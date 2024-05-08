Shop
Style

Get Hooked on the Crochet Trend: Shop Dresses, Totes, Bikinis and More for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lottie Tote
Dolce Vita
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 11:45 AM PDT, May 8, 2024

If it's not crochet, we don't want it this summer.

A big summer fashion trend we're eyeing in 2024: The light and airy crochet look.

Brands high and low have been turning to crochet texture on pieces from dresses to handbags, so there's no need to whip out those crochet hooks yourself to get the look. We love a trend that stands the test of time -- and is ideal for festival season.

We've done some digging and found the best crochet clothing and accessories to add to your summer wardrobe. Crochet pieces are naturally breathable and offer a beachy feel (think coastal cowgirl), making them ideal for the hot months to come.

Below are some new pieces to get you hooked on the crochet trend, from swim coverups to even sneakers. We've found crochet clothing and accessories for all budgets from go-to places like Etsy, Dolce Vita, Montce and more. Find a new crochet summer wardrobe addition that fits your style ahead. 

AlisdaKnit Crochet Granny Square Dress

AlisdaKnit Crochet Granny Square Dress
Etsy

AlisdaKnit Crochet Granny Square Dress

Support a small business with this pick from Etsy. This colorful maxi will be your go-to for hot summer days. It's available in standard and plus sizes.

$210 and up $105 and up

Shop Now

Bydee Maya Dress

Bydee Maya Dress
Bydee

Bydee Maya Dress

Catch this pretty hot pink and orange swim coverup on sale now. It has a low back.

$169 $118

Shop Now

Dynamite Crochet Lace Crop Top and Shorts

Dynamite Crochet Lace Crop Top and Shorts
Dynamite

Dynamite Crochet Lace Crop Top and Shorts

This lace crochet set is ready for a summer day out.

$40

Crochet Lace Crop Top

Shop Now

$60

Crochet Lace Shorts

Shop Now

Dolce Vita Dolen Sneakers

Dolce Vita Dolen Sneakers
Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Dolen Sneakers

Yes, crochet sneakers exist. These neutral platform sneaks will give you some height.

Lovedivana Crochet Peekaboob Top

Lovedivana Crochet Peekaboob Top
Etsy

Lovedivana Crochet Peekaboob Top

Pick up this affordable top from Etsy for an underboob moment.

Dolce Vita Lottie Tote

Dolce Vita Lottie Tote
Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Lottie Tote

This pearl raffia summer tote has a crochet body and beachy feel.

Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini

Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini
Montce

Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini

This stunning lavender criss-cross bikini comes in a crochet texture.

$132

Lavender Crochet Simone Bikini Top

Shop Now

$92

Lavender Crochet Sandra Bikini Bottom

Shop Now

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote
Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote

This crochet tote is a must-have for your warm-weather vacation adventures. It has leather-top handles and states its name boldly.

$2,150

Shop Now

Victoria Beckham x Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back

Victoria Beckham x Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back
Mango

Victoria Beckham x Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back

This cotton-blend dress from Victoria Beckham's Mango collab has a sexy open back.

Montce Lavender Crochet Ky One-Piece

Montce Lavender Crochet Ky One-Piece
Montce

Montce Lavender Crochet Ky One-Piece

This adorable lavender cut-out one-piece swimsuit comes in a crochet texture.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Jumpsuits for Any Occasion: Shop Amazon, Free People and More

Best Lists

The Best Jumpsuits for Any Occasion: Shop Amazon, Free People and More

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

Best Lists

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

The Best On-Trend Sunglasses Under $20 to Shop on Amazon

Style

The Best On-Trend Sunglasses Under $20 to Shop on Amazon

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Beat the Summer Heat

Style

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Beat the Summer Heat

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

Style

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

The Mango x Victoria Beckham Capsule Collection Is Available Now

Style

The Mango x Victoria Beckham Capsule Collection Is Available Now

Tags:

Latest News