The Best Summer Hair Accessories to Complete Your Look this Season, from Bows to Claw Clips

By Lauren Gruber
Barrettes, bows and ribbons — oh my! Now more than ever, there are so many hair accessories on the market, making it easy to dress up even the simplest of hairstyles.

With impending scorching temperatures, heat styling might be out of the question. But adding some decorative clips or a classy headband can add some intrigue to your natural hair without causing damage or making you sweat

Since 2020, claw clips have dominated the hair world as one of the most popular accessories due to their '90s aesthetic and ease of use. From sleek, neutral styles to bright patterns and even custom rhinestone bedazzling, the claw clip is definitely here to stay. 

Another style we're seeing everywhere are creaseless hair clips. Originally created to keep your freshly styled hair off your face without ruining it, we're seeing these clips in stylish patterns and unique shapes designed to be shown off outside the house. 

Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best hair accessories for summer 2023. With damage-free silk scrunchies, trendy satin bows and elegant French hair pins, you're bound to find your new favorite piece.

Anthropologie Creaseless Hair Clips, Set of 6
Anthropologie Creaseless Hair Clips, Set of 6
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Creaseless Hair Clips, Set of 6

These creaseless clips not only keep your hair out of your face while you apply makeup, but double as accessories.

$18
Urban Outfitters Ribbon Hair Bow Barrette Set
Urban Outfitters Ribbon Hair Bow Barrette Set
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ribbon Hair Bow Barrette Set

Sweeten up your summer look with a set of delicate bow barrettes.

$10
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies
Amazon
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies

You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage. 

$20
Urban Outfitters Shell Hair Ring Set
Urban Outfitters Shell Hair Ring Set
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Shell Hair Ring Set

Take inspiration from The Little Mermaid with these stunning shell hair rings.

$10
Slip Silk Twisted Headband in Black
Slip Silk Twisted Headband in Black
Amazon
Slip Silk Twisted Headband in Black

Slip's headband not only compliments any hairstyle but the silk will keep frizz away all day.

$70
Kristin Ess Pearl Party Bobby Pins
Kristin Ess Pearl Party Bobby Pins
Ulta
Kristin Ess Pearl Party Bobby Pins

"The Pearl Party Bobby Pins by Kristen Ess are absolutely chic & beautiful," wrote one happy reviewer of these trendy pearl pins. "The different sizes (3) add dimension to your updo! Very classy and comfortable in hair and goes well with most outfits."

$12$7
Free People Light Years Hair Scarf
Light Years Hair Scarf
Free People
Free People Light Years Hair Scarf

Add a bohemian touch to your summer wardrobe with a beachy crochet headband.

$38
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18$9
Urban Outfitters Crease-Free Hair Clip Set
Urban Outfitters Crease-Free Hair Clip Set
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Crease-Free Hair Clip Set

Give any look a fun pop of color with wavy hair clips in assorted styles.

$8
Emi Jay Custom Big Effing Clip
Emi Jay Custom Big Effing Clip
Emi Jay
Emi Jay Custom Big Effing Clip

This jumbo claw clip can be customized with up to nine rhinestone letters, making it a great gift.

$86
Madewell French Hair Pin
Madewell French Hair Pin
Madewell
Madewell French Hair Pin

Nail the French girl look with a chic gold hair pin from Madewell.

$26
Kitsch Cotton Adjustable Headband 2pc
Kitsch Cotton Adjustable Headband 2pc
Kitsch
Kitsch Cotton Adjustable Headband 2pc

Keep your hair off your face in style with a two-pack of soft cotton headbands.

$12
Hill House Home Belle Bow
Hill House Home Belle Bow
Hill House Home
Hill House Home Belle Bow

Embrace your inner prepster this summer with an adorable hair bow, available in six colors.

$35
Emi Jay Baby Super Bloom Clip Set
Baby Super Bloom Clip Set
Revolve
Emi Jay Baby Super Bloom Clip Set

Adorn your 'do with this set of tropical flower hair clips, available in three colors.

$11
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women
Amazon
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women

An elevated version of your everyday scrunchie, this satin pair is safe for all hair types.

$30$14
SwirlyCurly Snap Hair Ties
SwirlyCurly Snap Hair Ties
Amazon
SwirlyCurly Snap Hair Ties

Those of us with naturally curly, thick hair will adore these hair elastics that snap on and off to keep curls in place without damage. 

$22

