We've been seeing the term "mermaidcore" floating around the internet for a while, and the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey has only made the trend more popular. The Disney movie's aquatic aesthetic is inspiring one of our favorite styles for summer 2023. While Bailey's latest red carpet looks have been dripping with opulent style, there's a way for us mere humans to incorporate the mermaidcore look into everyday outfits.

In case you aren't quite sure what counts as true mermaidcore, we searched our favorite platforms to get an idea of the latest trends (and yes, that includes the one and only TikTok). To put it simply, mermaidcore feels like an aquatic dream world. Not quite as preppy as the traditional navy stripes and sailor knot bracelets found on the nautical side of the spectrum, the eye-catching aesthetic feels more like a fantasy.

While the dreamy aesthetic started with a wave of movies and TV shows in the 2000s featuring teenage mermaids (remember Aquamarine and H2O: Just Add Water?), the trend proves that everything old is new again. Given the recent resurgence of Y2K fashion trends, it feels only natural that our nostalgia for mermaids has been rekindled.

To give you a comprehensive starter pack to 2023's version of mermaidcore, we've gathered the coolest items in fashion, beauty and home that fall into the trend. Scroll down to shop the prettiest products on the market to make the dreamy aesthetic part of your world. And don't worry — you won't need a magic tail to pull it off.

Shop Mermaidcore Fashion

Shop Mermaidcore Beauty

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Sephora Milk Makeup Cooling Water In case you needed proof that Milk Makeup's under-eye cooling gel stick was made for the mermaid at heart, the formula is made with caffeine and seawater. $28 Shop Now

Shop Mermaidcore Home

Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp Anthropologie Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp This pretty lamp — which looks as though it came straight from Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" — is one of the coolest ways to add mermaidcore to your at-home setup. $128 Shop Now

