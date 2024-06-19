Amazon is offering huge deals on Weber Spirit gas grills to get your backyard ready for summer.
Barbecue season is here, making now the perfect time to grab yourself a new grill and enjoy meals al fresco with friends and family. While there are several types of grills to choose from, a classic gas grill typically fires up the fastest and is simple to use with multiple burners and plenty of room to cook.
If you're hoping to transform your backyard into a culinary hot spot this summer, Amazon just kicked off a summer sale on Weber Spirit grills. Designed to step up your grilling game, Weber's Spirit series gas grills are available in liquid propane or natural gas. Some even include smart grilling features and right now, this Amazon sale is marking the grills down by as much as 28% off.
For a limited time, you can save up to $246 on eight different Weber grills. While we believe you can’t go wrong with many a Weber, the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Gas Grill is an especially great deal. This three-burner grill boasts a larger cooking surface and two wheels to transport it around your outdoor space easily. Right now, you can save $120 on the iconic backyard grill.
Having the right grill is essential and Weber's best-selling models are currently discounted ahead of your 4th of July plans. Below, shop the best gas grill deals available on Amazon today.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
With the Spirit II's spacious cooking area you can sear steaks on one side while grilling an appetizer on the other, and the convenient open-cart allows you to keep your tools and equipment within reach.
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Equipped with the powerful GS4 grilling system, this two burner gas grill is your entry to everyday grilling. The compact open-cart design makes it perfect for small spaces, and you have all the basics you need to get familiar with gas grilling.
Weber Spirit S-315 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
The three-burner Spirit S-315 gas grill with convenient side tables and and ample cooking area is ideal for entertaining a crowd. The porcelain-enamel cast-iron cooking grates are durable, easy to clean, and retain heat for the perfect sear.
Weber Spirit E-310 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
The Spirit E-310 is the perfect grill for entertaining a small crowd or a simple solution to any family meal. With features such as porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that retain even heat, Weber says you’re guaranteed the best tasting food.
Weber Spirit E330 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
The Spirit E-330 gas grill's sear station creates an intense heat zone that’ll add sear marks to your meat. Additional upgraded features include a side burner for simmering BBQ sauce and warming rack to keep food warm or toast buns.
