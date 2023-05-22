Saddle Up for the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic: Shop Western-Inspired Styles for Summer 2023
The coastal grandma trend of 2022 may have come and gone, but a new seaside style is taking the reins this season. Say "yeehaw" to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic for summer 2023, a modern take on Western fashion with romantic silhouettes, beachy textures and artisan leather accents.
First introduced to TikTok at the end of last year, the coastal cowgirl look combines rustic cowboy elements from the American Southwest with the East Coast's casual yet feminine summer staples. The result is a laid-back, beachy vibe with a rugged edge — think billowy dresses, trendy cowboy boots, flirty corsets and tons of vintage-inspired denim.
One of the easiest ways to nail the trend without looking costume-y is with accessories. Style your favorite pair of jeans with Western belt buckle, throw on a pair of cowboy boots with your sundress or zhuzh up a plain tank top with turquoise statement earrings. Straw hats are a practical way to incorporate the look for summer, and look especially adorable with bikinis.
Below, shop our favorite pieces of clothing, accessories and shoes to rock the coastal cowgirl aesthetic for summer 2023.
Coastal Cowgirl Clothing for Summer 2023
A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress flattering and versatile for any occasion.
TikTok loves Levi's shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for over 40% off.
Made of 100% cotton, this flirty corset top has a smocked back, lace-up front and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.
These High Rise Vintage Flare Jean are the perfect style to transition into summer — also available in Curve Love for wider hips.
Pair this TikTok-adored romper with cowboy boots for a sweet look.
We love how this crocheted tank almost looks like a vest, giving it a Western vibe.
This denim maxi has a frayed hem and double yoke for added interest.
Made of 100% cotton, this crochet midi dress can easily be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for the beach.
Pair this denim corset top with a flowing midi or maxi skirt to nail the coastal cowgirl aesthetic.
Dial up the romance in a billowy maxi skirt for summer — just make sure to size down, per reviewers.
Coastal Cowgirl Shoes and Accessories for Summer 2023
For an authentic feel, go for these genuine leather boots from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.
Give any outfit a little Western flair with some turquoise statement earrings.
This gorgeous clutch features an eclectic mix of fringe, burlap, charms and beads for a distinctly beachy aesthetic.
Made of lightweight straw, this hat will keep you cool and comfortable.
Add a touch of Western flair to any outfit with a rustic leather belt.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
Naturally, the coastal cowgirl aesthetic calls for a calf hair purse.
These mismatched earrings are an adorable way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe.
Made of ultra soft genuine leather with a unique tonal design, these versatile mid-calf boots are well worth the splurge.
Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with a raffia Western hat.
