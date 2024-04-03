With all the innovative new hair tools on the market, it's easier than ever to achieve salon-level blowouts in the comfort of your own home. Shark Beauty's innovative hair tools are making at-home hair styling even more accessible — and now they're on sale.

Right now, you can get 20% off the Shark FlexStyle to create red carpet-worthy hair with ease. Typically $300, Shark's multi-styler is down to just $240, which is less than half the cost of a $600 Airwrap. At Amazon, both the curly and coily hair system and the straight and wavy hair system are on sale.

The curly and coily hair system comes with a diffuser as well as two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, a styling concentrator, and a round brush. If you are trying to achieve straight and wavy hair, that system swaps the diffuser for a paddle brush. Just rotate the powerful hair dryer and transform it into a versatile multi-styler with any of the five attachments.

SharkNinja made waves in the beauty world with the Shark FlexStyle, a more affordable alternative to the viral Dyson Airwrap with nearly identical attachments and Coanda air technology. Now, the tech brand has introduced a revolutionary new hair tool: the Shark SpeedStyle. This ingenious new styler and dryer aim to make salon-quality styling attainable for every hair texture and type.

If you've ever tried to give yourself an at-home blowout the old-fashioned way — with a hair dryer and round brush — you're familiar with the resulting sore arms and sweaty neck. The FlexStyle and SpeedStyle feature interchangeable attachments to easily create a variety of different styles using just one tool.

Whether you're looking for a streamlined way to style your own hair or score an early Mother's Day gift at a discount, be sure to shop Shark's FlexStyle and SpeedStyle while they're on sale today.

