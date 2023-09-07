With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and just in time to transition your skin care routine from summer to fall, the K-beauty staple is on sale now. CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is over 30% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $17 just in time for a fall beauty routine refresh.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin. $25 $17 Shop Now

The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx to add to your skin care routine this fall.

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream Those with acne-prone and sensitive skin will especially love this gentle gel-based moisturizer made with 92% snail mucin. $26 $22 Shop Now

COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence Amazon COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence COSRX's dual essence facial serum targets dark spots and signs of aging with snail mucin and niacinamide ingredients. $28 Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream Amazon COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration. $24 $19 Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask Upgrade your skincare routine with a snail mucin-enriched sheet mask for a perfect everyday glow. $30 Shop Now

