When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite scents.
This season, we're all about embracing spring's uplifting energy with equally sunny fragrances. Florals are a natural choice for spring: Dior's Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum is a classic with candied rose and berry notes, while Ellis Brooklyn's FLORIST balances jasmine with Italian bergamot and pear. For an unexpected spring scent, opt for Vilhelm Parfumerie's vanilla and blueberry Poets of Berlin, snif's tea-infused Golden Ticket or Sisley Paris' earthy citrus L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert.
From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for spring. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year round.
Best Spring Fragrances for Women:
"The scent is sheer, modern, and beautiful, and it truly celebrates the citrus floral," one reviewer praised this new offering from Ellis Brooklyn. "The tuberose petals paired with Italian bergamot, golden gardenia, honeysuckle, and jasmine create a stunning arrangement that lingers like a flower-tinted spring breeze."
From the same parfumerie as TikTok's beloved Delina, Parfums de Marly's latest offering is an uplifting, cozy musk with white peach and orange flower — perfect for spring.
Sol De Janeiro, creator of the internet's favorite Cheirosa 62, has a sunny new launch for spring: a bright yet comforting blend of solar tuberose, coconut milk, white florals and vanilla.
Not only is this fragrance from Floral Street's Van Gogh Museum collab a dose of sunshine with passion fruit, mandarin orange, bellini and honey — it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced option.
"This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy."
For a less traditional take on green scents for spring, luxury beauty brand Sisley Paris' unique offering for spring is an invigorating green citrus accented by refreshing mint, aromatic geranium and earthy moss.
If the start of spring invokes the pastel aesthetic of afternoon tea parties, then this perfume is for you. Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.
KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock.
Bright, fruity notes of lemon and blueberry are grounded by rich vanilla and sandalwood for a refreshing yet sultry scent.
Immerse yourself in verdant gardens of herbal basil and uplifting neroli, bathed in a base of white musk.
This refreshing musk from luxury fragrance house Diptyque is like turning over a new page — literally. This paper-inspired perfume is a delicate melange of rice steam accord, mimosa and blonde woods.
Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
TikTok has been all over fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun. If fresh, clean-smelling perfumes are your jam, you'll love this elegant, lightly sweet pear perfume with a heart of warm musk and ambroxan.
Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin.
Best Perfumes for Women 2023:
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
Best known for luxury hand and body products, Aesop's fragrance line is quickly gaining a cult following. The brand's latest offering, Eidesis, transports you deep into the woods with a blend of cumin, cedar and sandalwood.
If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.
Escape to the luxurious ski lodge of your dreams with the clean, woodsy aromas of juniper berry, bourbon, cedar and evergreen.
Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.
If a long day at work makes you want to cozy up with a stiff drink, opt for KILIAN Paris' warm and spicy cognac-based perfume.
Maison Francis Kurkdijan's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.
"It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh."
We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.
One of the most popular luxury fragrances for women, this ultra-sexy blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla is bound to break you out of a sour mood.
Rich, smoky oud wood is one of our favorite scents, and this Arabic perfume gives off a decadent aroma at a budget-friendly price.
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
If you're down to splurge on an ultra-luxurious scent, the infamous Baccarat Rouge 540 is well worth the investment. Long-lasting and elegant, you'll turn heads with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris.
Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood and ambrette.
For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.
Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.
With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox, praline, Australian sandalwood and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.
If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood.
Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long lasting perfume.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance — gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom — combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"
This fragrance is a luxurious, complex blend that will mix with your skin’s own unique chemistry to create a slightly different version of the scent for everyone who wears it.
