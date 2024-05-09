Dyson is a brand that is well known for its futuristic appliances, and its latest hair styling tool release is no exception. Recently debuting the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, the brand boasts it is the most intelligent hair dryer for getting a healthy scalp and hair. In hundreds of five-star reviews, fans are already calling it the best hair dryer ever, and that it creates shiny, sleek tresses in minimal time.

Shop the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

The state-of-the-art features include a scalp-protect mode, which uses sensors to automatically reduce heat as it nears your head, helping to protect the scalp from damage. This lower temperature is also said to be optimal for drying hair without damage but sealing in shine. According to Dyson, a healthier scalp will result in healthier hair -- but the LED lights that turn different colors when in this mode are also pretty neat.

One of the perks that gets a lot of love from users is that the blow dryer knows when you put it down and will reduce heat and airflow until you pick it up again. It has three airflow and four heat settings, with a cold shot.

There are also five attachments to make using this blow dryer a bespoke experience every time you use it. These attachments include a coveted wave diffuser for everyone looking to amp up their natural curls (the curly hair photos in the reviews are stunning!). There’s also a flyaway attachment to smooth all your baby hairs to give your style a finished look. The smart technology on this styling tool will also remember the last used settings to simplify your hair routine.

While Dyson appliances certainly come with a higher price tag than other brands, the innovation is well worth the spend, according to the brand's many fans. With a tool that you use daily, like a blow dryer, it is an investment in your hair health and a time saver. If you have dry, fragile hair or want healthy volume or perfectly defined curls, this styling tool is worth a try. Shop the vanity-worthy blow dryers in two shades of blue below.

RELATED CONTENT: