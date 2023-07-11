The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day: Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Dyson and More
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and there are so many deals to take advantage of. We're talking thousands upon thousands of discounts on everything from the hottest new tech devices and kitchen appliances to summer fashion trends.
If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!
We often look to our favorite celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Selena Gomez's heavenly-smelling Brazilian Bum Bum cream and Oprah's beloved Sunday Riley Good Genes serum. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Olaplex hair-repairing treatment and basically the antidote to humidity, Color Wow's Dream Coat spray. Whether you're a skincare guru, fragrance fanatic, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 is your chance to take advantage of these can't-miss Prime Day deals on skincare, hair care, makeup and fragrance. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Below, shop 40 of our favorite Prime Day beauty deals.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals
Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla and sweet candy scents.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.
Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
Use this silky-smooth cleanser to gently melt away makeup and impurities.
If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niacinamide. Plus, it comes with a free travel-sized cleanser.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Upgrade your shower shelf with TikTok's favorite Olaplex bond-repairing hair treatment.
An Amazon bestseller, this dry cleanser from amika is talc-free. It uses natural rice starch to absorb oil and refresh hair. As a bonus, the formula won't leave any white residue after use.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Keep color-treated hair happy and healthy with Pureology's sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner, formulated especially to hydrate medium-to-thick hair and all hair textures.
Use this argan oil-infused texturizing spray to add an effortlessly undone look to loose styles and extra grip for updos.
Deliver deep hydration to dry, damaged hair with SheaMoisture's manuka honey, fig and mafura oil mask.
This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 3,500 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before."
Prep your hair for styling by applying this lightweight leave-in conditioner to damp hair.
Get smooth, shiny, camera-ready hair with R+Co's nourishing shampoo and conditioner for all hair types.
Revive limp hair in seconds with Living proof's mousse, which helps create the illusion of thicker hair.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, moringa seed extract and vitamin E, this matte foundation provides lightweight coverage while nourishing your skin.
Create soft smokey eyes, winged liner and smudgy shadow looks with this versatile waterproof eyeliner.
The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin.
Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.
Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.
Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.
This multitasking primer evens out your skin tone and reduces the look of fine lines and pores for a flawless base.
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.
This CC cream offers a full-coverage finish, SPF 50 protection and hydration all in one product.
A six-shade palette of velvety, high-pigmented neutral eyeshadows to create a variety of different looks.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Tool Deals
Thanks to its suctioning abilities, this at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores with ease.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. According to the brand, microcurrents from this device to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.
Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet.
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Tool Deals
A cord-free straightener with flexible copper plates for less heat damage.
The T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer claims to help reduce frizz and hair damage for a smooth and sleek blowout every time.
Extra-wide ceramic plates make this flatiron perfect for long, thick and curly hair.
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals
If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.
If you adore gourmand fragrances that still smell mature, La Vie Est Belle is popular for a reason with mouthwatering notes of warm vanilla, praline, orange blossom and iris flower.
Like the ocean air on a breezy summer day, this perfume from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR features notes of Italian bergamot, sea salt, water lily, driftwood and vanilla.
Confident and seductive, this masculine-leaning fragrance is an addictive blend of cardamom, toffee and amber wood.
Luxe saffron, red grapefruit and grounding redwood give this cologne an intoxicating scent.
Arabic fragrance brand Lattafa is beloved for its powerful, long-lasting scents, such as this rose, amber, oud and vanilla perfume.
We would buy this perfume for the bottle alone, but its sultry notes of rum, osmanthus, jasmine, patchouli and amber smell just as good as it looks.
Made with organic and vegan ingredients, this clean fragrance lifts your mood with unisex notes of orange, blue tea accord and cedar wood.
This sparkling summer scent from DKNY features notes of ripe green apple, magnolia and sandalwood.
Elegant and luminous, Ralph Lauren's Romance sweeps you off your feet with Damascus rose, pink pepper and jasmine.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
