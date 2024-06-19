Barbecue season is here, making now the perfect time to grab yourself a new grill and enjoy meals al fresco with friends and family. While there are several types of grills to choose from, a classic gas grill typically fires up the fastest and is simple to use with multiple burners and plenty of room to cook.

If you're hoping to transform your backyard into a culinary hot spot this summer, Amazon just kicked off a summer sale on Weber Spirit grills. Designed to step up your grilling game, Weber's Spirit series gas grills are available in liquid propane or natural gas. Some even include smart grilling features and right now, this Amazon sale is marking the grills down by as much as 28% off.

Shop the Weber Deals

For a limited time, you can save up to $246 on eight different Weber grills. While we believe you can’t go wrong with many a Weber, the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Gas Grill is an especially great deal. This three-burner grill boasts a larger cooking surface and two wheels to transport it around your outdoor space easily. Right now, you can save $120 on the iconic backyard grill.

Having the right grill is essential and Weber's best-selling models are currently discounted ahead of your 4th of July plans. Below, shop the best gas grill deals available on Amazon today.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

