With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sun-kissed days to come, the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is making its much-anticipated return. The second iteration of this week-long sale extravaganza offers a golden opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their routine with summer-ready essentials ahead of the new season.
Shop Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul
Beginning Monday, May 13, Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale will feature major discounts on best-selling skincare, makeup and hair care products from top brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Foreo, Murad, Rare Beauty, Laura Geller, Color Wow and more. The deals will be live until Sunday, May 19 and shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on Amazon Beauty or Amazon Premium Beauty products.
Whether you're looking to declutter your makeup bag and replenish your favorites or are eager to dive into the latest beauty trends, Amazon already has a treasure trove of early deals available now. From top-rated moisturizers to TikTok-viral bronzing products, you can start saving up to 50% on beauty must-haves.
Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul will be open to everyone, which means you can take advantage of the incredible savings even without a Prime membership. Below, shop the 15 best beauty deals before the event kicks off. Be sure to check back here as we’ll be updating this list with all the can't-miss Amazon Beauty Haul deals next week.
Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Skincare Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
An unscented lightweight moisturizer that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates and plumps the skin.
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Crafted with a blend of salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids, this triple-action exfoliator gently removes dull, dry skin for a more radiant complexion.
SolaWave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle
Get nearly 50% off the red light therapy wand loved by celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman. Designed to combat everything from fine lines to dark circles and puffiness, Solawave is the ultimate at-home skincare treatment.
TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Gold Glow - Dark Circle Treatment
Infused with aloe and rosewater, this firming eye balm works to reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles and puffiness.
CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
With Hyaluronic Acid as a key ingredient, this Vitamin C serum is designed to improve skin tone, texture and hydration for a radiant complexion.
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
With over 2,900 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.
Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Makeup Deals
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Rare Beauty's lip oil delivers a hefty dose of color while hydrating the lips with jojoba and sunflower seed oil.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Achieve the perfect bronzed look with the TikTok-loved L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, available in four shades for all skin tones.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
Available in nine shades, this foundation from Laura Geller adjusts to your skin tone and is infused with Vitamin C that will give light to medium coverage upon application.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.
Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24HR Skin Tint
Maybelline's newest skin tint is taking TikTok by storm. Infused with Vitamin C, the dewy foundation claims to deliver bright, natural coverage while resisting sweat, humidity and fading.
Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Floral Organic All-in-One Oil
This French pharmacy staple provides a gorgeous satin finish that never feels greasy thanks to its dry oil formula.
Color Wow One Minute Transformation
Give your hair some TLC with this styling cream from Color Wow that tames dry, frizzy hair instantly.
PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Brush
Looking to elevate your hair care regimen? Look no further than this sleek shower brush from PATTERN Beauty, designed to gently detangle curls and coils.
It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask
Designed for every hair type, this silk hair mask detangles strands while improving elasticity and sealing in moisture.
