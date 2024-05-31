Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Revamp Your Outdoor Space Just in Time for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Patio Furniture
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:42 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

Elevate your outdoor space this summer with Amazon's best patio furniture deals available now.

Amazon’s summer sales are starting to heat up, and we found incredible deals on patio furniture just in time to spruce up your outdoor space for summer. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to wicker sofas, Amazon is slashing prices on everything you need to transform your backyard into the oasis of your dreams.

Not many things are better than spending time relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a party in your backyard. With discounts on patio furniture up to 72% off, you can score deals on pieces from Ashley, Christopher Knight Home, Walker Edison and more top brands. 

Whether you're looking for a patio dining set, stylish egg chair, or comfy poolside recliners, we've gathered all the best Amazon patio furniture deals below. Pool days and barbecue nights are on the horizon, so don't miss the chance to save on all the essential furniture for entertaining this summer.

Best Amazon Patio Furniture Deals

Christopher Knight Home Coronado Acacia Wood Bistro Set

Christopher Knight Home Coronado Acacia Wood Bistro Set
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Coronado Acacia Wood Bistro Set

This set is ideal for an intimate outdoor dinner party or just to sit back and relax with some friends on a beautiful summer day. 

$309 $215

Shop Now

Walker Edison 6-Piece Solid Acacia Outdoor Dining Set

Walker Edison 6-Piece Solid Acacia Outdoor Dining Set
Amazon

Walker Edison 6-Piece Solid Acacia Outdoor Dining Set

Create an additional dining space on any deck or patio with this sturdy 6-piece dining set constructed from solid acacia hardwood. You can entertain additional guests with the hide-away butterfly leaf and three-seater bench. 

$1,309 $839

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to its durable, water-resistant wicker that's tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$375 $330

Shop Now

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

This collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$360 $280

Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Amazon

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Resistant to weather, water and UV rays, this two-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio or balcony.

$914 $412

Shop Now

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's bestselling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one glass coffee table.

$439 $310

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 26 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Amazon

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks and poolsides. The lounge chair set also comes with armrests for comfort.

$280 $220

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.

$200 $150

Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like pros.

$160 $132

Shop Now

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
Amazon

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.

$200 $140

Shop Now

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table
Amazon

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $135

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining table and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.

$829 $422

Shop Now

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Is there a better way than ending the day than chilling on the hammock with an ice-cold drink in hand? 

$140 $65

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% on Outdoor Grills at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Outdoor Grills at Amazon

The Best Spring Black Friday Deals at Home Depot

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Black Friday Deals at Home Depot

Shop the Best Lowe's SpringFest Deals to Save on Home Improvement

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Lowe's SpringFest Deals to Save on Home Improvement

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Wayfair This Spring

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Wayfair This Spring

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Spring

Home

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Spring

The Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

Best Lists

The Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

The Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale This Week

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale This Week

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Etsy's Home Sales Event Is Here to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Sales & Deals

Etsy's Home Sales Event Is Here to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Tags: