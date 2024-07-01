The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is officially on, but you don't have to wait until the highly anticipated shopping event to score major summer savings. Amazon's 4th of July Sale is in full swing this week with can't-miss discounts on tech, home goods, kitchen appliances, camping gear and more summer must-haves. Right now, you can save up to 80% on a whole range of popular products from brands like Dyson, Samsonite, Apple and Sunday Riley.

Whether you're shopping for a portable air conditioner or a new pair of summer sandals, the Amazon 4th of July sale has tons of summer essentials at unbeatable prices. We’ve done all of the digging to find the best Amazon deals that are actually worth shopping before Prime Day — and if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to get fast and free shipping along with access to Prime Day on July 16 and 17.

The Amazon 4th of July deals span nearly everything you can think of, including luggage, Apple devices and Weber grills. Ahead, check out all the best Amazon 4th of July deals you won't want to miss.

10 Best Amazon 4th of July Deals Overall

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Amazon Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner The side-mounted TSA lock ensures your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the lightweight and durable Samsonite suitcase is good to go no matter where you are. $280 $161 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision. $100 $50 Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Home Deals

Best Amazon 4th of July Kitchen Deals

Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker Amazon Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker If you're looking for a countertop ice maker on a budget (and that's on sale), check out this model by Frigidaire. It can make up to 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice cubes every day. $160 $100 Shop Now

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher Amazon Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this Brita 6-cup water pitcher that is designed with a flip top lid to make refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. $26 $16 Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Tech Deals

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag. $80 $50 Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro Amazon Beats Studio Pro Listen to your favorite songs and podcasts in lossless audio with active noise cancelling and a transparency mode with Beats' best-performing headphones for less, complete with 40-hour battery life. $350 $300 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $569 Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $55 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. $249 $199 Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Luggage Deals

Best Amazon 4th of July Beauty Deals

Dermaflash LUXE+ Device Amazon Dermaflash LUXE+ Device Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet. $199 $149 Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $49 Shop Now

Best Amazon 4th of July Fashion Deals

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and style are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat. $55 $38 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

