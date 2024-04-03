Sales & Deals

The Shark FlexStyle Is on Sale Right Now and It's Less Than Half the Price of a Dyson Airwrap

Shark FlexStyle
Shark
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:10 AM PDT, April 3, 2024

This Dyson Airwrap dupe is even more affordable with a $60 discount today.

With all the innovative new hair tools on the market, it's easier than ever to achieve salon-level blowouts in the comfort of your own home. Shark Beauty's innovative hair tools are making at-home hair styling even more accessible — and now they're on sale.

Right now, you can get 20% off the Shark FlexStyle to create red carpet-worthy hair with ease. Typically $300, Shark's multi-styler is down to just $240, which is less than half the cost of a $600 Airwrap. At Amazon, both the curly and coily hair system and the straight and wavy hair system are on sale.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.

$300 $240

Shop Now

The curly and coily hair system comes with a diffuser as well as two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, a styling concentrator, and a round brush. If you are trying to achieve straight and wavy hair, that system swaps the diffuser for a paddle brush. Just rotate the powerful hair dryer and transform it into a versatile multi-styler with any of the five attachments.

SharkNinja made waves in the beauty world with the Shark FlexStyle, a more affordable alternative to the viral Dyson Airwrap with nearly identical attachments and Coanda air technology. Now, the tech brand has introduced a revolutionary new hair tool: the Shark SpeedStyle. This ingenious new styler and dryer aim to make salon-quality styling attainable for every hair texture and type. 

If you've ever tried to give yourself an at-home blowout the old-fashioned way — with a hair dryer and round brush — you're familiar with the resulting sore arms and sweaty neck. The FlexStyle and SpeedStyle feature interchangeable attachments to easily create a variety of different styles using just one tool.

Shark SpeedStyle

Shark SpeedStyle
Amazon

Shark SpeedStyle

Take your hair from wet to dry in style using this ultra-quick hair dryer, complete with three attachments for styling, reducing frizz and concentrated drying.

$238 $218

Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a streamlined way to style your own hair or score an early Mother's Day gift at a discount, be sure to shop Shark's FlexStyle and SpeedStyle while they're on sale today.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

