Barbecue season is almost here. Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29 this year and ahead of the holiday weekend, Amazon is heating things up with a new sale on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon's Memorial Day Grill Sale has exactly what you need for hosting your holiday cookout.

Shop Amazon's Grill Sale

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, the best Amazon Memorial Day deals are offering up to 38% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day grill deals from Amazon to start eating delicious foods this summer.

The Best Memorial Day Grill Sales at Amazon

Kamado Big Joe II Amazon Kamado Big Joe II Kamado Joe Ceramic Grills are the epitome of a kamado grill. These grills are super versatile, allowing you to grill, sear, bake, roast, and even smoke. Kamado's Divide Divide & Conquer flexible cooking system allows you to cook food at multiple levels at different temperatures. $1,699 $1,499 Shop Now

Char-Broil Offset BBQ Smoker Amazon Char-Broil Offset BBQ Smoker Combine an offset smoker, BBQ and charcoal grill all in one with this Char-Broil model. It features a vertical pipe smokestack with adjustable dampers, a temperature gauge and an offset firebox to stoke the fire without losing heat. $100 $82 Shop Now

Gear up for summer!

