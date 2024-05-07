Shopping for elegant gifts is twice as nice when they are on sale.
Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you have not shopped for a gift, the time is now. Luckily, if you're looking to score some luxury beauty and wellness items at 20% off, that time is also now, while Bluemercury is having an epic Mother’s Day sale. Whether for a gift or to keep, wanting high-end quality is only natural — but getting it at a discount is smart.
Now through May 12, the Bluemercury Mother's Day sale is filled with beauty favorites. Just use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off beloved brands like Augustinus Bader, Sisley Paris, Lafco, Oribe, Diptyque and so many more.
Bluemercury has a colossal variety of skincare, hair care, perfumes and candles for all the special mother figures in your life. From La Mer's lifting and firming mask to Boy Smells' candle collab with Kacey Musgraves, the deals are so good that you will likely want to treat yourself as well. With time running out before the weekend, the two-day shipping option is a reasonable $10, so no one will know you shopped last minute.
Below, shop the best deals from the Bluemercury Mother's Day sale. There’s legitimately hundreds of luxury favorites that it’s difficult to choose, but we’re just the messenger. You will need to pick the posh staples yourself.
Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Skincare Deals
La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask
This facial mask from La Mer is infused with serum-strength sculpting power for a lifted look and firmer feel.
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
This luxurious body cream is said to be deeply hydrating to help make skin silky and smooth. The before-and-after photos are impressive!
Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
Instead of roses, give her a Black Rose Cream Mask. This deeply hydrating facial mask is rich in anti-aging ingredients and a comforting experience.
Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Fragrance Deals
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum
Exotic black cherry, Turkish rose, jasmine and tonka bean mingle in this delicious scent.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne
Pomegranate and red fruits are balanced by lily and spicy woods in this popular scent.
Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum
Florist is a light-hearted sumptuous blend of lily of the valley, pear, honeysuckle, cedar and more botanical notes. All in a cheery pink bottle that looks beautiful on a vanity.
Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Candle Deals
Nest Himalayan Salt and Rosewater Petite Candle and Reed Diffuser Set
The soothing scent of Himalayan Salt & Rosewater is infused into a petite candle and reed diffuser set. It features notes of rosewater, geranium, salted amber and white woods.
Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle
Notes of incense, black pepper and guaiac wood create a sultry scent.
Diptyque Set of Mini Candles
Set of three mini-sized candles in popular scents of Baies, Figuier and Roses.
Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Self-Care Deals
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Sleeping on silky materials can help to reduce friction and tugging on delicate facial skin, which is a factor in causing wrinkles.
Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
This porcelain oil diffuser with a timer will scent your home while looking sophisticated.
Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath
Osea's skin-softening fizzy mineral bath powder provides an immersive and soothing bathing experience.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
