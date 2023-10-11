Amazon's October Prime Day is almost over but there are still major to score discounts on beauty essentials to help you revitalize your self-care routine this fall. If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!

Shop Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals

We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer, Samnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo.

Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 25 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.

Best October Prime Day Skincare Deals

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Amazon Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities. $44 $31 Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand SolaWave Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel. $149 $55 Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $41 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston have praised NuFace — and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $220 $154 Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Amazon Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Get $200 off Dyson's best-selling Corrale Hair Straightener, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber. The Corrale uses the brand’s signature “flexing plates” that gently gather and your hair rather than tugging at it. $499 $299 Shop Now

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look. $15 $8 Shop Now

VERB Ghost Oil Amazon VERB Ghost Oil If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep them hydrated. $20 $16 Shop Now

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo Amazon R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo "I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types. $34 $24 Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Makeup Deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision. $23 $18 Shop Now

