The 15 Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:25 PM PDT, March 18, 2024

Shop the best outdoor dining sets for every budget to make your backyard the perfect space for hosting.

The sunny spring weather has us all in the mood to get outside, meaning it's time to finish transforming your backyard into a personal oasis for maximum relaxation. From Easter brunches to Memorial Day barbecues, a stylish-yet-durable outdoor dining set is a patio essential for hosting this season.

An outdoor dining set is an investment piece, so you want to make sure you're picking up one that is well-constructed and long-lasting to withstand the elements. Whether you want to host a crowd or have a small gathering with just one or two of your closest friends, we've found the best options on the market for patio season.

No matter your style or budget, there's an outdoor table and chairs set on our list that will fit your needs. From a stylish two-seater to large sets that can comfortably sit six or more guests, check out all the best patio dining furniture sets to shop at every price point.

Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $500

Devoko 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Devoko 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Amazon

Devoko 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Whether you're hosting an al fresco dinner or enjoying a leisurely brunch, the durable construction will make this set a favorite all year round. 

Wade Logan 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Wade Logan 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Wayfair

Wade Logan 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Designed to live outdoors, this set is crafted from aluminum that's powder-coated to resist weather and UV rays. It comes with six barrel-style dining chairs with slatted seats and backs that promote airflow.

$441 $290

Shop Now

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Swivel Bistro Set

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Swivel Bistro Set
Wayfair

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Swivel Bistro Set

Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. 

$430 $297

Shop Now

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Cool fall evenings are the perfect time to dine al fresco. This patio dining set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people.

Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $1,000

Red Barrel Studio Tahirul 4 - Person Round Outdoor Dining Set

Red Barrel Studio Tahirul 4 - Person Round Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Tahirul 4 - Person Round Outdoor Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, gray-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$720 $520

Shop Now

Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people. 

Yitahome 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set

Yitahome 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set
Amazon

Yitahome 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set

This outdoor patio dining set includes a weather-resistant table, an L-shaped lounger and low stools that can fit up to nine people.

Better Homes and Gardens Victoria Outdoor Dining Patio Set

Better Homes and Gardens Victoria Outdoor Dining Patio Set
Walmart

Better Homes and Gardens Victoria Outdoor Dining Patio Set

Want a dining set that looks more formal? This option from Better Homes & Gardens comes with a circular wooden table and cushioned wicker chairs. 

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining table and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.

$829 $527

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $2,000

AllModern Ciaran Rectangular 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set

AllModern Ciaran Rectangular 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set
AllModern

AllModern Ciaran Rectangular 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set

A classic teak table and resin bucket chairs come together to make a trendy, eclectic look with this set from AllModern.

$1,220

Shop Now

Astomi 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Astomi 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Amazon

Astomi 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Including ergonomic chairs and plush cushions, you might not want to get up from this gorgeous seven-piece dining set.

$1,600 $1,200

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Dining Sets for $2,000 or More

AllModern Bette Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set

AllModern Bette Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set
AllModern

AllModern Bette Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set

You can easily clean messes off this rust-resistant aluminum. The chic 7-piece set comes in orange, green or grey. 

$2,260

Shop Now

West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set

West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set
West Elm

West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set

If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for this chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs.

$3,543

Shop Now

Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Round Dining Set in Natural Finish

Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Round Dining Set in Natural Finish
Frontgate

Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Round Dining Set in Natural Finish

Have your whole family over for dinner anytime of the year with this all-weather wicker set. 

$4,696 $3,146

Shop Now

Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish

Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish
Frontgate

Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish

Save over $1,000 on an impressively comfortable outdoor dining set with a table that has a built-in extension. 

$5,995 $4,316

Shop Now

