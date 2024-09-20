Stay warm in your backyard this fall with these best-selling fire pits at Amazon. Shop classic wood-burning and propane options.
October Prime Day 2024 was just announced and Amazon is already helping us enjoy our outdoors this fall with tons of fire pit deals. We all know a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on cooler nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space during the summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season.
Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs, looking for great ambience and warmth or gather around to tell scary stories this spooky season, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard. Right now, Amazon has the best deals on fire pits that everyone can shop ahead of Prime Big Deal Days — including bestsellers from Solo Stove.
Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits.
Keep reading to shop the best Amazon deals on fire pits to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.
Best Fire Pit Deals on Amazon
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo's smokeless fire pits are a game changer for outdoor gatherings, especially with kids. They come with a carrying case, so you can bring them camping and they are easy to clean up.
CIAYS Smokeless Firepit
This 19 inch smokeless fire pit allows you and your guests to enjoy the outdoors through the fall season.
EAST OAK Fire Pit Smokeless
Perfect for a gathering of 4-8 people, you'll be able to fully enjoy your time outdoors as this firepit is smokeless.
Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table
This gas propane fire pit table includes a hideaway tank holder to keep your propane tank hidden and secure. The pit table also comes with a bed of removable glass beads for a longer burn time. Of course, you can always substitute the glass beads for lava rock.
Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit
Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other fall snacks.
Ciays Outdoor Propane Fire Pit
This outdoor gas fire pit includes lava rocks and cup holders for convenience when outdoors.
Outland Living Firecube
This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover).
54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl
Complete with a locking lid, stay nice and warm during all those chilly summer nights with this 54,000 BTU gas fire bowl. Plus, wood decks and lava rocks are both safe to use with this gas fire pit.
Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit
Pair this stainless steel fire pit with the Tiki Brand Wood Pack for the best results from this Edison Awards Winner 2021.
