If it's not crochet, we don't want it this summer.
A big summer fashion trend we're eyeing in 2024: The light and airy crochet look.
Brands high and low have been turning to crochet texture on pieces from dresses to handbags, so there's no need to whip out those crochet hooks yourself to get the look. We love a trend that stands the test of time -- and is ideal for festival season.
We've done some digging and found the best crochet clothing and accessories to add to your summer wardrobe. Crochet pieces are naturally breathable and offer a beachy feel (think coastal cowgirl), making them ideal for the hot months to come.
Below are some new pieces to get you hooked on the crochet trend, from swim coverups to even sneakers. We've found crochet clothing and accessories for all budgets from go-to places like Etsy, Dolce Vita, Montce and more. Find a new crochet summer wardrobe addition that fits your style ahead.
AlisdaKnit Crochet Granny Square Dress
Support a small business with this pick from Etsy. This colorful maxi will be your go-to for hot summer days. It's available in standard and plus sizes.
Bydee Maya Dress
Catch this pretty hot pink and orange swim coverup on sale now. It has a low back.
Dynamite Crochet Lace Crop Top and Shorts
This lace crochet set is ready for a summer day out.
Dolce Vita Dolen Sneakers
Yes, crochet sneakers exist. These neutral platform sneaks will give you some height.
Lovedivana Crochet Peekaboob Top
Pick up this affordable top from Etsy for an underboob moment.
Dolce Vita Lottie Tote
This pearl raffia summer tote has a crochet body and beachy feel.
Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini
This stunning lavender criss-cross bikini comes in a crochet texture.
Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote
This crochet tote is a must-have for your warm-weather vacation adventures. It has leather-top handles and states its name boldly.
Victoria Beckham x Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back
This cotton-blend dress from Victoria Beckham's Mango collab has a sexy open back.
Montce Lavender Crochet Ky One-Piece
This adorable lavender cut-out one-piece swimsuit comes in a crochet texture.