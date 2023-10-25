Style

The Best Rain Jackets for Women: Shop Styles From Free People, The North Face and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:30 PM PDT, October 25, 2023

These great raincoats for fall don't sacrifice style.

There's no need for a drugstore rain poncho when fall showers strike. With so many cute rain jacket options available now from Free People, The North Face and more top brands, you might actually relish getting caught out in the rain.

The type of raincoat needed can vary from season to season and can also depend on the weather in your area. In warmer clients, a chosen rain jacket can be a simple, chic shell. On the other hand, a thicker raincoat that provides warmth via cotton or shearling lining is necessary where the temperatures are much colder in fall and winter. We've splashed around on the internet and done our due diligence to share the best rain jackets we've found with options that span various needs. 

Whether you're seeking a sporty look or something more fashion-forward, find a reviewer-loved option for your budget ahead. Some styles are even on sale now. While you're shopping for rainy days ahead, don't forget a new pair of rain boots to go along with your rain jacket as well.

Below, shop the best rain jackets for women. 

FP Movement Singin' In The Rain Packable Jacket

Free People

This wind-resistant rain jacket from Free People's FP Movement comes in three colors. It's packable and non-insulated, making it great for layering and travel.

Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket

Nordstrom

This lightweight Vuori jacket — available in three colors— offers more warmth and looks great while doing it. 

lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket

lululemon

This thigh-length raincoat from lululemon has a sweat-wicking liner for any active endeavors. Find it in two colors.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket

Backcountry

This sporty shell from Patagonia has a microfleece-lined neck for warmth. Find it in six colors.

Ilse Jacobsen Rain Slicker

Nordstrom

While we love this classic yellow rain jacket look, this piece is available in 11 colors. 

Vuori Elijo Rain Jacket

Vuori

This Vuori rain jacket in a grass hue is breathable and packable. It has a relaxed fit so you can layer for warmth.

The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket

Nordstrom

For a color-block look, check out this raincoat from The North Face. It comes in three colorways.

Sam Edelman Patch Pocket Hooded Water Repellent Rain Jacket

Nordstrom

This classic rain jacket from Sam Edelman comes in two neutral colors. It has an internal drawcord at the waist for an hourglass look.

$149 $110

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket

The North Face

This The North Face classic is wind-resistant and mid-weight, making it easy to bring along on your adventures. Find it in three colorways.

The North Face Valle Vista Stretch Jacket

The North Face

This warm, wind-resistant The North Face can help you weather just about any rain storm. 

Athleta RainOut Sutro Long Trench

Athleta

Find a raincoat that suits you. This one is available in three height options: petite, standard and tall. It's also available in plus sizes. 

lululemon Oversized Hooded Rain Jacket

Lululemon

The oversized fit of this lululemon raincoat allows for fashionable layering as the seasons change. Try layering warm clothes underneath. 

SaphiRose Long Hooded Rain Jacket

Amazon

This more affordable raincoat from Amazon comes in 11 color options. It has a casual fit for layering and a cute plaid lining.

Carhartt Rain Defender Coat

Amazon

Take on any adventure in this Carhartt raincoat with a relaxed fit. It comes in 10 colors.

Bloggerlove Rain Jacket

Amazon

This Amazon raincoat with a striped lining has a hidden drawstring to emphasize your shape. It comes in 13 colors.

