There's no need for a drugstore rain poncho when fall showers strike. With so many cute rain jacket options available now from Free People, The North Face and more top brands, you might actually relish getting caught out in the rain.

The type of raincoat needed can vary from season to season and can also depend on the weather in your area. In warmer clients, a chosen rain jacket can be a simple, chic shell. On the other hand, a thicker raincoat that provides warmth via cotton or shearling lining is necessary where the temperatures are much colder in fall and winter. We've splashed around on the internet and done our due diligence to share the best rain jackets we've found with options that span various needs.

Whether you're seeking a sporty look or something more fashion-forward, find a reviewer-loved option for your budget ahead. Some styles are even on sale now. While you're shopping for rainy days ahead, don't forget a new pair of rain boots to go along with your rain jacket as well.

Below, shop the best rain jackets for women.

