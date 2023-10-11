Sales & Deals

The 25 Best Last Minute Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now: L’Oréal, COSRX, Revlon and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kerry Washington Neutrogena
Neutrogena
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:08 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days is still going strong. Shop the best beauty deals from top brands like L’Oréal, Revlon, Laneige and more.

Amazon's October Prime Day is almost over but there are still major to score discounts on beauty essentials to help you revitalize your self-care routine this fall. If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!

Shop Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals

We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step VolumizerSamnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo.

Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 25 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.

Best October Prime Day Skincare Deals

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$80 $56

Shop Now

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Amazon

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44 $31

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $14

Shop Now

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Amazon

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex. 

$64 $45

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
SolaWave

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149 $55

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

This silky soft eye cream works to improve the look of puffiness under the eyes and provide long-lasting hydration for a visibly brighter look.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27 $18

Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini

PMD Clean Mini
Amazon

PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69 $41

Shop Now

Cetaphil Face Wash

Cetaphil Face Wash
Amazon

Cetaphil Face Wash

Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.

$17 $11

Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
Amazon

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston have praised NuFace — and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$220 $154

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Amazon

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Get $200 off Dyson's best-selling Corrale Hair Straightener, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber. The Corrale uses the brand’s signature “flexing plates” that gently gather and your hair rather than tugging at it.

$499 $299

Shop Now

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look. 

$15 $8

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$45 $28

Shop Now

VERB Ghost Oil

VERB Ghost Oil
Amazon

VERB Ghost Oil

If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep them hydrated.

$20 $16

Shop Now

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
Amazon

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

"I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types.

$34 $24

Shop Now

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Amazon

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver

Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.

$139 $92

Shop Now

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Amazon

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $11

Shop Now

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Amazon

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager. 

$10 $6

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Makeup Deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.

$23 $18

Shop Now

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.

$20 $16

Shop Now

COVERGIRL+Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation

COVERGIRL+Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation
Amazon

COVERGIRL+Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation

Apply your makeup and anti-aging skincare in one step with Covergirl's ingenious foundation.

$16 $10

Shop Now

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips. 

$18 $13

Shop Now

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
Amazon

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

This CC cream offers a full-coverage finish, SPF 50 protection and hydration all in one product.

$47 $33

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl your lashes without clumping.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
Amazon

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation

This buildable powder foundation illuminates while giving the effect of a more even skin tone.

$36 $23

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Has Competition from These Beauty Brands

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Has Competition from These Beauty Brands

Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tools During Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tools During Prime Day

Make Flossing Easier with Waterpik Water Flossers — Up to 30% Off Now

Sales & Deals

Make Flossing Easier with Waterpik Water Flossers — Up to 30% Off Now

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is 42% Off This Prime Day

Beauty & Wellness

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is 42% Off This Prime Day

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop Ahead of Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop Ahead of Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale

Save Over $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

Sales & Deals

Save Over $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Tags: