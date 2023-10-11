Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days is still going strong. Shop the best beauty deals from top brands like L’Oréal, Revlon, Laneige and more.
Amazon's October Prime Day is almost over but there are still major to score discounts on beauty essentials to help you revitalize your self-care routine this fall. If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!
Shop Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals
We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer, Samnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo.
Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 25 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.
Best October Prime Day Skincare Deals
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
This silky soft eye cream works to improve the look of puffiness under the eyes and provide long-lasting hydration for a visibly brighter look.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
PMD Clean Mini
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Cetaphil Face Wash
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston have praised NuFace — and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Best October Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Get $200 off Dyson's best-selling Corrale Hair Straightener, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber. The Corrale uses the brand’s signature “flexing plates” that gently gather and your hair rather than tugging at it.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
VERB Ghost Oil
If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep them hydrated.
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
"I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types.
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager.
Best October Prime Day Makeup Deals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.
COVERGIRL+Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation
Apply your makeup and anti-aging skincare in one step with Covergirl's ingenious foundation.
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
This CC cream offers a full-coverage finish, SPF 50 protection and hydration all in one product.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl your lashes without clumping.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
This buildable powder foundation illuminates while giving the effect of a more even skin tone.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
