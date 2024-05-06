Shop
Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul Sale Is Coming Back: Here Are the 17 Best Deals to Shop Early

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 7:55 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

Refresh your beauty stash for summer with all of Amazon's best deals on skincare, makeup and haircare.

With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sun-kissed days to come, the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is making its much-anticipated return. The second iteration of this week-long sale extravaganza offers a golden opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their routine with summer-ready essentials ahead of the new season.

Shop Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul

Beginning Monday, May 13, Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale will feature major discounts on best-selling skincare, makeup and hair care products from top brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Foreo, Murad, Rare BeautyLaura Geller, Color Wow and more. The deals will be live until Sunday, May 19 and shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on Amazon Beauty or Amazon Premium Beauty products.

Whether you're looking to declutter your makeup bag and replenish your favorites or are eager to dive into the latest beauty trends, Amazon already has a treasure trove of early deals available now. From top-rated moisturizers to TikTok-viral bronzing products, you can start saving up to 50% on beauty must-haves.

Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul will be open to everyone, which means you can take advantage of the incredible savings even without a Prime membership. Below, shop the 15 best beauty deals before the event kicks off. Be sure to check back here as we’ll be updating this list with all the can't-miss Amazon Beauty Haul deals next week.

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

An unscented lightweight moisturizer that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates and plumps the skin.

$55 $23

Shop Now

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Amazon

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Crafted with a blend of salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids, this triple-action exfoliator gently removes dull, dry skin for a more radiant complexion.

$46 $37

Shop Now

SolaWave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle

SolaWave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle
Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle

Get nearly 50% off the red light therapy wand loved by celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman. Designed to combat everything from fine lines to dark circles and puffiness, Solawave is the ultimate at-home skincare treatment.

$189 $103

Shop Now

TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Gold Glow - Dark Circle Treatment

TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Gold Glow - Dark Circle Treatment
Amazon

TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Gold Glow - Dark Circle Treatment

Infused with aloe and rosewater, this firming eye balm works to reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles and puffiness.

$38 $30

Shop Now

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

With Hyaluronic Acid as a key ingredient, this Vitamin C serum is designed to improve skin tone, texture and hydration for a radiant complexion.

$29 $17

Shop Now

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
Amazon

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

With over 2,900 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219 $109

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Rare Beauty's lip oil delivers a hefty dose of color while hydrating the lips with jojoba and sunflower seed oil.

$29 $19

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Achieve the perfect bronzed look with the TikTok-loved L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, available in four shades for all skin tones.

$17 $8

Shop Now

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
Amazon

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation

Available in nine shades, this foundation from Laura Geller adjusts to your skin tone and is infused with Vitamin C that will give light to medium coverage upon application. 

$33 $18

With Coupon

Shop Now

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24HR Skin Tint

Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24HR Skin Tint
Amazon

Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24HR Skin Tint

Maybelline's newest skin tint is taking TikTok by storm. Infused with Vitamin C, the dewy foundation claims to deliver bright, natural coverage while resisting sweat, humidity and fading. 

$18 $11

Shop Now

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.

$230 $150

Shop Now

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Floral Organic All-in-One Oil

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Floral Organic All-in-One Oil
Amazon

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Floral Organic All-in-One Oil

This French pharmacy staple provides a gorgeous satin finish that never feels greasy thanks to its dry oil formula.

$39 $31

Shop Now

Color Wow One Minute Transformation

Color Wow One Minute Transformation
Amazon

Color Wow One Minute Transformation

Give your hair some TLC with this styling cream from Color Wow that tames dry, frizzy hair instantly.

$24 $12

Shop Now

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Brush

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Brush
Amazon

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Brush

Looking to elevate your hair care regimen? Look no further than this sleek shower brush from PATTERN Beauty, designed to gently detangle curls and coils.

$17 $14

With Coupon

Shop Now

It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask

It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask
Amazon

It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask

Designed for every hair type, this silk hair mask detangles strands while improving elasticity and sealing in moisture.

$39 $25

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

