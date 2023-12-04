As the North would say: "Winter is coming."

While the fall chill is swiftly creeping in right now, before we know it, winter will be here in full force. Preparing for a cold winter means staying warm while wearing the best winter coat for you.

If you've been wearing the same winter coat for the past few years, it might be time for an upgrade. Whether you want something heavily insulated to keep you warm on the most frigid days or a trendy trench coat that looks great indoors and outdoors, there are a variety of men's winter coats on the market to suit your needs. From popular puffer jackets to parkas that can hit the slopes to stylish wool coats and everything in between, there are all kinds of options around the web. However, finding the best men's outwear for winter 2023 can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Luckily, we've done the work for you and searched far and wide for the best men's winter jackets. Don't let Jack Frost nip at your nose this upcoming season. Instead, shop our top men's outerwear picks below.

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket REI Patagonia Downdrift Jacket The Patagonia Downdrift Jacket features a removable insulated hood with adjustment cords that can be tightened for warmth and protection. $329 Shop Now

Marmot Fordham Jacket Amazon Marmot Fordham Jacket Take on the extreme cold with the Marmot Fordham Jacket, which has 700 fill-power-down to lock in body heat. $325 $185 Shop Now

