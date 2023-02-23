We are in that weird limbo where spring will be here any day, but there's still a rogue winter storm or two. While massive winter storms are sweeping the nation this week, retailers are discounting their winter gear to make room for their spring collection.

This means that those puffer jackets that have been all the rage this season are now more affordable as companies slash prices on all their coats. The puffer style is an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend for the rest of the season, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your winter wardrobe that will basically be brand new next year.

When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat.

So you have all the options, we've rounded up 15 of the best puffer coats in a variety of styles with all sorts of features and all of them are currently on sale. Below, shop our favorite puffers that will keep you cute and cozy the rest of this winter and ready for the next without breaking the bank.

Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket Lock in warmth on a chilly day with Alo's Dynamic Jacket, which has an oversized silhouette. The luxe jacket is totally chic and 70% off right now. $228 $136 Shop Now

