If you've ever struggled with acne, you know that one of the worst parts is trying to cover up zits with makeup and irritating them even further.

Putting concealer and foundation on top of broken and swollen skin can call more attention to your breakouts, and trying to pop your pimples makes them even worse. If you're wondering if there's a better way to deal with this issue, you've come to the right place. This is where pimple patches come in. Recently, pimple patches have skyrocketed in popularity. It seems like everyone — from Hailey Bieber and Maude Apatow to Florence Pugh and Yara Shahidi — are in on the trend.

But what exactly are pimple patches, and how do they work? Pimple patches, or hydrocolloid dressing, are tiny bandages that stick to the skin, promoting quicker healing by providing a moist environment for the pimple and protecting it from the elements. Not only do they prevent you from picking at your acne, but they also help treat zits and can even provide a smooth layer underneath makeup.

Thanks to their newfound popularity, there are now so many pimple patches on the market. From simple sheer patches that blur zits to fun shapes that are meant to be shown off, there's a pimple patch out there to fit your needs. Some options are even infused with salicylic acid or tea tree oil to further treat acne.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best pimple patches to shop from Sephora, Amazon, Ulta and more.

Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch If you tend to pick your pimples, opt for a pimple patch. These patches from Rael contain high-grade hydrocolloid that removes impurities, acts as a protective barrier from bacteria and helps reduce inflammation and scarring. $18 $17 Shop Now

