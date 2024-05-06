With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sun-kissed days to come, the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is making its much-anticipated return. The second iteration of this week-long sale extravaganza offers a golden opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their routine with summer-ready essentials ahead of the new season.

Beginning Monday, May 13, Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale will feature major discounts on best-selling skincare, makeup and hair care products from top brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Foreo, Murad, Rare Beauty, Laura Geller, Color Wow and more. The deals will be live until Sunday, May 19 and shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on Amazon Beauty or Amazon Premium Beauty products.

Whether you're looking to declutter your makeup bag and replenish your favorites or are eager to dive into the latest beauty trends, Amazon already has a treasure trove of early deals available now. From top-rated moisturizers to TikTok-viral bronzing products, you can start saving up to 50% on beauty must-haves.

Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul will be open to everyone, which means you can take advantage of the incredible savings even without a Prime membership. Below, shop the 15 best beauty deals before the event kicks off. Be sure to check back here as we’ll be updating this list with all the can't-miss Amazon Beauty Haul deals next week.

