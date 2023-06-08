The Best Summer Hair Accessories to Complete Your Look this Season, from Bows to Claw Clips
Barrettes, bows and ribbons — oh my! Now more than ever, there are so many hair accessories on the market, making it easy to dress up even the simplest of hairstyles.
With impending scorching temperatures, heat styling might be out of the question. But adding some decorative clips or a classy headband can add some intrigue to your natural hair without causing damage or making you sweat.
Since 2020, claw clips have dominated the hair world as one of the most popular accessories due to their '90s aesthetic and ease of use. From sleek, neutral styles to bright patterns and even custom rhinestone bedazzling, the claw clip is definitely here to stay.
Another style we're seeing everywhere are creaseless hair clips. Originally created to keep your freshly styled hair off your face without ruining it, we're seeing these clips in stylish patterns and unique shapes designed to be shown off outside the house.
Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best hair accessories for summer 2023. With damage-free silk scrunchies, trendy satin bows and elegant French hair pins, you're bound to find your new favorite piece.
These creaseless clips not only keep your hair out of your face while you apply makeup, but double as accessories.
Sweeten up your summer look with a set of delicate bow barrettes.
You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage.
Take inspiration from The Little Mermaid with these stunning shell hair rings.
Slip's headband not only compliments any hairstyle but the silk will keep frizz away all day.
"The Pearl Party Bobby Pins by Kristen Ess are absolutely chic & beautiful," wrote one happy reviewer of these trendy pearl pins. "The different sizes (3) add dimension to your updo! Very classy and comfortable in hair and goes well with most outfits."
Add a bohemian touch to your summer wardrobe with a beachy crochet headband.
Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.
Give any look a fun pop of color with wavy hair clips in assorted styles.
This jumbo claw clip can be customized with up to nine rhinestone letters, making it a great gift.
Nail the French girl look with a chic gold hair pin from Madewell.
Keep your hair off your face in style with a two-pack of soft cotton headbands.
Embrace your inner prepster this summer with an adorable hair bow, available in six colors.
Adorn your 'do with this set of tropical flower hair clips, available in three colors.
An elevated version of your everyday scrunchie, this satin pair is safe for all hair types.
Those of us with naturally curly, thick hair will adore these hair elastics that snap on and off to keep curls in place without damage.
