Mermaidcore Is Making a Splash This Summer — Here's How to Get In on the Trend
We've been seeing the term "mermaidcore" floating around the internet for a while, and the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey has only made the trend more popular. The Disney movie's aquatic aesthetic is inspiring one of our favorite styles for summer 2023. While Bailey's latest red carpet looks have been dripping with opulent style, there's a way for us mere humans to incorporate the mermaidcore look into everyday outfits.
In case you aren't quite sure what counts as true mermaidcore, we searched our favorite platforms to get an idea of the latest trends (and yes, that includes the one and only TikTok). To put it simply, mermaidcore feels like an aquatic dream world. Not quite as preppy as the traditional navy stripes and sailor knot bracelets found on the nautical side of the spectrum, the eye-catching aesthetic feels more like a fantasy.
While the dreamy aesthetic started with a wave of movies and TV shows in the 2000s featuring teenage mermaids (remember Aquamarine and H2O: Just Add Water?), the trend proves that everything old is new again. Given the recent resurgence of Y2K fashion trends, it feels only natural that our nostalgia for mermaids has been rekindled.
To give you a comprehensive starter pack to 2023's version of mermaidcore, we've gathered the coolest items in fashion, beauty and home that fall into the trend. Scroll down to shop the prettiest products on the market to make the dreamy aesthetic part of your world. And don't worry — you won't need a magic tail to pull it off.
Shop Mermaidcore Fashion
Genuine freshwater pearls elevate even the simplest hairstyles.
Nail the mermaidcore trend in a shimmering pearl string bikini from Monday Swimwear.
Carry all your treasures in a vintage-inspired seashell bag.
With its aquamarine hue and figure-hugging silhouette, this gown is right on trend for mermaidcore.
Dangly seashell earrings plated with 14k gold add a subtle seafaring aesthetic to your outfit.
Shop Mermaidcore Beauty
Snag the entire Ulta x The Little Mermaid beauty collection, including an eyeshadow palette, lip glosses, highlighter and more in a chic seashell case.
Like the name suggests, you can create beach waves with ease using this self-rotating curling iron.
Prep your skin for the summer heat with this lightweight facial oil, made up of natural oils, from SALT by Hendrix.
In case you needed proof that Milk Makeup's under-eye cooling gel stick was made for the mermaid at heart, the formula is made with caffeine and seawater.
Complement your mermaid waves with sun-kissed skin, courtesy of this creamy bronzer from Tarte.
Shop Mermaidcore Home
Made from a real seashell, this dish is perfect for displaying your favorite jewelry and other trinkets.
A set of six iridescent drinking glasses adds a subtle mermaid-inspired element to your glass of water or wine.
This pretty lamp — which looks as though it came straight from Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" — is one of the coolest ways to add mermaidcore to your at-home setup.
Capri Blue's cult-favorite sugared citrus-scented Volcano candle now comes in a stunning mother-of-pearl jar.
Set the underwater mood every night of the week with this projector light.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Top 5 Shoes to Wear This Spring and Summer — Shop Trending Styles
Where to Buy the Cowboy Boots Every Celeb Is Wearing at Coachella
Nail Trend Alert: How to Achieve Milk Nails Seen on Selena Gomez
How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe
The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More
The Bella Hadid-Approved Balletcore Trend Is Perfect for Spring 2023