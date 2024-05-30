Shop
Sales & Deals

The Apt2B Memorial Day Sale Is Still Live: Shop the Best Decor and Furniture Deals Up to 35% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apt2B Memorial Day Sale
Apt2B
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:25 AM PDT, May 30, 2024

Apt2B launched its Memorial Day furniture sale days ago and the sitewide savings for every room of your home is still here to shop.

As Memorial Day came and left, some furniture sales are still coming in hot with ample reasons to refresh your space for the upcoming season. Although the holiday was on May 27, Apt2B's massive Memorial Day sale is still delivering epic savings. Whether you’re revamping the entire living room this summer or just looking for some finishing touches, Apt2B has you covered.

Now through Friday, May 31, the Apt2B Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off furniture and decor sitewide. Plus, free delivery is included with your order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable. 

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. From best-selling sofas to bar carts and nightstands, the Memorial Day 2024 furniture deals at Apt2B include modern pieces for every room of your home.

Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, Memorial Day is traditionally one of the best times of the year to splurge on big-ticket items like sectionals, platform beds and credenzas. Below, save big on a new sleeper sofa, dining room set, ottoman and more with the best Apt2B Memorial Deal furniture deals available right now. 

Best Apt2B Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa
Apt2B

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa

This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end.

$3,198 $2,718

Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed

Aiken Platform Bed
Apt2B

Aiken Platform Bed

This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.

$1,598 $1,341

Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard

Pasadena Sideboard
Apt2B

Pasadena Sideboard

Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.

$2,098 $1,698

Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle

Aiken Dining Bundle
Apt2B

Aiken Dining Bundle

If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. 

$2,098 $1,809

Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table

Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Apt2B

Bandit Ave Coffee Table

The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.

$748 $636

Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman

Monroe Ottoman
Apt2B

Monroe Ottoman

Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel.

$898 $763

Shop Now

Aiken Nightstand

Aiken Nightstand
Apt2B

Aiken Nightstand

The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage.

$548 $466

Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman

Anders Leather Ottoman
Apt2B

Anders Leather Ottoman

The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. 

$1,088 $648

Shop Now

Carson Chair

Carson Chair
Apt2B

Carson Chair

Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. 

$1,698 $1,443

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop Today

Home

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop Today

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy Still Available Today: Get Up to $800 Off Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy Still Available Today: Get Up to $800 Off Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon

15 Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

Sales & Deals

15 Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

Tags: