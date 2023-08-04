Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Amazon Beauty Deals To Shop Right Now: Save on Dyson, Neutrogena, Revlon, L'Oreal and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson
Dyson

Aside from the two-day shipping and easy access to our favorite brands, one of the best things about shopping on Amazon is that there are thousands of sales happening every day. Amazon's beauty section carries nearly every brand under the sun, and you can score some seriously great deals right now on so many top brands.

With so many products available, it takes a lot of scrolling to discover which top products are on sale right now. Luckily, we've done the work for you by hunting down the best Amazon deals on skincare, hair care and makeup

No matter if you're hoping to stock up on your favorites or try something new at a discount, Amazon Beauty has something for everyone on sale. You can never have too much sunscreen on hand for summer and beyond, and Sun Bum's SPF 45 face mist makes reapplying over makeup a breeze. Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes is this Maybelline mascara, and it's on sale now for $8. You can even score tools such as the Dyson Corrale straightener and celeb-approved SolaWave wand at a major discount.

Best Amazon Skincare Deals to Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24$20
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$130
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Over 60,000 5-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.

$34$29
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

This multitasking product from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched. Its spray-on formula means you can easily reapply over makeup.

$18$16
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27$16
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Amazon
PMD Personal Microderm Classic

Thanks to its suctioning abilities, this at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores with ease.

$159$111
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. 

$49$37
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Hair Care Deals to Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this all-new curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$65
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Amazon
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

This nourishing leave-in conditioner spray is a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

$30$17
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Special Edition Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener, Vinca Blue
Amazon
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

The cord-free Dyson Corrale styler straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates shaped to gather hair. This extra control allows you to achieve the same style with less heat and less damage.

$500$399
SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Conditioner
SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Conditioner
Amazon
SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Conditioner

SheaMoisture's conditioner for dry hair leaves your curls soft and shiny with an infusion of shea butter, coconut and hibiscus.

$24$18
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Amazon
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver

Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.

$139$89
OGX Extra Strength Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Hair Oil Treatment
OGX Extra Strength Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Hair Oil Treatment
Amazon
OGX Extra Strength Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Hair Oil Treatment

Restore your hair to silky-smooth perfection with OGX's strengthening argan oil treatment.

$11$7
ghd Max Styler 2" Flat Iron Hair Straightener
ghd Max Styler 2" Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Amazon
ghd Max Styler 2" Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Extra-wide ceramic plates make this flatiron perfect for long, thick and curly hair.

$249$174

Best Amazon Makeup Deals to Shop Now

Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Meghan Markle's secret to mile-long lashes? This affordable mascara from Maybelline.

$12$8
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid

Take over 50% off this hydrating liquid foundation with a boost of hyaluronic acid.

$22$10
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Amazon
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color

Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.

$20$13
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin. 

$11$9
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Enhance your natural glow with one of four shades of this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart. 

$16$13
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.

$13$10

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type, Starting at Just $4

The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer, Fuller Lashes to Shop This Summer

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Self-Care Routine

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The 15 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok