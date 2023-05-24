Shopping

Amazon's Selection of Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Has Everything You Need for Summer 2023

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Backyard Essentials for All Your Outdoor Entertaining This Summer
Getty

Summer is the season for backyard parties. Sure, parties happen year-round, but there's just something about hosting an outdoor gathering when the weather warms up.

Hosting outdoor parties comes with its own set of specific needs. From disposable dinnerware to keeping pesky bugs at bay and creating the perfect al fresco ambiance that's inviting to guests, there are several things to think about that don't come up when the party happens indoors. Luckily, with the help of Amazon, you can host the best backyard bashes or patio parties in no time. Amazon has curated a section specifically for outdoor entertaining must-haves that will elevate anyone's patio or garden.

Shop Amazon's Outdoor Essentials

It doesn't matter if you're hosting a big neighborhood Memorial Day gathering or a small garden tea party, Amazon has virtually everything you need to transform your outdoor space. From comfortable dining sets to serving trays that'll let you deliver ice-cold lemonades with ease to string lights that keep the party going even when the sun goes down, they have you covered. 

Whether you want to impress your neighbors or revamp your patio for your weekly BBQ, one thing's certain: When shopping these picks from Amazon you won't have a boring backyard or patio. Below, shop some of ET's favorite Amazon outdoor furniture, decor and more

Outdoor Dinner Party Finds

Whether you want disposable plates or unbreakable server ware that you can use again and again, Amazon has everything your table needs.

Amazon Basics Melamine Dinnerware Set - Service for 4
Amazon Basics Melamine Dinnerware Set - Service for 4
Amazon
Amazon Basics Melamine Dinnerware Set - Service for 4

No patio set-up is complete without a matching dinnerware set fit for all your guests, like this option with 12 pieces that can serve up to four people.

$38$27
Royal Worcester Garden Harmony Sandwich Tray
Royal Worcester Garden Harmony Sandwich Tray
Amazon
Royal Worcester Garden Harmony Sandwich Tray

Carry out a charcuterie board to your guests in style with this butterfly-themed serving tray.

$15
Sophistiplate Paper Table Setting
Sophistiplate Paper Table Setting
Amazon
Sophistiplate Paper Table Setting

Use gorgeous plates and skip the cleanup with these disposable dishes and napkins from Sophistiplate. They came in a variety of colors and patterns to match whatever theme you need.

$45
Amazing Abby 72 oz Acrylic Pitcher
Amazing Abby 72 oz Acrylic Pitcher
Amazon
Amazing Abby 72 oz Acrylic Pitcher

Serve your friends and family a refreshing glass of sweet tea with this clear plastic pitcher.

$24
Alimota Plastic Tumblers Cups - Set of 4
Alimota Plastic Tumblers Cups - Set of 4
Amazon
Alimota Plastic Tumblers Cups - Set of 4

On the hot days, it's important to stay hydrated. Therefore, no outdoor dining table is complete without some drinking glasses.

$20
Woodable Disposable & Backyard Compostable Wooden Cutlery Mix
Woodable Disposable & Backyard Compostable Wooden Cutlery Mix
Amazon
Woodable Disposable & Backyard Compostable Wooden Cutlery Mix

Just because it's disposable doesn't mean it has to be bad for the environment. These sustainable utensils from Woodable are made with wood and are safe to compost in the backyard. 

$25$23
Lauon 6-Pack of Large Food Covers
Lauon 6-Pack of Large Food Covers
Amazon
Lauon 6-Pack of Large Food Covers

Keep food safe from bugs with these sheer coverings.

$14
55Kitchen Stackable BPA-Free Plastic Tray Set
55Kitchen Stackable BPA-Free Plastic Tray Set
Amazon
55Kitchen Stackable BPA-Free Plastic Tray Set

Cut down on the trips in and out of the kitchen with these sleek and dishwasher-safe serving trays. 

$25
Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin
Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin
Amazon
Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin

Who needs to splurge on a built-in ice maker when you can use this handy mold that freezes and stores perfect little spheres of ice.

$30$23
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds
Amazon
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds

Serve your guests the cutest drinks they've ever had when you use ice from these rose-shaped ice molds. 

$8$7

Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Accessories

These grilling accessories will come in handy when feeding guests yummy meats and veggies hot off the grill.

Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
Amazon
Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit

For a bonfire in the backyard, this large fire pit is ideal for gathering friends and family. The fire pit has a 36-inch diameter, weighs 29 pounds, and comes with a 1-year warranty.

$249$199
Aisitin Grill Accessories 25-Piece BBQ Tools Set
Aisitin Grill Accessories 25-Piece BBQ Tools Set
Amazon
Aisitin Grill Accessories 25-Piece BBQ Tools Set

Anyone with this handy set will be king or queen of the grill with all the spatulas, tongs, skewers, brushes and more that come conveniently stored inside this carrying bag.

$40$30
Fangsun Large Grill and Picnic Caddy
Fangsun Large Grill and Picnic Caddy
Amazon
Fangsun Large Grill and Picnic Caddy

Besides holding all of your grilling essentials, this caddy also keeps paper towels in case of messes.

