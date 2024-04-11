These decadent springtime perfumes are some of our favorite picks for both daytime and nighttime wear.
When you're looking to determine your favorite scent out of the best perfumes for women, it's easy to be paralyzed by choice. There are thousands of decadent fragrances to choose from, whether you're a fan of mouth-watering gourmands or fresh aquatics. With so many excellent celebrity fragrances like Cosmic Kylie Jenner or Ariana Grande's Cloud Pink on the table, things are even further complicated. How could you possibly choose a signature scent? We're here to help, but we know how hard it can be.
For spring, it's time to look at refreshing everything: your home, your exercise routine, and even your scent. It's a time of renewal, with blooming flowers, buzzing bees flitting about, and the sun's return from winter's dark embrace. Why not reflect that in your new personal scent? You'd be surprised at how easily a new fragrance can uplift your spirits. Pair a new scent with an upgraded skincare routine and some great new hair care products, and you'll feel like a new person.
Whether you gravitate toward light, feminine musks, sparkling citrus scents, or aromatic florals, there's something for every preference in our picks for the best spring perfumes. From new twists on old classics to seasonal scents, we've arranged our top favorite perfumes of 2024 below.
Best Spring 2024 Fragrances for Women:
Yves Saint Laurent Libre
Indulge in this invigorating blend of juicy orange blossom, lavender, and light musk that'll have you ready to walk the runway. The latest addition to Yves Saint Laurent's cadre of fashion-forward scents is a great for layering and perfect to add some mystifying allure to your day.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid
This decadent take on the classic feminine patchouli, vanilla, and rose petal scent adds striking notes of orchid and peach to make a gorgeous blend of florals and fruit with an unabashed air of sensuality that'll stop others in their tracks.
Kayali Eden Sparkling Lychee 39
Radiate cheeriness with this fruity floral that brings delicious, juicy lychee to the forefront along with notes of vanilla and rose for the perfect blend of hopefulness and romance — perfect for bringing smiles to your face this spring.
Prada Paradoxe
Spritz on this white amber-scented take on light musk that capitalizes on neroli bud to give it a warm, subtle note that'll linger with you all day long — a little of this multidimensional floral goes a long way.
The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods
Take a walk through enchanted vanilla woods with this rose-centered mix of Madagascar vanilla, caramel, and amber for a cozy concoction with notes of fresh pair and a long-lasting drydown.
Mugler Alien Goddess
Mugler's cult favorite Alien undergoes a well-deserved facelift with the addition of striking jasmine, warm vanilla, and Italian bergamot for a floral bouquet that an otherworldly goddess might keep on her bureau. It's even refillable, eliminating the need to buy additional bottles.
Kilian Angels' Share
This exquisite scent is inspired by the evaporation of liquor that remains in oak barrels, or the "angels' share," with notes of cognac oil, Tonka bean absolute, cinnamon, praline, and vanilla for a one-of-a-kind fragrance that'll cling to you like smoke on a bar patron.
Dolce & Gabbana Lily
Try on a new version of Dolce & Gabbana's Dolce, which swaps florals for notes of passion fruit, orange and a tiny bit of lily to make a tantalizing confection that comes in a striking pink bottle.
TokyoMilk Dead Sexy
This scent's name may evoke death, but it's extremely lively with base notes of deep vanilla that intermingles with exotic woods, white orchid, and ebony for an ethereal, elevated take of your typical powdery musk.
Malin + Goetz Strawberry
Smell like you've just gone picking strawberries with this interpretation of the deep red fruit. This tasteful blend of musk, jasmine petals, pink pepper, and bergamot combine to evoke the scent of fresh strawberries and more in a genderless fragrance for everyone.
Best Perfumes for Women in 2024:
snif Vow Factor
Even if you don't have a fall wedding on the horizon, snif's Vow Factor is sure to sweep you off your feet with an invigorating, verdant blend of figs, neroli, rose and cedarwood.
Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum
If you're on the lookout for a scent that's not too sweet, opt for ELLIS Brooklyn's SALT — inspired by ocean-salted skin combined with tropical flowers and grounding sandalwood.
5 SENS Burn For You Eau de Parfum
Warm and smokey like a bonfire, new fragrance brand 5 SENS captures the sultriness of autumn nights with cedar, vanilla, amber, clove and cashmere musk.
Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum
TikTok is obsessed with luxury fragrance label Parfum de Marly's Delina for its romantic notes of Damascus rose, exotic lychee, aromatic vetiver and uplifting bergamot.
Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
This refreshing musk from luxury fragrance house Diptyque is like turning over a new page — literally. This paper-inspired perfume is a delicate melange of rice steam accord, mimosa and blonde woods.
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
From the same parfumerie as TikTok's beloved Delina, Parfums de Marly's latest offering is an uplifting, cozy musk with white peach and orange flower.
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
"This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy."
snif Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.
Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.
TikTok has been all over fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun. If fresh, clean-smelling perfumes are your jam, you'll love this elegant, lightly sweet pear perfume with a heart of warm musk and ambroxan.
Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne
Immerse yourself in verdant gardens of herbal basil and uplifting neroli, bathed in a base of white musk with this Jo Malone cologne.
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum
Not only is this fragrance from Floral Street's Van Gogh Museum collab a dose of sunshine with passion fruit, mandarin orange, bellini and honey — it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced option.
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum
Escape to the luxurious ski lodge of your dreams with the clean, woodsy aromas of juniper berry, bourbon, cedar and evergreen.
Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum
Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.
Dossier Ambery Saffron
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
If you're down to splurge on an ultra-luxurious scent, the infamous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum is well worth the investment. Long-lasting and elegant, you'll turn heads with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris.
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood and ambrette.
Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil
For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.
Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum
Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.
Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray
With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox, praline, Australian sandalwood and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long lasting perfume.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
