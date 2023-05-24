Summer is the season for backyard parties. Sure, parties happen year-round, but there's just something about hosting an outdoor gathering when the weather warms up.

Hosting outdoor parties comes with its own set of specific needs. From disposable dinnerware to keeping pesky bugs at bay and creating the perfect al fresco ambiance that's inviting to guests, there are several things to think about that don't come up when the party happens indoors. Luckily, with the help of Amazon, you can host the best backyard bashes or patio parties in no time. Amazon has curated a section specifically for outdoor entertaining must-haves that will elevate anyone's patio or garden.

Shop Amazon's Outdoor Essentials

It doesn't matter if you're hosting a big neighborhood Memorial Day gathering or a small garden tea party, Amazon has virtually everything you need to transform your outdoor space. From comfortable dining sets to serving trays that'll let you deliver ice-cold lemonades with ease to string lights that keep the party going even when the sun goes down, they have you covered.

Whether you want to impress your neighbors or revamp your patio for your weekly BBQ, one thing's certain: When shopping these picks from Amazon you won't have a boring backyard or patio. Below, shop some of ET's favorite Amazon outdoor furniture, decor and more.

Outdoor Dinner Party Finds

Whether you want disposable plates or unbreakable server ware that you can use again and again, Amazon has everything your table needs.

Sophistiplate Paper Table Setting Amazon Sophistiplate Paper Table Setting Use gorgeous plates and skip the cleanup with these disposable dishes and napkins from Sophistiplate. They came in a variety of colors and patterns to match whatever theme you need. $45 Shop Now

Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Accessories

These grilling accessories will come in handy when feeding guests yummy meats and veggies hot off the grill.

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler Amazon Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout. $85 $71 Shop Now

Outdoor Decor and Party Decorations

A good party is all about the right vibe. These pillows, tablecloths, lights and more will have your guests wanting to stay in your backyard all day and night.

Tewene Rectangle Tassle Tablecloth Amazon Tewene Rectangle Tassle Tablecloth One easy to way to elevate your space, indoors or outdoors, is to add a chic tablecloth to your table. We love this option from Tewene that has adorable tassles. $34 Shop Now

Outdoor Furniture Finds

You'll need a place for your guests to sit. Check out these cute options from Amazon.

Redearth Jacquard Foot Stool Amazon Redearth Jacquard Foot Stool Use this as extra seating for your guests, and once they leave use it to kick your feet up and relax on your porch. $73 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Furniture and More

The Best Deals to Shop from REI's Biggest Sale of the Year

The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

The 8 Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

15 Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools During Way Day

How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation Performance Special