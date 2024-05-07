Shop
Save 20% on Luxury Beauty Gifts for Mother's Day at Bluemercury, From Augustinus Bader to Tom Ford

Bluemercury Mother's Day Sale
Bluemercury
By Erica Radol
Published: 7:45 PM PDT, May 7, 2024

Shopping for elegant gifts is twice as nice when they are on sale.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you have not shopped for a gift, the time is now. Luckily, if you're looking to score some luxury beauty and wellness items at 20% off, that time is also now, while Bluemercury is having an epic Mother’s Day sale. Whether for a gift or to keep, wanting high-end quality is only natural — but getting it at a discount is smart.

Now through May 12, the Bluemercury Mother's Day sale is filled with beauty favorites. Just use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off beloved brands like Augustinus Bader, Sisley Paris, Lafco, Oribe, Diptyque and so many more.

Shop the Bluemercury Sale

Bluemercury has a colossal variety of skincarehair care, perfumes and candles for all the special mother figures in your life. From La Mer's lifting and firming mask to Boy Smells' candle collab with Kacey Musgraves, the deals are so good that you will likely want to treat yourself as well. With time running out before the weekend, the two-day shipping option is a reasonable $10, so no one will know you shopped last minute. 

Below, shop the best deals from the Bluemercury Mother's Day sale. There’s legitimately hundreds of luxury favorites that it’s difficult to choose, but we’re just the messenger. You will need to pick the posh staples yourself.

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Skincare Deals

La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask

La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask
Bluemercury

La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask

This facial mask from La Mer is infused with serum-strength sculpting power for a lifted look and firmer feel.

$110 $88

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Bluemercury

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

This luxurious body cream is said to be deeply hydrating to help make skin silky and smooth. The before-and-after photos are impressive! 

$110-$190 $88-$152

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
Bluemercury

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask

Instead of roses, give her a Black Rose Cream Mask. This deeply hydrating facial mask is rich in anti-aging ingredients and a comforting experience.

$200 $160

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Fragrance Deals

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum
Bluemercury

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum

 Exotic black cherry, Turkish rose, jasmine and tonka bean mingle in this delicious scent. 

$250 $200

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne
Bluemercury

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne

Pomegranate and red fruits are balanced by lily and spicy woods in this popular scent.

$165 $132

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum
Bluemercury

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum

Florist is a light-hearted sumptuous blend of lily of the valley, pear, honeysuckle, cedar and more botanical notes. All in a cheery pink bottle that looks beautiful on a vanity. 

$110 $88

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

 Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Candle Deals

Nest Himalayan Salt and Rosewater Petite Candle and Reed Diffuser Set

Nest Himalayan Salt and Rosewater Petite Candle and Reed Diffuser Set
Bluemercury

Nest Himalayan Salt and Rosewater Petite Candle and Reed Diffuser Set

The soothing scent of Himalayan Salt & Rosewater is infused into a petite candle and reed diffuser set. It features notes of rosewater, geranium, salted amber and white woods.

$60 $48

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle
Bluemercury

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle

Notes of incense, black pepper and guaiac wood create a sultry scent.

$56 $45

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Diptyque Set of Mini Candles

Diptyque Set of Mini Candles
Bluemercury

Diptyque Set of Mini Candles

Set of three mini-sized candles in popular scents of Baies, Figuier and Roses.

$135 $108

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Best Bluemercury Mother's Day Self-Care Deals

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Bluemercury

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Sleeping on silky materials can help to reduce friction and tugging on delicate facial skin, which is a factor in causing wrinkles.

$50 $40

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
Bluemercury

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

This porcelain oil diffuser with a timer will scent your home while looking sophisticated. 

$123 $98

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath
Bluemercury

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath

Osea's skin-softening fizzy mineral bath powder provides an immersive and soothing bathing experience. 

$60 $48

With code MOTHERS

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

