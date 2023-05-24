Amazon's Selection of Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Has Everything You Need for Summer 2023
Summer is the season for backyard parties. Sure, parties happen year-round, but there's just something about hosting an outdoor gathering when the weather warms up.
Hosting outdoor parties comes with its own set of specific needs. From disposable dinnerware to keeping pesky bugs at bay and creating the perfect al fresco ambiance that's inviting to guests, there are several things to think about that don't come up when the party happens indoors. Luckily, with the help of Amazon, you can host the best backyard bashes or patio parties in no time. Amazon has curated a section specifically for outdoor entertaining must-haves that will elevate anyone's patio or garden.
Shop Amazon's Outdoor Essentials
It doesn't matter if you're hosting a big neighborhood Memorial Day gathering or a small garden tea party, Amazon has virtually everything you need to transform your outdoor space. From comfortable dining sets to serving trays that'll let you deliver ice-cold lemonades with ease to string lights that keep the party going even when the sun goes down, they have you covered.
Whether you want to impress your neighbors or revamp your patio for your weekly BBQ, one thing's certain: When shopping these picks from Amazon you won't have a boring backyard or patio. Below, shop some of ET's favorite Amazon outdoor furniture, decor and more.
Outdoor Dinner Party Finds
Whether you want disposable plates or unbreakable server ware that you can use again and again, Amazon has everything your table needs.
No patio set-up is complete without a matching dinnerware set fit for all your guests, like this option with 12 pieces that can serve up to four people.
Carry out a charcuterie board to your guests in style with this butterfly-themed serving tray.
Use gorgeous plates and skip the cleanup with these disposable dishes and napkins from Sophistiplate. They came in a variety of colors and patterns to match whatever theme you need.
Serve your friends and family a refreshing glass of sweet tea with this clear plastic pitcher.
On the hot days, it's important to stay hydrated. Therefore, no outdoor dining table is complete without some drinking glasses.
Just because it's disposable doesn't mean it has to be bad for the environment. These sustainable utensils from Woodable are made with wood and are safe to compost in the backyard.
Keep food safe from bugs with these sheer coverings.
Cut down on the trips in and out of the kitchen with these sleek and dishwasher-safe serving trays.
Who needs to splurge on a built-in ice maker when you can use this handy mold that freezes and stores perfect little spheres of ice.
Serve your guests the cutest drinks they've ever had when you use ice from these rose-shaped ice molds.
Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Accessories
These grilling accessories will come in handy when feeding guests yummy meats and veggies hot off the grill.
For a bonfire in the backyard, this large fire pit is ideal for gathering friends and family. The fire pit has a 36-inch diameter, weighs 29 pounds, and comes with a 1-year warranty.
Anyone with this handy set will be king or queen of the grill with all the spatulas, tongs, skewers, brushes and more that come conveniently stored inside this carrying bag.
Besides holding all of your grilling essentials, this caddy also keeps paper towels in case of messes.
Is it possible to have an open flame in the summer without roasting a s'more? These adjustable forks make roasting marshmallows, or hot dogs, a breeze.
If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Royal Gourmet Dining Cart Table with Double-Shelf is perfect for you. You can save countless trips to the kitchen and the garage.
Make sure you have all the grilling bases covered with a grilling basket that makes it easy to BBQ smaller items, like chopped veggies, or flip multiple items at once.
This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout.
Outdoor Decor and Party Decorations
A good party is all about the right vibe. These pillows, tablecloths, lights and more will have your guests wanting to stay in your backyard all day and night.
Keep the mosquitoes away with this pack of three citronella torches. The small flame and glass base give an almost romantic feel.
Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.
If you're using paper napkins, don't let them blow away. Instead use this metal napkin holder that keeps them in place.
One easy to way to elevate your space, indoors or outdoors, is to add a chic tablecloth to your table. We love this option from Tewene that has adorable tassles.
Every patio chair can be elevated and made more cozy with a cute pillow. Plus, this floral-themed pillow is as comfortable as it is stylish.
A cloth napkin can make an event feel more elevated compared to paper napkins. This pack of 12 cotton and linen blend napkins comes in a variety of colors.
Bring your table to the next level when you place them in these woven napkin rings around your cloth napkins.
Give your lower back, and your guests', a little extra support with these outdoor throw pillows.
Outdoor Furniture Finds
You'll need a place for your guests to sit. Check out these cute options from Amazon.
An umbrella for all occasions that turns your outdoor dining area into a shaded lounge for family and friends during the day. In the night, use solar powered LED to brighten up the festivities and keep them going.
This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining tablet and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.
You and your guests don't need to check into a 5-star hotel to relax this summer. Instead, let them lounge in this comfortable folding rope chair in your backyard.
This cushioned daybed comes equipped with water-resistant cushions, so you don't have to worry about a little bit of rain ruining your new favorite seat.
Use this as extra seating for your guests, and once they leave use it to kick your feet up and relax on your porch.
This comfy outdoor loveseat with cushions seats two people. Plus, the cushions are water-resistant.
