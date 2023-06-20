The 10 Best Hair Care Products for Oily Hair This Summer — Available on Amazon
With the summer almost here, many of us are searching for the perfect hair care products for those of us with oily hair. If you struggle with oily hair, you know how difficult it can be to keep your tresses grease-free — especially in the summer heat. Humidity and sweat only weigh your hair down more, making it nearly impossible to go more than a few hours without looking like an oil slick. That is, unless you arm yourself with the right hair care products.
Since hair oil tends to build up fast, you might be wanting to wash your hair every day (or even more than once a day) to get rid of excess grease. However, washing your hair too frequently with stripping shampoos can damage the rest of your hair, leading to bone-dry ends in desperate need of nourishment.
Instead, you'll want to opt for a gentle clarifying shampoo that's free of harsh sulfates and use dry shampoo to extend the length of time between washes. Because oil is produced by the scalp, adding a detoxifying scalp scrub to your routine can also keep your hair oil-free for longer. And though it might sound counter-intuitive, using a lightweight oil on the very ends of your hair will ensure your tresses are healthy from root to tip.
To help maintain your hairstyles even during the sweatiest days of summer, we've found the best hair care products to keep oil at bay without causing damage. Below, shop our favorite hair care products for oily hair at every price point.
For a more budget-friendly option, we love Aveeno's apple cider vinegar-infused clarifying shampoo.
Make your cleansing routine more effective by working in your shampoo with a scalp scrubber brush.
A clarifying shampoo is a must for cleansing your hair and scalp of product build-up, oil and debris. OUAI's top-rated hair detox is made with apple cider vinegar and keratin for a weightless, silky feeling.
Oily hair needs moisture, too, and this lightweight conditioner from Biolage nourishes your hair without weighing it down.
Neutrogena's clarifying conditioner is perfect for oily hair thanks to its anti-residue formula that exfoliates while adding shine.
Once or twice a week, add a scalp scrub to your cleansing routine. Coco and Eve's pre-shampoo treatment is made with fruit enzyme AHAs and BHAs from salycilic acid to keep oil at bay.
Extend the time between your wash days using a dry shampoo, such as The Beachwaver Co.'s rice starch-based formula.
If you hate the feeling of traditional dry shampoo, opt for this liquid option from R+Co that uses micellar technology to cleanse your strands, sans residue.
If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep them hydrated.
Add volume to flat, weighed-down roots with this affordable spray-in foam from Redken.
RELATED CONTENT
The Best Summer Hair Accessories to Complete Your Look this Season, from Bows to Claw Clips
The Best Dry Shampoos for Fresh Summer Hair: Shop Drybar, Oribe, Batiste, Vegamour and More
12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore
Introducing the AirStrait, Dyson's New Wet-to-Dry Hair Straightener
The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Glowy Skin This Summer
Save 30% On the Best Dyson Airwrap Dupe for Zendaya-Approved Hair
Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand ILIA Launches New Products for Fuller Brows
The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow