Summer is right around the corner, so it's time to pack away your winter- and spring-inspired scented candles. Say goodbye to clove and apple pie and welcome citruses, tropical green scents and lush florals.

Home fragrances come in various forms, from traditional candles and incense to smart, app-driven home diffusers. Electric diffusers have become especially popular since they scent your home without an open flame. These home scents create an atmosphere that sets a mood and can even help lift your spirits. Home fragrances have become elevated, offering a range of scents rivaling body perfumes with their complexity and sophisticated notes. This makes the home experience as bespoke as wearing your signature scent. It's an olfactory delight sparking memories and heralding in a new season.

Scroll ahead to find our curated collection of wonderful and fun home scents for summer 2024: we're talking candles, diffusers and more. These fragrances also make outstanding housewarming or hostess gifts — or show any home fragrance aficionado some love.

Pura Diffuser with Lafco Jungle Bloom Pura Pura Diffuser with Lafco Jungle Bloom Do you love the home fragrances of Lafco, Nest, Anthropologie, Homesick and other favorites? The Pura app-controlled smart home diffuser is a game-changer. It allows you to experience those same scents without the flame. Pura holds two fragrance bottles at a time and can be set on a timer with customized levels, giving you complete control over your home's ambiance. Starting at $50 Get a free Pura 4 when you subscribe to two scents for six months Shop Now

Boy Smells Farm-to-Candle Sweet Pits Boy Smells Boy Smells Farm-to-Candle Sweet Pits This candle is said to be a fruitful harvest that transports you to the days of jelly shoes, Lip Smacker balms and psychedelic unicorn stickers. It's got rhubarb, tonka and blood orange notes, which makes it summer-approved. Even better, it's on sale right now. $48 $33 Shop Now

