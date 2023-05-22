Shopping

Saddle Up for the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic: Shop Western-Inspired Styles for Summer 2023

By Lauren Gruber
The coastal grandma trend of 2022 may have come and gone, but a new seaside style is taking the reins this season. Say "yeehaw" to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic for summer 2023, a modern take on Western fashion with romantic silhouettes, beachy textures and artisan leather accents. 

First introduced to TikTok at the end of last year, the coastal cowgirl look combines rustic cowboy elements from the American Southwest with the East Coast's casual yet feminine summer staples. The result is a laid-back, beachy vibe with a rugged edge — think billowy dresses, trendy cowboy boots, flirty corsets and tons of vintage-inspired denim

One of the easiest ways to nail the trend without looking costume-y is with accessories. Style your favorite pair of jeans with Western belt buckle, throw on a pair of cowboy boots with your sundress or zhuzh up a plain tank top with turquoise statement earrings. Straw hats are a practical way to incorporate the look for summer, and look especially adorable with bikinis.

Below, shop our favorite pieces of clothing, accessories and shoes to rock the coastal cowgirl aesthetic for summer 2023.

Coastal Cowgirl Clothing for Summer 2023

Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Hollister
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress

A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress flattering and versatile for any occasion.

$60
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts

TikTok loves Levi's shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for over 40% off. 

$70$39
UO Layla Eyelet Corset Top
UO Layla Eyelet Corset Top
Urban Outfitters
UO Layla Eyelet Corset Top

Made of 100% cotton, this flirty corset top has a smocked back, lace-up front and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

$60
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

These High Rise Vintage Flare Jean are the perfect style to transition into summer — also available in Curve Love for wider hips.

$100$80
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper

Pair this TikTok-adored romper with cowboy boots for a sweet look.

$68
LA Hearts Hook & Eye Sweater Tank Top
LA Hearts Hook & Eye Sweater Tank Top
Pacsun
LA Hearts Hook & Eye Sweater Tank Top

We love how this crocheted tank almost looks like a vest, giving it a Western vibe.

$37$28
Mango Denim Long Skirt
Mango Denim Long Skirt
Mango
Mango Denim Long Skirt

This denim maxi has a frayed hem and double yoke for added interest.

$80
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress

Made of 100% cotton, this crochet midi dress can easily be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for the beach.

$98
Bardot Denim Corset Bustier
Bardot Denim Corset Bustier
Revolve
Bardot Denim Corset Bustier

Pair this denim corset top with a flowing midi or maxi skirt to nail the coastal cowgirl aesthetic.

$89
Free People Simply Smitten Maxi Skirt
Free People Simply Smitten Maxi Skirt
Free People
Free People Simply Smitten Maxi Skirt

Dial up the romance in a billowy maxi skirt for summer — just make sure to size down, per reviewers.

$78

Coastal Cowgirl Shoes and Accessories for Summer 2023

Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots
Amazon
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots

For an authentic feel, go for these genuine leather boots from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.

$286$160
8 Other Reasons Western Statement Earring
8 Other Reasons Western Statement Earring
Revolve
8 Other Reasons Western Statement Earring

Give any outfit a little Western flair with some turquoise statement earrings.

$35
SHASHI Leela Clutch
SHASHI Leela Clutch
Revolve
SHASHI Leela Clutch

This gorgeous clutch features an eclectic mix of fringe, burlap, charms and beads for a distinctly beachy aesthetic.

$88
Lisianthus Straw Cowboy Hat for Women
Lisianthus Straw Cowboy Hat for Women
Amazon
Lisianthus Straw Cowboy Hat for Women

Made of lightweight straw, this hat will keep you cool and comfortable.

$27
Lucky Brand Western Buckle Belt
Lucky Brand Western Buckle Belt
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Western Buckle Belt

Add a touch of Western flair to any outfit with a rustic leather belt.

$60$36
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$45
STAUD Ollie Zip Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
STAUD Ollie Zip Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Neiman Marcus
STAUD Ollie Zip Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Naturally, the coastal cowgirl aesthetic calls for a calf hair purse.

$295
petit moments Faye Earring
petit moments Faye Earring
Revolve
petit moments Faye Earring

These mismatched earrings are an adorable way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe.

$20
Dolce Vita Suzzy Boots
Dolce Vita Suzzy Boots
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Suzzy Boots

Made of ultra soft genuine leather with a unique tonal design, these versatile mid-calf boots are well worth the splurge.

$260
Coconut Island Straw Cowboy Hat
Coconut Island Straw Cowboy Hat
Free People
Coconut Island Straw Cowboy Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with a raffia Western hat.

$68

