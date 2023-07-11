Shop

The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day: Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Dyson and More

By Lauren Gruber
Sydney Sweeney
Laneige

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and there are so many deals to take advantage of. We're talking thousands upon thousands of discounts on everything from the hottest new tech devices and kitchen appliances to summer fashion trends.

If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!

We often look to our favorite celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Selena Gomez's heavenly-smelling Brazilian Bum Bum cream and Oprah's beloved Sunday Riley Good Genes serum. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Olaplex hair-repairing treatment and basically the antidote to humidity, Color Wow's Dream Coat spray. Whether you're a skincare guru, fragrance fanatic, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale during Amazon Prime Day. 

Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 is your chance to take advantage of these can't-miss Prime Day deals on skincare, hair care, makeup and fragrance. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop 40 of our favorite Prime Day beauty deals.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla and sweet candy scents.

$24$17
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Amazon
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$43$30
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.

$65$46
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
TATCHA The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. 

$62$43
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48$38
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
Amazon
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.

$16$11
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Amazon
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex. 

$64$44
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

$40$28
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil
Amazon
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil

Use this silky-smooth cleanser to gently melt away makeup and impurities.

$40$28
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel-Size Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel-Size Cleanser
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel-Size Cleanser

If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niacinamide. Plus, it comes with a free travel-sized cleanser.

$30$21

The Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Upgrade your shower shelf with TikTok's favorite Olaplex bond-repairing hair treatment.

$30$24
amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Amazon
amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

An Amazon bestseller, this dry cleanser from amika is talc-free. It uses natural rice starch to absorb oil and refresh hair. As a bonus, the formula won't leave any white residue after use.

$28$22
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28$20
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Amazon
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Keep color-treated hair happy and healthy with Pureology's sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner, formulated especially to hydrate medium-to-thick hair and all hair textures.

$72$50
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
Amazon
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

Use this argan oil-infused texturizing spray to add an effortlessly undone look to loose styles and extra grip for updos.

$29$21
SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Hair Masque
SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Hair Masque
Amazon
SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Hair Masque

Deliver deep hydration to dry, damaged hair with SheaMoisture's manuka honey, fig and mafura oil mask.

$13$10
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment
Amazon
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment

This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 3,500 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before."

$45$35
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Amazon
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner

Prep your hair for styling by applying this lightweight leave-in conditioner to damp hair.

$35$25
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo and Conditioner
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo and Conditioner
Amazon
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo and Conditioner

Get smooth, shiny, camera-ready hair with R+Co's nourishing shampoo and conditioner for all hair types.

$68$48
Living proof Full Thickening Mousse
Living proof Full Thickening Mousse
Amazon
Living proof Full Thickening Mousse

Revive limp hair in seconds with Living proof's mousse, which helps create the illusion of thicker hair.

$30$21

The Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Buildable Full Coverage Foundation
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Buildable Full Coverage Foundation
Amazon
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Buildable Full Coverage Foundation

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, moringa seed extract and vitamin E, this matte foundation provides lightweight coverage while nourishing your skin.

$57$40
stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner
stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner
Amazon
stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner

Create soft smokey eyes, winged liner and smudgy shadow looks with this versatile waterproof eyeliner.

$22$15
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin. 

$11$7
WITH COUPON
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.

$25$18
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Amazon
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color

Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.

$20$12
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner

Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.

$20$14
Hourglass Jumbo Size Veil Mineral Primer
Hourglass Jumbo Size Veil Mineral Primer
Amazon
Hourglass Jumbo Size Veil Mineral Primer

This multitasking primer evens out your skin tone and reduces the look of fine lines and pores for a flawless base.

$75$53
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.

$13$8
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

This CC cream offers a full-coverage finish, SPF 50 protection and hydration all in one product.

$47$33
URBAN DECAY Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
URBAN DECAY Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Amazon
URBAN DECAY Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette

A six-shade palette of velvety, high-pigmented neutral eyeshadows to create a variety of different looks. 

$33$21

The Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Tool Deals

PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Amazon
PMD Personal Microderm Classic

Thanks to its suctioning abilities, this at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores with ease.

$159$80
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$140
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. According to the brand, microcurrents from this device to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.

$329$203
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device
Amazon
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device

Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet.

$199$139
PMD Clean Mini
PMD Clean Mini
Amazon
PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69$41

The Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Tool Deals

Special Edition Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener, Vinca Blue
Special Edition Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener, Vinca Blue
Amazon
Special Edition Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener, Vinca Blue

A cord-free straightener with flexible copper plates for less heat damage. 

$500$380
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer
Amazon
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer

The T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer claims to help reduce frizz and hair damage for a smooth and sleek blowout every time.

$200$140
ghd Max Styler 2" Flat Iron Hair Straightener
ghd Max Styler 2" Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Amazon
ghd Max Styler 2" Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Extra-wide ceramic plates make this flatiron perfect for long, thick and curly hair.

$249$209
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$52
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Amazon
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver

Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.

$139$92

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals

Snif Tart Deco Fragrance - 30ml
Snif Tart Deco Fragrance - 30ml
Amazon
Snif Tart Deco Fragrance - 30ml

If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.

$65$52
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum

If you adore gourmand fragrances that still smell mature, La Vie Est Belle is popular for a reason with mouthwatering notes of warm vanilla, praline, orange blossom and iris flower.

$118$83
Skylar Salt Air Eau de Parfum
Skylar Salt Air Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Skylar Salt Air Eau de Parfum

Like the ocean air on a breezy summer day, this perfume from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR features notes of Italian bergamot, sea salt, water lily, driftwood and vanilla.

$30$21
Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense
Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense
Amazon
Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense

Confident and seductive, this masculine-leaning fragrance is an addictive blend of cardamom, toffee and amber wood.

$114$80
Ralph Lauren - Polo Red - Eau de Toilette
Ralph Lauren - Polo Red - Eau de Toilette
Amazon
Ralph Lauren - Polo Red - Eau de Toilette

Luxe saffron, red grapefruit and grounding redwood give this cologne an intoxicating scent.

$134$94
Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Amethyst
Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Amethyst
Amazon
Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Amethyst

Arabic fragrance brand Lattafa is beloved for its powerful, long-lasting scents, such as this rose, amber, oud and vanilla perfume.

$36$26
Vince Camuto Eau de Parfum
Vince Camuto Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume for Women
Amazon
Vince Camuto Eau de Parfum

We would buy this perfume for the bottle alone, but its sultry notes of rum, osmanthus, jasmine, patchouli and amber smell just as good as it looks.

$85$51
Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette
Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette
Amazon
Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette

Made with organic and vegan ingredients, this clean fragrance lifts your mood with unisex notes of orange, blue tea accord and cedar wood.

$70$49
DKNY Be Delicious Eau de Parfum Perfume Spray For Women
DKNY Be Delicious Eau de Parfum Perfume Spray For Women
Amazon
DKNY Be Delicious Eau de Parfum Perfume Spray For Women

This sparkling summer scent from DKNY features notes of ripe green apple, magnolia and sandalwood. 

$100$48
Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum
Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum

Elegant and luminous, Ralph Lauren's Romance sweeps you off your feet with Damascus rose, pink pepper and jasmine.

$119$83

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