$42$35
Odyseaco Extendable S'mores Sticks
Odyseaco Extendable Smores Sticks
Amazon
Odyseaco Extendable S'mores Sticks

Is it possible to have an open flame in the summer without roasting a s'more? These adjustable forks make roasting marshmallows, or hot dogs, a breeze. 

$20
Royal Gourmet Dining Cart Table with Double-Shelf
Royal Gourmet Dining Cart Table with Double-Shelf
Amazon
Royal Gourmet Dining Cart Table with Double-Shelf

If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Royal Gourmet Dining Cart Table with Double-Shelf is perfect for you. You can save countless trips to the kitchen and the garage.

$127$108
Aizoam Grill Basket Stainless Steel BBQ Grilling Basket
Aizoam Grill Basket Stainless Steel BBQ Grilling Basket
Amazon
Aizoam Grill Basket Stainless Steel BBQ Grilling Basket

Make sure you have all the grilling bases covered with a grilling basket that makes it easy to BBQ smaller items, like chopped veggies, or flip multiple items at once. 

$30$21
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Amazon
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout. 

$85$71

Outdoor Decor and Party Decorations

A good party is all about the right vibe. These pillows, tablecloths, lights and more will have your guests wanting to stay in your backyard all day and night.

Seraphic Citronella 16oz Table Top Torch for Patio - Set of 3
Seraphic Torches for Outside - Citronella 16oz Table Top Torch for Patio
Amazon
Seraphic Citronella 16oz Table Top Torch for Patio - Set of 3

Keep the mosquitoes away with this pack of three citronella torches. The small flame and glass base give an almost romantic feel.

$40$33
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs
Amazon
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights

Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.

$40
Nirman Rustic Galvanized Metal Napkin Holder
Nirman Rustic Galvanized Metal Napkin Holder
Amazon
Nirman Rustic Galvanized Metal Napkin Holder

If you're using paper napkins, don't let them blow away. Instead use this metal napkin holder that keeps them in place.

$13
Tewene Rectangle Tassle Tablecloth
Tewene Rectangle Tassle Table Cloth
Amazon
Tewene Rectangle Tassle Tablecloth

One easy to way to elevate your space, indoors or outdoors, is to add a chic tablecloth to your table. We love this option from Tewene that has adorable tassles. 

$34
Pillow Perfect 573342 Outdoor/Telfair Peacock Throw Pillow
Pillow Perfect 573342 Outdoor/Telfair Peacock Throw Pillow
Amazon
Pillow Perfect 573342 Outdoor/Telfair Peacock Throw Pillow

Every patio chair can be elevated and made more cozy with a cute pillow. Plus, this floral-themed pillow is as comfortable as it is stylish.

$59
Fingercraft Cotton Linen Blend 12-Pack Natural Napkins
Fingercraft Cotton Linen Blend 12-Pack Natural Napkins
Amazon
Fingercraft Cotton Linen Blend 12-Pack Natural Napkins

A cloth napkin can make an event feel more elevated compared to paper napkins. This pack of 12 cotton and linen blend napkins comes in a variety of colors.

$22
Aptwow Water Hyacinth Napkin Rings Set of 12
Aptwow Water Hyacinth Napkin Rings Set of 12
Amazon
Aptwow Water Hyacinth Napkin Rings Set of 12

Bring your table to the next level when you place them in these woven napkin rings around your cloth napkins.

$19
Blue Page Decorative Boho Lumbar Throw Pillows
Blue Page Decorative Boho Lumbar Throw Pillows
Amazon
Blue Page Decorative Boho Lumbar Throw Pillows

Give your lower back, and your guests', a little extra support with these outdoor throw pillows.

$26

Outdoor Furniture Finds

You'll need a place for your guests to sit. Check out these cute options from Amazon.

Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

An umbrella for all occasions that turns your outdoor dining area into a shaded lounge for family and friends during the day. In the night, use solar powered LED to brighten up the festivities and keep them going. 

$130$110
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining tablet and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.

$829$600
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Rope Chair
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Rope Chair
Amazon
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Rope Chair

You and your guests don't need to check into a 5-star hotel to relax this summer. Instead, let them lounge in this comfortable folding rope chair in your backyard.

$128
Christopher Knight Home Patrick Outdoor Acacia Daybed
Christopher Knight Home Patrick Outdoor Acacia Daybed
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Patrick Outdoor Acacia Daybed

This cushioned daybed comes equipped with water-resistant cushions, so you don't have to worry about a little bit of rain ruining your new favorite seat.

$416
Redearth Jacquard Foot Stool
Redearth Jacquard Foot Stool
Amazon
Redearth Jacquard Foot Stool

Use this as extra seating for your guests, and once they leave use it to kick your feet up and relax on your porch.

$73
Great Deal Furniture Kaitlyn Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Great Deal Furniture Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Amazon
Great Deal Furniture Kaitlyn Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

This comfy outdoor loveseat with cushions seats two people. Plus, the cushions are water-resistant. 

$295$264

RELATED CONTENT: 

Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Furniture and More

The Best Deals to Shop from REI's Biggest Sale of the Year

The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

The 8 Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

15 Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools During Way Day

How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation Performance Special