The 15 Best Electric Heated Blankets of 2023 to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter

The Best Heated Blankets of 2023
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:24 AM PST, December 5, 2023

Don't settle for your regular blanket when a heated blanket can keep you extra toasty.

Sometimes it feels impossible to warm up after spending time in the bitter cold. Sipping hot drinks and pulling on a pair of thick, warm socks can only do so much this holiday season. If you really want to stay toasty despite winter temperatures, a heated blanket is a smart way to get there. 

Electric heated blankets typically plug into the wall and heat up from the inside, creating what's essentially a warm hug you can curl up in. Say goodbye to ice-cold toes, because these electric blankets are fuzzy heroes in colder climates and seasons. You'll stay nice and cozy even if your home is a bit drafty. Sometimes heated throws get a bad wrap — see what we did there? — because people remember the dated versions they grew up with that did a sub-par job of padding stiff wires. But blanket technology (yes, that's a thing!) has advanced. These days, electric blankets are just as stylish and comfy as non-electric versions.

We've found heated blankets to match your decor while keeping you snug all evening. With adjusting heat levels on most options and timers on many, you won't wake up sweating after a nap with these electric blankets. Below, see the top electric heated blankets from around the web so you can go from shivering to swaddled. They make for great holiday gifts as well. 

Berkshire Blanket Corduroy Stripe Electric Heated Blanket

Berkshire Blanket Corduroy Stripe Electric Heated Blanket
Amazon

Berkshire Blanket Corduroy Stripe Electric Heated Blanket

This heated corduroy blanket comes in several colors and two sizes. It has two independent temperature zones on both sides, so if you're sharing with someone, you can each find your own level of comfort. 

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket

How cute is this heated blanket with a faux fur look from trusted brand Serta? It comes in four colors.

Maple & Stone Heated Blanket

Maple & Stone Heated Blanket
Amazon

Maple & Stone Heated Blanket

This cozy blanket has five heat settings and a three-hour auto-off timer setting. Find it in four sizes and three colors.

Eddie Bauer Heated Blanket

Eddie Bauer Heated Blanket
Amazon

Eddie Bauer Heated Blanket

This affordable heated blanket comes in four colors. It's currently at its lowest price in 30 days, so strike now.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket

Westinghouse Electric Blanket
Amazon

Westinghouse Electric Blanket

This convenient electric blanket lets you set a timer from two to 10 hours for its auto-off safety feature. It also has six heat settings.

MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket

MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket
Walmart

MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket

Stay warm all winter with this super cozy electric throw blanket made with silky flannel and soft faux-sherpa. It has six different heating levels so you can keep out the chill even on the coldest days. 

Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket

Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket
Amazon

Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket

Need an electric blanket that will cover your entire bed? This one with four different heat settings has an auto shut-off that stops after 10 hours so you can stay warm all night.

Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw

Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw
Pottery Barn

Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw

This strikingly soft oversized heated throw comes in eight gorgeous faux fur colors. It has three heat settings and an auto shut-off for peace of mind.

Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw

Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw
Macy's

Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw

Fleece on one side, sherpa on the other and heat radiating from the middle means you'll be warm and toasty using this Serta blanket that is offered in two sizes and multiple colors. 

JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur

JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur
Amazon

JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur

You don't have to wait long for some warmth with this fast-heating electric blanket with fuzzy faux fur and Sherpa guarding the wires so that all you feel is heated softness.  

Yokimisu Heated Burrito Blanket

Yokimisu Heated Burrito Blanket
Amazon

Yokimisu Heated Burrito Blanket

Become a human burrito by wrapping up in this heated tortilla blanket. 

Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw

Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw
Pottery Barn

Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw

Prefer a print to a solid color? Then you'll want to check out these heated blankets at Pottery Barn that come in five different flannel patterns.

Beautyrest Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw

Beautyrest Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw
Macy's

Beautyrest Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw

By adjusting its heat settings based on the ambient temperature in your room, this electric blanket will keep you warm even on the coldest days. The ogee print comes in nine colors.

Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket

Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Amazon

Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket

For those who love an animal pattern, look no further than this snuggly leopard print heated blanket.

Soganasa Heated Blanket

Soganasa Heated Blanket
Amazon

Soganasa Heated Blanket

Offered in three colorful patterns, these heated throws made of sherpa and fleece will have you feeling snug as a bug.

