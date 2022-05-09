15 Affordable Sectional Couches You Can Buy at Wayfair
Searching for an affordable sectional sofa can be a pain. Just when you find one that you absolutely love, it turns out to be out of your price range. Thankfully, Wayfair has a ton of affordable sectional couches under $2,000 (some are even under $1,000).
Wayfair's Way Day is over, but that doesn't mean you stop saving on furniture. There are a ton of deals still happing on couches, as well as Wayfair sectionals that are just naturally a great deal (without a sale).
Sectional sofas are pretty self-explanatory: They're couches that are connected into one or more sections. Whether you're looking for a modular sectional sofa, a sectional with a chaise lounger on both sides, a left-handed or a right-handed sectional couch, Wayfair has something that will make your living room cozy and comfy.
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite sectional couches from Wayfair that are all under $2,000.
Elevate your living room set-up with this modern spin on a mid-century sofa and chaise sectional. Choose from multiple different colorways, some of which are currently on sale.
Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classic symmetrical sofa in gray velvet fabric.
If you're on the hunt for a cheap couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.
Gather all your friends together and get ready for a movie marathon with this sofa and chaise. All three colorways are on sale, by the way.
The ottoman in this sectional sofa package includes built-in storage so you can keep all your reading material (or clutter) out of sight. This sectional couch is perfect for anyone who's looking for a firm seating arrangement in their living room. Plus, this couch has two cup holders built into its design.
Latitude Run's Faux Leather Sofa & Chaise Sectional also comes with an ottoman that opens up for some hidden storage.
Looking for an affordable sectional couch that's also super durable? Then, we've found a match for you. This sofa and chaise sectional is finished with velvet fabric, but the sectional design makes it resistant to scrapes, scratches, rips and even UV rays.
Enjoy this comfy sectional sofa and get 17% off too. This sofa and chaise sectional is equipped with firm cushions, which are crafted from Green Tea-infused memory foam which makes them resistant to bacteria, odor and mold.
This sectional couch includes foam-filled cushions and cushion backs (which are removable — making everyday cleanup a lot easier.
This mid-century style sectional chaise is the perfect comfort seating for your living room. Fit with a chaise, loveseat and a 1-year warranty, it has everything you and your household needs for movie night (except for the snacks).
This sectional sofa comes complete with comfy upholstery, two printed toss pillows and a matching decorative ottoman.
This sectional couch design has a medium-firm build, which is great for some cushion and back support. Plus, the seat cushions are removable with makes cleaning day a whole lot easier.
If you're looking for a modular sectional sofa that seats up to 5 people, we've found a great (and comfy) option for you.
Storage is built into this sectional couch, so it's a multi-functional sofa. Lounge on the chaise section and stow away your blanket and extra pillows when you're done with your movie marathon.
