The coastal grandma trend of 2022 may have come and gone, but a new seaside style is taking the reins this season. Say "yeehaw" to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic for summer 2023, a modern take on Western fashion with romantic silhouettes, beachy textures and artisan leather accents.

First introduced to TikTok at the end of last year, the coastal cowgirl look combines rustic cowboy elements from the American Southwest with the East Coast's casual yet feminine summer staples. The result is a laid-back, beachy vibe with a rugged edge — think billowy dresses, trendy cowboy boots, flirty corsets and tons of vintage-inspired denim.

One of the easiest ways to nail the trend without looking costume-y is with accessories. Style your favorite pair of jeans with Western belt buckle, throw on a pair of cowboy boots with your sundress or zhuzh up a plain tank top with turquoise statement earrings. Straw hats are a practical way to incorporate the look for summer, and look especially adorable with bikinis.

Below, shop our favorite pieces of clothing, accessories and shoes to rock the coastal cowgirl aesthetic for summer 2023.

Coastal Cowgirl Clothing for Summer 2023

Coastal Cowgirl Shoes and Accessories for Summer 2023

