Set the ambiance in your home with a new candle or diffuser in a sparkling summer scent.
Summer is right around the corner, so it's time to pack away your winter- and spring-inspired scented candles. Say goodbye to clove and apple pie and welcome citruses, tropical green scents and lush florals.
Home fragrances come in various forms, from traditional candles and incense to smart, app-driven home diffusers. Electric diffusers have become especially popular since they scent your home without an open flame. These home scents create an atmosphere that sets a mood and can even help lift your spirits. Home fragrances have become elevated, offering a range of scents rivaling body perfumes with their complexity and sophisticated notes. This makes the home experience as bespoke as wearing your signature scent. It's an olfactory delight sparking memories and heralding in a new season.
Scroll ahead to find our curated collection of wonderful and fun home scents for summer 2024: we're talking candles, diffusers and more. These fragrances also make outstanding housewarming or hostess gifts — or show any home fragrance aficionado some love.
Pura Diffuser with Lafco Jungle Bloom
Do you love the home fragrances of Lafco, Nest, Anthropologie, Homesick and other favorites? The Pura app-controlled smart home diffuser is a game-changer. It allows you to experience those same scents without the flame. Pura holds two fragrance bottles at a time and can be set on a timer with customized levels, giving you complete control over your home's ambiance.
Apotheke Sea Salt Grapefruit 2-Wick Ceramic Candle
Apotheke's premium soy wax blend candle is made with essential and perfume-grade fragrance oils. Sea Salt Grapefruit has notes of grapefruit, fruits, mint, florals, watery nuances, peach, amber and more, in one of the trendiest scented candles of the summer.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Fair Day
Milkshakes, funnel cake, cotton candy and more combine in a quintessential summer-scented candle from the popular brand, Homesick.
Anthropologie Farrah Floral Rose Garden Incense Sticks
Rose, litchi, bergamot, and more are all summery notes in this easy-to-burn fresh floral incense. Grab a beautiful incense holder like this Cut Glass one to accompany it.
Craft & Kin Reed Diffuser Set with Dried Flowers, White Peony & Tuberose
When dried eucalyptus and flowers are added, a reed diffuser becomes part of your decor. Available in scents like lavender or peony, there's a pick for any taste. One review says, "smelled SO good and so pretty!"
Boy Smells Farm-to-Candle Sweet Pits
This candle is said to be a fruitful harvest that transports you to the days of jelly shoes, Lip Smacker balms and psychedelic unicorn stickers. It's got rhubarb, tonka and blood orange notes, which makes it summer-approved. Even better, it's on sale right now.
Nest New York Sunlit Yuzu and Neroli Candle
For lovers of citrus notes, this sunlit yuzu, mandarin and neroli blossom-scented candle is like summer in a jar.
Bath & Body Works Sweet Tea & Lemonade 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works is a fan favorite for candles. Brewed sweet tea, fresh squeezed lemons and sugar notes combine in a candle that reviews call nostalgic and bright, and can fill even a large home with its scent.
H&M Home Scented Candle in Ceramic Holder
The woody oud scent gets a summery lift with citrus notes in this candle housed in a pretty decor-making piece. Reviews say the candle is also a perfect gift.
Diptyque Baies (Berries) Fragrance Room Spray
Diptyque is a French-made perfume and home fragrance brand with a cult following. This home fragrance spray smells like roses sweetened with blackcurrant leaves. Many reviews confirm that it's more than worth the price tag.
Scent360 Wireless Pro Scent Diffuser
Aroma360 Wireless Pro is a waterless and heatless home scent diffuser that comes in an array of decor-friendly colors. Choose summery scents like California Love, a mix of green tea, citrus and musky blend, or opt for the room spray before committing.
