Feel sun-kissed without the sun thanks to these miracle workers.
With summer around the corner, your tan may not yet have caught up to the temperatures outside. That's where bronzing drops can help.
Bronzing drops are the versatile product that went viral thanks to Drunk Elephant. The often sold-out Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops have plenty of competition these days, with similar products from Fenty, Glow Recipe, Tarte and more. Bronzing drops can be used as a liquid bronzer or highlight; mixed with your foundation or moisturizer -- even just worn on your bare skin to add some glow. Some brands offer one, universally flattering shade, while others offer a range for various skin tones.
Bronzing drops are more versatile than you might think. They can even out your skin tone if you don't self-tan your face in fear of breaking out. You can also apply them to your body with a big brush or tanning mit if you forgot to self-tan for a temporary sunkissed look.
In other words, it's official: You need to add bronzing drops to your beauty routine. Below, the best bronzing drops to perfect your spring glow. All have slightly different features and price points, so find the right match for you ahead.
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason — they double as skin care. The brand says the peptide-infused serum boosts skin’s elasticity and supports healthy barrier function. Mix these drops with your moisturizer for a bronzy base.
Tan-Luxe Super Gloss Illuminating Bronzing Drops
This bronzing serum even has an SPF of 30. It also hydrates and smoothes with squalane and hyaluronic acid.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum
This serum has a sheer tint and niacinamide, which the brand says can visibly brighten skin over time.
Tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops
These moisturizing glow drops feature Amazonian clay which the brand says makes for longer wear.
Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzing Serum
This more affordable bronzing serum has moisturizing ingredients from the Amazon: murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter.
Saltyface Liquid Bronzer
Use this liquid bronzer as a contour or all over for a bronzy look. You can even mix it with your SPF and go.
e.l.f. Bronzing Drops
This serum moisturizes the skin with vitamin E and sunflower seed oil.
Pacifica Sunny Glow Bronzing Drops
These drops employ vitamin C, glycolic acid and Kakadu plum to brighten.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Liquid Bronzer Drops
This multi-use serum liquid bronzer that can be used under or on top of makeup for a natural sun-kissed look with a warm golden glow. Plus. it is formulated with SPF 15 for added sun protection.
Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Instant Face Bronzer
This hydrating face bronzer promises to even reduce redness and soothe skin.