The Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla and sweet candy scents. $24 $17 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment Amazon L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 3,500 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before." $45 $35 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision. $25 $18 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Tool Deals

FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. According to the brand, microcurrents from this device to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin. $329 $203 Shop Now

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device Amazon DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet. $199 $139 Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $41 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Tool Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals

