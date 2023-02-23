Shopping

15 Best Puffer Jackets for Women on Sale Now: Shop Savings on Ralph Lauren, North Face and More

By Lauren Gruber
Puffer coats for women
We are in that weird limbo where spring will be here any day, but there's still a rogue winter storm or two. While massive winter storms are sweeping the nation this week, retailers are discounting their winter gear to make room for their spring collection. 

This means that those puffer jackets that have been all the rage this season are now more affordable as companies slash prices on all their coats. The puffer style is an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend for the rest of the season, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your winter wardrobe that will basically be brand new next year.

When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat. 

So you have all the options, we've rounded up 15 of the best puffer coats in a variety of styles with all sorts of features and all of them are currently on sale. Below, shop our favorite puffers that will keep you cute and cozy the rest of this winter and ready for the next without breaking the bank.

Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket

This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.

$360$180
Michael Kors Ciré Nylon Puffer Jacket
Ciré Nylon Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Ciré Nylon Puffer Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool with this eye-catching shiny puffer jacket, available in black, champagne and sultry merlot.

$325$99
Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Puffer Jacket

The best part of this Via Spiga puffer coat is that it's totally reversible, with one faux fur side and one shiny quilted side.

$280$170
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

On sale for over 50% off, this genuine down-filled jacket is available in six different colors including this slate blue.

$125$40
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

If you dread hanging up your beloved leather jacket each winter, this faux leather puffer gives the same look with added warmth.

$148$41
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat

Another genuine down option, this Eddie Bauer coat can withstand temperatures as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit.

$299$230
Topshop Tie Waist Puffer Coat
Topshop Tie Waist Puffer Coat
Topshop Tie Waist Puffer Coat

Stay on trend with this oversized puffer coat from British brand Topshop, available in white, black and beige.

$121$61
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket

Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.

$275$74
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.

$80$71
The North Face New Dealio Down Short Jacket
The North Face New Dealio Down Short Jacket
The North Face New Dealio Down Short Jacket

If you're willing to splurge on a real down-filled coat, this puffer from outdoorswear authority North Face is sure to keep you toasty in any climate.

$250$175
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket

This cute cropped option is elevated with rose gold hardware while keeping you warm and dry.

$139$100
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel

For a sporty look, go for Nike's water-resistant puffer made with at least 50% recycled fibers.

$135$94
BP. Water Resistant Recycled Polyester Puffer Jacket
BP. Water Resistant Recycled Polyester Puffer Jacket
BP. Water Resistant Recycled Polyester Puffer Jacket

For a budget-friendly option, this water-resistant puffer is on sale for under $50 and comes in four fun colors — also available in plus sizes

$79$40
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Another great option for uber-cold climates, this genuine down-filled coat by Ralph Lauren is available in cream, tan, olive, navy, wine red and black.

$335$117
Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket
Dynamic Jacket
Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket

Lock in warmth on a chilly day with Alo's Dynamic Jacket, which has an oversized silhouette. The luxe jacket is totally chic and 70% off right now.

    $228$136

