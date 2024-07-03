Dyson has been changing the haircare game for over five years now, but the brand's premium hair tools rarely go on sale. However, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just a couple weeks away and the early deals are starting to arrive. In an unexpected turn of events, the Dyson AirStrait straightener is now on sale for $100 off.

The Dyson Airstrait takes all hair types from wet to straight with minimal heat damage for salon-worthy hair every day. You can take advantage of this early Prime Day deal to save on Dyson's newest hair tool.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener Amazon Dyson Airstrait Straightener The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens hair simultaneously. Take hair from wet to finished look – with one machine. $500 $400 Shop Now

If you've ever tried to use a traditional wet-to-dry straightener before, you likely remember a distinct crackling sound followed by the scent of singed hair. Because the hair cuticle is more fragile when wet, the direct high heat from a flatiron makes it easy to break. On the other hand, having to blow-dry your hair before straightening it can take upwards of an hour — an especially draining process in the summer heat.

Dyson's AirStrait is the best of both worlds: because hair is more pliable while wet, so it requires less heat to style. This innovative hair care product can be used right away on towel-dried hair, simultaneously drying and straightening hair with directional airflow. This new launch not only cuts down on styling time, but reduces the risk of heat damage thanks to its hot plate-free design.

Another benefit of the AirStrait is its ability to create volume. Instead of a traditional straightener that presses hair down and flattens it with high-heat plates, the AirStrait uses air pressure from a high-powered motor that gives a natural straight finish. Plus, you can use the AirStrait with its arms locked to add volume to the roots.

“Having a strong understanding of how to manipulate and realize the potential of powerful airflow is fundamental to the performance of the Dyson Airstrait straightener," said founder and chief engineer James Dyson in a press release. "Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style.”

Be sure to take advantage of the early Prime Day Dyson deal before it's too late.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

