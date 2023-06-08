Barrettes, bows and ribbons — oh my! Now more than ever, there are so many hair accessories on the market, making it easy to dress up even the simplest of hairstyles.

With impending scorching temperatures, heat styling might be out of the question. But adding some decorative clips or a classy headband can add some intrigue to your natural hair without causing damage or making you sweat.

Since 2020, claw clips have dominated the hair world as one of the most popular accessories due to their '90s aesthetic and ease of use. From sleek, neutral styles to bright patterns and even custom rhinestone bedazzling, the claw clip is definitely here to stay.

Another style we're seeing everywhere are creaseless hair clips. Originally created to keep your freshly styled hair off your face without ruining it, we're seeing these clips in stylish patterns and unique shapes designed to be shown off outside the house.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best hair accessories for summer 2023. With damage-free silk scrunchies, trendy satin bows and elegant French hair pins, you're bound to find your new favorite piece.

Kristin Ess Pearl Party Bobby Pins Ulta Kristin Ess Pearl Party Bobby Pins "The Pearl Party Bobby Pins by Kristen Ess are absolutely chic & beautiful," wrote one happy reviewer of these trendy pearl pins. "The different sizes (3) add dimension to your updo! Very classy and comfortable in hair and goes well with most outfits." $12 $7 Shop Now

SwirlyCurly Snap Hair Ties Amazon SwirlyCurly Snap Hair Ties Those of us with naturally curly, thick hair will adore these hair elastics that snap on and off to keep curls in place without damage. $22 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Keep Your Hair Grease-Free With the 10 Best Products for Oily Hair

The Best Dry Shampoos for Fresh Summer Hair

The 20 Best Haircare Products to Shop from Amazon for Healthy Hair

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon

The Ordinary Just Launched an Affordable Hair Care Line 2022

Celeb Hair Artist Joseph Michael Reveals Which Looks Are In and Out