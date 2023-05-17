Shopping

Mermaidcore Is Making a Splash This Summer — Here's How to Get In on the Trend

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
halle bailey
Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

We've been seeing the term "mermaidcore" floating around the internet for a while, and the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey has only made the trend more popular. The Disney movie's aquatic aesthetic is inspiring one of our favorite styles for summer 2023. While Bailey's latest red carpet looks have been dripping with opulent style, there's a way for us mere humans to incorporate the mermaidcore look into everyday outfits.

In case you aren't quite sure what counts as true mermaidcore, we searched our favorite platforms to get an idea of the latest trends (and yes, that includes the one and only TikTok). To put it simply, mermaidcore feels like an aquatic dream world. Not quite as preppy as the traditional navy stripes and sailor knot bracelets found on the nautical side of the spectrum, the eye-catching aesthetic feels more like a fantasy.

While the dreamy aesthetic started with a wave of movies and TV shows in the 2000s featuring teenage mermaids (remember Aquamarine and H2O: Just Add Water?), the trend proves that everything old is new again. Given the recent resurgence of Y2K fashion trends, it feels only natural that our nostalgia for mermaids has been rekindled.

To give you a comprehensive starter pack to 2023's version of mermaidcore, we've gathered the coolest items in fashion, beauty and home that fall into the trend. Scroll down to shop the prettiest products on the market to make the dreamy aesthetic part of your world. And don't worry — you won't need a magic tail to pull it off.

Shop Mermaidcore Fashion

Madewell Freshwater Pearl Barrette
Madewell Freshwater Pearl Barrette
Madewell
Madewell Freshwater Pearl Barrette

Genuine freshwater pearls elevate even the simplest hairstyles.

$17
Monday Swimwear Palma Bikini
Monday Swimwear Palma Bikini
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Palma Bikini

Nail the mermaidcore trend in a shimmering pearl string bikini from Monday Swimwear.

$79
$75
Olli Ella Rattan Shell Bag
Olli Ella Rattan Shell Bag
Anthropologie
Olli Ella Rattan Shell Bag

Carry all your treasures in a vintage-inspired seashell bag.

$55
House of CB Strapless Mermaid Gown
House of CB Strapless Mermaid Gown
House of CB
House of CB Strapless Mermaid Gown

With its aquamarine hue and figure-hugging silhouette, this gown is right on trend for mermaidcore.

$225
8 Other Reasons x REVOLVE Shell Earring
8 Other Reasons x REVOLVE Shell Earring
Revolve
8 Other Reasons x REVOLVE Shell Earring

Dangly seashell earrings plated with 14k gold add a subtle seafaring aesthetic to your outfit.

$49

Shop Mermaidcore Beauty

ULTA Beauty Collection Beauty Box: Disney's The Little Mermaid Edition
ULTA Beauty Collection Beauty Box: Disney's The Little Mermaid Edition
ULTA
ULTA Beauty Collection Beauty Box: Disney's The Little Mermaid Edition

Snag the entire Ulta x The Little Mermaid beauty collection, including an eyeshadow palette, lip glosses, highlighter and more in a chic seashell case.

$20
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose
Amazon
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose

Like the name suggests, you can create beach waves with ease using this self-rotating curling iron.

$99
SALT by Hendrix Mermaid Facial Oil
SALT by Hendrix Mermaid Facial Oil
Amazon
SALT by Hendrix Mermaid Facial Oil

Prep your skin for the summer heat with this lightweight facial oil, made up of natural oils, from SALT by Hendrix.

$40
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
Sephora
Milk Makeup Cooling Water

In case you needed proof that Milk Makeup's under-eye cooling gel stick was made for the mermaid at heart, the formula is made with caffeine and seawater.

$28
Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer
Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer
Sephora
Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer

Complement your mermaid waves with sun-kissed skin, courtesy of this creamy bronzer from Tarte.

$29$14

Shop Mermaidcore Home

Anthropologie Beach Shell Trinket Dish
Anthropologie Beach Shell Trinket Dish
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Beach Shell Trinket Dish

Made from a real seashell, this dish is perfect for displaying your favorite jewelry and other trinkets.

$12
Joeyan Iridescent Vintage Glassware Set
Joeyan Iridescent Drinking Glasses Vintage Glassware Set
Amazon
Joeyan Iridescent Vintage Glassware Set

A set of six iridescent drinking glasses adds a subtle mermaid-inspired element to your glass of water or wine.

$27
Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp
Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp

This pretty lamp — which looks as though it came straight from Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" — is one of the coolest ways to add mermaidcore to your at-home setup. 

$128
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Glass Jar Candle
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Glass Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Glass Jar Candle

Capri Blue's cult-favorite sugared citrus-scented Volcano candle now comes in a stunning mother-of-pearl jar.

$36
Tomnew Mermaid Decor Remote Control Night Light
Tomnew Mermaid Decor Remote Control Night Light
Amazon
Tomnew Mermaid Decor Remote Control Night Light

Set the underwater mood every night of the week with this projector light.

$32$23
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT:

The Top 5 Shoes to Wear This Spring and Summer — Shop Trending Styles

Where to Buy the Cowboy Boots Every Celeb Is Wearing at Coachella

Nail Trend Alert: How to Achieve Milk Nails Seen on Selena Gomez

How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

The Bella Hadid-Approved Balletcore Trend Is Perfect for Spring 2023

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts