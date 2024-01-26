Snuggle up and save big on space heaters to stay warm inside your house this winter.
As another wave of bitterly cold air arrives this weekend, keeping your home toasty is more important than ever. While having the right outerwear is a must when leaving the house, a few essentials for warming up your space include heated blankets, electric fireplaces, and space heater. If you’re missing the latter, we've found Amazon deals on top-rated space heaters that can get shipped to you in no time.
Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Amazon has marked down portable heaters that are designed to easily move from room to room, so you can relax and work comfortably all day.
Whether you're in search of a budget-friendly Black+Decker portable space heater that heats small to medium-sized rooms, or an oscillating tower space heater for larger spaces, shopper-loved models are up to 65% off. Ahead, shop the best space heater deals available at Amazon to keep you cozy during the arctic blast.
Best Space Heater Deals for Winter 2024
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
ToLife Space Heater Indoor with Thermostat
The ToLife Space Heater features multiple modes, including High, Low, ECO and Fan Only, for all of your needs.
BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater
This compact Black+Decker personal heater is equipped with a convenient carrying handle, making it a breeze to transport to any room.
Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use
The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use
Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
Wind Talk Space Heater for Indoor Use
Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.
Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Designed with 1500 watts of heating power, this Lasko space heater evenly distributes warmth throughout any room.
Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It features three adjustable modes: 1500W High heat, 750W Low heat, and Natural Wind Fan to help you reach your desired temperature.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
Cozy Earth Valentine's Day Sale: Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets, Pajamas and More With Our Exclusive Code
Sales & Deals
The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon to Shop This Weekend: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More
Sales & Deals