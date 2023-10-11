Between her viral courtroom outfits, effortless red carpet looks and chic fashion curations on Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has cemented herself as one of Hollywood's most stylish celebrities. The actress, businesswoman and mom posted a fashion roundup over the summer on Instagram featuring some of her favorite outfits — and we spotted a certain pair of iconic rain boots.

In the fourth picture of her Instagram slideshow, Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, showed off matching pairs of Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots — and now they're on sale for up to 30% off during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.

Paltrow certainly isn't the only famous fan of Hunter rain boots. Royals including Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana as well as Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and others have all been spotted wearing the waterproof wellies.

Below, we've found where to shop Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin's Hunter boots on sale, as well as more fall-ready styles from the brand. For even more footwear inspiration, check out the best Prime Day deals on women's fall boots.

Hunter Womens Wellington Boots Amazon Hunter Womens Wellington Boots "Why haven't I had these boots all my life? I absolutely love them," raved one happy reviewer. "Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute."

