With the days getting shorter and sunlight slowly dwindling away, we need all the help we can get to maintain a glowing complexion. Thankfully, Sunday Riley's celeb-loved C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil — AKA sunshine in a bottle — is on sale for 30% off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Sunday Riley, the No. 1 face oil brand in the U.S., has been applauded by everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Drew Barrymore for its effective skincare with stylish packaging to boot. Right now, the brand's best-selling C.E.O. Glow oil is on a rare sale until October Amazon Prime Day comes to an end tomorrow, October 11.

The face serum boasts a plethora of benefits, according to the brand. THD Ascorbate, an oil-soluble form of vitamin C, can brighten the appearance of dark spots and fight signs of aging. Golden turmeric and ginger can help reduce redness and even out your skin tone, while red raspberry can alleviate dehydration and boost radiance.

There are many more benefits to adding vitamin C serum to your fall skincare routine. In addition to providing hydration that reduces symptoms like irritation and itching, a quality Vitamin C serum can also create a protective shield that helps prevent the signs of dry skin from returning. It promotes collagen production to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the fall.

For more skincare savings, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on anti-aging skincare.

RELATED CONTENT: