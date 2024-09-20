October Prime Day 2024 was just announced and Amazon is already helping us enjoy our outdoors this fall with tons of fire pit deals. We all know a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on cooler nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space during the summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season.

Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs, looking for great ambience and warmth or gather around to tell scary stories this spooky season, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard. Right now, Amazon has the best deals on fire pits that everyone can shop ahead of Prime Big Deal Days — including bestsellers from Solo Stove.

Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits.

Keep reading to shop the best Amazon deals on fire pits to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

Best Fire Pit Deals on Amazon

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Amazon Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Solo's smokeless fire pits are a game changer for outdoor gatherings, especially with kids. They come with a carrying case, so you can bring them camping and they are easy to clean up.

$345 $288 Shop Now

CIAYS Smokeless Firepit Amazon CIAYS Smokeless Firepit This 19 inch smokeless fire pit allows you and your guests to enjoy the outdoors through the fall season. $150 $100 Shop Now

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Amazon Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other fall snacks. $140 $54 Shop Now

Outland Living Firecube Amazon Outland Living Firecube This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover). $170 $139 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

