Summer is just days away, which means so is the sweltering summer heat. Adjusting your wardrobe for warmer days is essential to staying comfortable, but that doesn't mean you need to be rocking athletic gear all summer long. Instead, adding lightweight linen pieces to your wardrobe is key to beating the heat without sacrificing style.

So, what exactly is linen, and why does it keep you cooler than other fabrics? Linen is a natural fiber that is made from the flax plant. Natural fibers allow air to circulate better than synthetic textiles such as polyester, resulting in a more breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Linen is also stronger and stiffer than fellow natural fabric cotton, giving linen its signature slightly rumpled appearance.

Not only is linen more cooling than its synthetic counterparts, but it also lasts longer and puts less strain on the environment. Given its durability and breathability, linen is naturally more expensive than synthetic fabrics, but that doesn't mean investing in these pieces should cost an arm and a leg. If you're on a budget, linen-blend clothing tends to run cheaper while still offering benefits.

Below, we've rounded up the best affordable linen and linen-blend clothing for women, from dresses to matching sets.

Affordable Linen Essentials for Women