on pieces from dresses to handbags, so there's no need to whip out those crochet hooks yourself to get the look. We love a trend that stands the test of time -- and is ideal for festival season.

We've done some digging and found the best crochet clothing and accessories to add to your summer wardrobe. Crochet pieces are naturally breathable and offer a beachy feel (think coastal cowgirl), making them ideal for the hot months to come.

Below are some new pieces to get you hooked on the crochet trend, from swim coverups to even sneakers. We've found crochet clothing and accessories for all budgets from go-to places like Etsy, Dolce Vita, Montce and more. Find a new crochet summer wardrobe addition that fits your style ahead.