Sales & Deals

Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Vitamin C Oil Is on Major Sale for Amazon October Prime Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:31 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

Stock up on the celeb-approved vitamin C oil while it's on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

With the days getting shorter and sunlight slowly dwindling away, we need all the help we can get to maintain a glowing complexion. Thankfully, Sunday Riley's celeb-loved C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil — AKA sunshine in a bottle — is on sale for 30% off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$80 $56

Shop Now

Sunday Riley, the No. 1 face oil brand in the U.S., has been applauded by everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Drew Barrymore for its effective skincare with stylish packaging to boot. Right now, the brand's best-selling C.E.O. Glow oil is on a rare sale until October Amazon Prime Day comes to an end tomorrow, October 11.

The face serum boasts a plethora of benefits, according to the brand. THD Ascorbate, an oil-soluble form of vitamin C, can brighten the appearance of dark spots and fight signs of aging. Golden turmeric and ginger can help reduce redness and even out your skin tone, while red raspberry can alleviate dehydration and boost radiance.

There are many more benefits to adding vitamin C serum to your fall skincare routine. In addition to providing hydration that reduces symptoms like irritation and itching, a quality Vitamin C serum can also create a protective shield that helps prevent the signs of dry skin from returning. It promotes collagen production to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the fall.

For more skincare savings, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on anti-aging skincare.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is 43% Off During Prime Day

Beauty & Wellness

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is 43% Off During Prime Day

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Competitor Beauty Sales You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Competitor Beauty Sales You Can Shop Now

20 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon’s October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

20 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon’s October Prime Day

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Sales & Deals

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

The Best October Prime Day Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear During October Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Tags: