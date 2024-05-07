Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you have not shopped for a gift, the time is now. Luckily, if you're looking to score some luxury beauty and wellness items at 20% off, that time is also now, while Bluemercury is having an epic Mother’s Day sale. Whether for a gift or to keep, wanting high-end quality is only natural — but getting it at a discount is smart.

Now through May 12, the Bluemercury Mother's Day sale is filled with beauty favorites. Just use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off beloved brands like Augustinus Bader, Sisley Paris, Lafco, Oribe, Diptyque and so many more.

Shop the Bluemercury Sale

Bluemercury has a colossal variety of skincare, hair care, perfumes and candles for all the special mother figures in your life. From La Mer's lifting and firming mask to Boy Smells' candle collab with Kacey Musgraves, the deals are so good that you will likely want to treat yourself as well. With time running out before the weekend, the two-day shipping option is a reasonable $10, so no one will know you shopped last minute.

Below, shop the best deals from the Bluemercury Mother's Day sale. There’s legitimately hundreds of luxury favorites that it’s difficult to choose, but we’re just the messenger. You will need to pick the posh staples yourself.

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Skincare Deals

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Fragrance Deals

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Candle Deals

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Self-Care Deals

