As Memorial Day came and left, some furniture sales are still coming in hot with ample reasons to refresh your space for the upcoming season. Although the holiday was on May 27, Apt2B's massive Memorial Day sale is still delivering epic savings. Whether you’re revamping the entire living room this summer or just looking for some finishing touches, Apt2B has you covered.

Now through Friday, May 31, the Apt2B Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off furniture and decor sitewide. Plus, free delivery is included with your order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable.

Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. From best-selling sofas to bar carts and nightstands, the Memorial Day 2024 furniture deals at Apt2B include modern pieces for every room of your home.

Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, Memorial Day is traditionally one of the best times of the year to splurge on big-ticket items like sectionals, platform beds and credenzas. Below, save big on a new sleeper sofa, dining room set, ottoman and more with the best Apt2B Memorial Deal furniture deals available right now.

Best Apt2B Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa Apt2B Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end. $3,198 $2,718 Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed Apt2B Aiken Platform Bed This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges. $1,598 $1,341 Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard Apt2B Pasadena Sideboard Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom. $2,098 $1,698 Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $2,098 $1,809 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $748 $636 Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman Apt2B Monroe Ottoman Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel. $898 $763 Shop Now

Aiken Nightstand Apt2B Aiken Nightstand The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage. $548 $466 Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman Apt2B Anders Leather Ottoman The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. $1,088 $648 Shop Now

Carson Chair Apt2B Carson Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,698 $1,443 Shop Now

