The summer heat is no match for these breathable linen pieces for women.
Summer is just days away, which means so is the sweltering summer heat. Adjusting your wardrobe for warmer days is essential to staying comfortable, but that doesn't mean you need to be rocking athletic gear all summer long. Instead, adding lightweight linen pieces to your wardrobe is key to beating the heat without sacrificing style.
So, what exactly is linen, and why does it keep you cooler than other fabrics? Linen is a natural fiber that is made from the flax plant. Natural fibers allow air to circulate better than synthetic textiles such as polyester, resulting in a more breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Linen is also stronger and stiffer than fellow natural fabric cotton, giving linen its signature slightly rumpled appearance.
Not only is linen more cooling than its synthetic counterparts, but it also lasts longer and puts less strain on the environment. Given its durability and breathability, linen is naturally more expensive than synthetic fabrics, but that doesn't mean investing in these pieces should cost an arm and a leg. If you're on a budget, linen-blend clothing tends to run cheaper while still offering benefits.
Below, we've rounded up the best affordable linen and linen-blend clothing for women, from dresses to matching sets.
Affordable Linen Essentials for Women
Windsor Everyday Allure Plunging Linen Corset Top
Who says linen has to look sloppy? This structured corset top offers the same breathability.
Reformation Aubree Linen Dress
A dress under $100 is a deal for Reformation. This simple 100% linen dress will be your summer uniform.
Amazon Essentials Plus Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
These essential drawstring pants, available in 11 colors, come in plus sizes up to a size 6X. They're perfect for working from home or for throwing over a swimsuit.
Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress
This midi dress has a cool lace-up detail to cinch your waist.
Cider Linen-Blend Split Corset Tube Maxi Dress
Embrace the clean girl aesthetic in this simple, strapless maxi dress.
Windsor So Fresh Lace-Trim Linen Cropped Tank Top
This breezy lace-trim linen cropped tank pairs perfectly with shorts.
Cider Linen-Blend Off-Shoulder Solid Ruffle Mini Dress
Get all dressed up in this linen-blend number with sweet buttons.
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.
Lulus Effortless Vacay White Linen Set
This matching set is ready for your European vacation. It's ideal for breezy beach days.