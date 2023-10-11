Sales & Deals

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Wore These Celeb-Approved Hunter Boots — And They're On Sale for Prime Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hunter Boots
Hunter Boots
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 5:57 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Snag these beloved rain boots while they're on sale.

Between her viral courtroom outfits, effortless red carpet looks and chic fashion curations on GoopGwyneth Paltrow has cemented herself as one of Hollywood's most stylish celebrities. The actress, businesswoman and mom posted a fashion roundup over the summer on Instagram featuring some of her favorite outfits — and we spotted a certain pair of iconic rain boots.

In the fourth picture of her Instagram slideshow, Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, showed off matching pairs of Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots — and now they're on sale for up to 30% off during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Paltrow certainly isn't the only famous fan of Hunter rain boots. Royals including Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana as well as Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and others have all been spotted wearing the waterproof wellies. 

Below, we've found where to shop Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin's Hunter boots on sale, as well as more fall-ready styles from the brand. For even more footwear inspiration, check out the best Prime Day deals on women's fall boots.

Hunter Women's Wellington Boots

Hunter Women's Wellington Boots
Amazon

Hunter Women's Wellington Boots

Steal Gwyneth's style with a similar pair of earthy green rainboots.

$185 $130

Shop Now

Hunter Boots Women's Original Back Adjustable Boots

Hunter Boots Women's Original Back Adjustable Boots
Amazon

Hunter Boots Women's Original Back Adjustable Boots

Lean into fall 2023's red trend with this cherry-colored pair.

$175 $115

Shop Now

Hunter Original Refined Gloss Wellingtons

Hunter Original Refined Gloss Wellingtons
Amazon

Hunter Original Refined Gloss Wellingtons

You can never go wrong with a classic black boot and sleek glossy finish.

$165 $141

Shop Now

Hunter Women's Original Short Rain Boot

Hunter Women's Original Short Rain Boot
Amazon

Hunter Women's Original Short Rain Boot

The rainboots are also available in a shorter, mid-calf height.

$140 $121

Shop Now

Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots

Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
Amazon

Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots

Make a statement this season in glossy bright red Hunter boots.

$150 $90-$125

Shop Now

Hunter Womens Wellington Boots

Hunter Womens Wellington Boots
Amazon

Hunter Womens Wellington Boots

"Why haven't I had these boots all my life? I absolutely love them," raved one happy reviewer. "Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute."

$110 $95-$100

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

The Best Electric Bikes Deals to Shop for Amazon October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Electric Bikes Deals to Shop for Amazon October Prime Day

Best Deals on Disney-Inspired Products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

Best Deals on Disney-Inspired Products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

The Best iRobot Roomba Vacuum Deals During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best iRobot Roomba Vacuum Deals During Amazon's October Prime Day

The Best Prime Big Deal Days Furniture Finds

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Big Deal Days Furniture Finds

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Sales & Deals

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Take 30% Off Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Vitamin C Oil for Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Take 30% Off Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Vitamin C Oil for Prime Day

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 63% Off for Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 63% Off for Prime Day

The Best October Prime Day KitchenAid Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day KitchenAid Deals to Shop Now

Tags: