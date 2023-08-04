The 20 Best Amazon Beauty Deals To Shop Right Now: Save on Dyson, Neutrogena, Revlon, L'Oreal and More
Aside from the two-day shipping and easy access to our favorite brands, one of the best things about shopping on Amazon is that there are thousands of sales happening every day. Amazon's beauty section carries nearly every brand under the sun, and you can score some seriously great deals right now on so many top brands.
With so many products available, it takes a lot of scrolling to discover which top products are on sale right now. Luckily, we've done the work for you by hunting down the best Amazon deals on skincare, hair care and makeup.
No matter if you're hoping to stock up on your favorites or try something new at a discount, Amazon Beauty has something for everyone on sale. You can never have too much sunscreen on hand for summer and beyond, and Sun Bum's SPF 45 face mist makes reapplying over makeup a breeze. Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes is this Maybelline mascara, and it's on sale now for $8. You can even score tools such as the Dyson Corrale straightener and celeb-approved SolaWave wand at a major discount.
Best Amazon Skincare Deals to Shop Now
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Over 60,000 5-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.
This multitasking product from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched. Its spray-on formula means you can easily reapply over makeup.
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Thanks to its suctioning abilities, this at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores with ease.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Best Amazon Hair Care Deals to Shop Now
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this all-new curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
This nourishing leave-in conditioner spray is a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.
The cord-free Dyson Corrale styler straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates shaped to gather hair. This extra control allows you to achieve the same style with less heat and less damage.
SheaMoisture's conditioner for dry hair leaves your curls soft and shiny with an infusion of shea butter, coconut and hibiscus.
Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.
Restore your hair to silky-smooth perfection with OGX's strengthening argan oil treatment.
Extra-wide ceramic plates make this flatiron perfect for long, thick and curly hair.
Best Amazon Makeup Deals to Shop Now
Meghan Markle's secret to mile-long lashes? This affordable mascara from Maybelline.
Take over 50% off this hydrating liquid foundation with a boost of hyaluronic acid.
Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.
The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin.
Enhance your natural glow with one of four shades of this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart.
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type, Starting at Just $4
The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer, Fuller Lashes to Shop This Summer
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Self-Care Routine
The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok
The 15 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok