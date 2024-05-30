Shop
Kiehl’s Beloved Skin Care Brand Has Launched an Amazon Store: Shop Cult-Favorites Here

By Erica Radol
Published: 3:29 PM PDT, May 30, 2024

Kiehl's is known for its effective, gentle formulas but making it easy to shop is always a huge benefit.

Kiehl’s skin care is a brand with a long history, starting in New York City circa 1851. The brand is still so popular today and they continue to grow. Now they have made it incredibly easy to add your favorite Avocado Eye Cream or facial wash to cart by launching an Amazon storefront. Yippee! 

Shop Kiehl's on Amazon

Kiehl's formulas are formulated to support the skin barrier and are safe for sensitive skin. The robust product line features botanicals and key ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, jojoba and more. It also offers options for dry or oily skin and anti-aging heroes. The brand also has a wonderful men's skin care line if you're thinking about Father's Day gifts and want to flex that Amazon Prime subscription for quick delivery.

It’s a brand that gives back, so you can feel great about shopping with Kiehl's. Just in time for June 1, which is Pride Month, Kiehl’s is contributing $150,000 to the Ali Forney Center, which supports LGBTQIA2+ youth.

The brand offers small to large sizes, so you can grab them for travel or just to try — or stock up on family-sized tubs. Shop brand bestsellers and fan favorites below.

Ultra Facial Cream

Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Cream

This fan favorite, ultra-hydrating facial cream has 4.5% squalane for deeply hydrated skin. It absorbs quickly and works to reduce redness for a healthier-looking complexion. It's available in several sizes.

$25-$75

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Treatment

Avocado Eye Treatment
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Treatment

One of the brand's bestsellers, this creamy eye moisturizer is formulated with avocado oil and caffeine to help smooth puffy, tired eyes and improve dullness. 

$37-$60

Shop Now

Creme de Corps

Creme de Corps
Amazon

Creme de Corps

Made with cocoa butter and shea butter, this fan-favorite quenches dry skin. Glowing reviews say things like "My skin feels soft and my crepey skin on hands & arms has disappeared."

$24-$99

Shop Now

Calendula Deep Cleansing Face Wash

Calendula Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Amazon

Calendula Deep Cleansing Face Wash

Amazon is making it easy to grab this refreshing and revitalizing creamy gel face wash.

$38-$65

Shop Now

Men's Facial Fuel Moisturizer

Men's Facial Fuel Moisturizer
Amazon

Men's Facial Fuel Moisturizer

This best-selling men's face cream has vitamin C, caffeine and antioxidants to help energize skin and reduce dullness. The formula is non-greasy and paraben-free.

$33-$49

Shop Now

Amino Acid Scalp Scrub Detox Treatment

Amino Acid Scalp Scrub Detox Treatment
Amazon

Amino Acid Scalp Scrub Detox Treatment

Scalp scrubs feel so amazing. This gentle scalp scrub has amino acids, salicylic acid and sea salt to help detoxify and exfoliate an oily scalp.

Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30

Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30
Amazon

Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30

An anti-aging moisturizer with SPF 30? Sign us up. This one is said to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, firm skin and improve skin texture.

$69-$95

Shop Now

Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask
Amazon

Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

Banish those summertime clogged pores with a clay mask. This product helps to detoxify and clarify your skin by drawing out oil, dirt, and toxins with choice ingredients like white clay and aloe vera. 

$26-$47

Shop Now

