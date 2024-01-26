Sales & Deals

The Best Space Heater Deals at Amazon to Keep You Warm This Winter 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Space Heater
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:02 AM PST, January 26, 2024

Snuggle up and save big on space heaters to stay warm inside your house this winter.

As another wave of bitterly cold air arrives this weekend, keeping your home toasty is more important than ever. While having the right outerwear is a must when leaving the house, a few essentials for warming up your space include heated blankets, electric fireplaces, and space heater. If you’re missing the latter, we've found Amazon deals on top-rated space heaters that can get shipped to you in no time. 

Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Amazon has marked down portable heaters that are designed to easily move from room to room, so you can relax and work comfortably all day.

Whether you're in search of a budget-friendly Black+Decker portable space heater that heats small to medium-sized rooms, or an oscillating tower space heater for larger spaces, shopper-loved models are up to 65% off. Ahead, shop the best space heater deals available at Amazon to keep you cozy during the arctic blast. 

 Best Space Heater Deals for Winter 2024

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $27

Shop Now

ToLife Space Heater Indoor with Thermostat

ToLife Space Heater Indoor with Thermostat
Amazon

ToLife Space Heater Indoor with Thermostat

The ToLife Space Heater features multiple modes, including High, Low, ECO and Fan Only, for all of your needs.

$60 $37

Shop Now

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater
Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater

This compact Black+Decker personal heater is equipped with a convenient carrying handle, making it a breeze to transport to any room.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use
Amazon

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use

The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.

$80 $45

With Coupon

Shop Now

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.

$29 $23

With Coupon

Shop Now

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use
Amazon

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use

Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

$70 $42

With Coupon

Shop Now

Wind Talk Space Heater for Indoor Use

Wind Talk Space Heater for Indoor Use
Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater for Indoor Use

Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.

$170 $60

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Designed with 1500 watts of heating power, this Lasko space heater evenly distributes warmth throughout any room.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
Amazon

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater

This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It features three adjustable modes: 1500W High heat, 750W Low heat, and Natural Wind Fan to help you reach your desired temperature.

$34 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Electric Heated Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter

Best Lists

15 Electric Heated Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter

14 Best Electric Fireplaces to Keep You Warm and Cozy

Best Lists

14 Best Electric Fireplaces to Keep You Warm and Cozy

Cozy Earth Valentine's Day Sale: Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets, Pajamas and More With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Cozy Earth Valentine's Day Sale: Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets, Pajamas and More With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon to Shop This Weekend: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon to Shop This Weekend: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

65 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

Sales & Deals

65 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

The Best Women’s Socks to Wear With Boots This Winter

Style

The Best Women’s Socks to Wear With Boots This Winter

Shop Amazon Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Apparel

Sales & Deals

Shop Amazon Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Apparel

The Best Slippers for Women in 2024

Style

The Best Slippers for Women in 2024

Cozy Slippers He'll Love Wearing This Winter 2024

Best Lists

Cozy Slippers He'll Love Wearing This Winter 2024

The 45 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

15 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

Sales & Deals

15 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

Tags: