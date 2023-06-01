It's no surprise dry shampoo is a staple haircare product.

Whether you're skipping wash day to maintain the health of your hair, need a refresher after working out or are simply too busy to wash your hair that day (we've all been there), spritzing on dry shampoo saves you from having a bad hair day.

Dry shampoo is great to use between washes and is even more vital in the summer when our bodies produce oil and sweat in overdrive. To keep you fresh during these hot days, you can try a dry shampoo made with a powder formula that absorbs excess oil, sweat and impurities from the scalp for a cleaner, fresher feel and look. All you have to do is work in the dry shampoo to the root and hair by massaging with your fingers to get rid of any residue.

To help you find the perfect dry shampoo to keep up with your needs this summer, we've gathered the best dry shampoo options that work for all hair types, including curly hair, coily hair, straight hair and wavy hair. Depending on what you want in a dry shampoo -- a simple cleansing spray or one that boosts volume — you're sure to find one for your hair.

Ahead, check out the best dry shampoo options from Batiste, Klorane, Drybar, Oribe and more.

Batiste Dry Shampoo in Bare Fragrance Amazon Batiste Dry Shampoo in Bare Fragrance Batiste dry shampoo is one of the most affordable, recognizable and best options out there. The no-fuss Batiste spray refreshes dirty hair in between washes and instantly works to absorb grease. If you don't like a strong scent, we recommend the Bare fragrance, a barely scented option. $11 Shop Now

Dove Dry Shampoo for Volume & Fullness Amazon Dove Dry Shampoo for Volume & Fullness Dove dry shampoo is a great drugstore option. The Go Active spray is great for those who want to freshen up post-workout. It's said to have 24 hours of sweat odor resistance with Dove's ActiveScent technology while absorbing sweat and quickly giving a clean feel and look. $14 Shop Now

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo Briogeo Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo Ideal for oily hair with buildup, the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo cleanses and detoxifies the scalp and hair while nourishing the hair and supporting healthy growth. It also helps extend the life of a blowout, and Witch Hazel extract aids in normalizing oil production for long-term results. The powder spray is easy to use, too, as you dispense the product by squeezing the bottle for even distribution. $25 Shop Now

Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo Vegamour Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo Vegamour's GRO Dry Shampoo is one of the only plant-based dry shampoos with follicle-stimulating technology on the market. This formula is safe for everyday use, with no known toxins or hormones and is 100% vegan, clean and cruelty-free. $36 Shop Now

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo Amazon Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo is a popular choice for its awesome absorbency. The microfine rice powders become translucent as it removes excess oil, in addition to giving volume and a matte finish. The dry shampoo spray smells lovely, too, with the original scent of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. $28 Shop Now

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo Amazon Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off. $34 Shop Now

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones Amazon Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones If you have dark hair and want a dry shampoo without the white powdery residue, try this Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones. This cleansing spray formulated with ultra-fine rice starch works to eliminate oil, buildup and odor without leaving a chalky cast. The spray also has argan oil in it to help hydrate and infuse the hair with vitamin E, essential fatty acids and antioxidants. $25 Shop Now

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray for Unisex Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray for Unisex It's technically not a dry shampoo, but the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is a great alternative that can add more volume to hair. This invisible dry spray gives amazing, long-lasting volume, lift and lived-in texture for an effortless look. It also absorbs oil at the root of the hair without powder. Plus, it smells incredibly luxurious thanks to Oribe's famous scent. $24 Shop Now

