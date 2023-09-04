Labor Day is finally here and the holiday weekend's furniture sales are offering some of the best deals of the year. If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room, or outdoor furniture, there are still a few more hours to shop the Pottery Barn Labor Day Warehouse Sale with major discounts on furniture, home decor, bedding and more.

Today is your last day to score up to 50% off thousands of home items during Pottery Barn's sale. Everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is steeply discounted for one final day.

A holiday sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens to affordable sectionals and picturesque chaise loungers, we've found the best deals to shop from Pottery Barn's sale event before they'e gone tomorrow. Below, check out our favorite furniture, bedding and decor picks.

Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt Pottery Barn Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture. $279 $195 Shop Now

Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2 (Espresso) Pottery Barn Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2 (Espresso) Sprawl out and soak up the sun over the long weekend in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes — two of which are discounted by $600 right now. $1,999 $1,399 Shop Now

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror Pottery Barn Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space. $499 $290 Shop Now

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table Pottery Barn Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look. $1,299 $779 Shop Now

Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw Pottery Barn Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw Black stripes and tassels make this lightweight 100% cotton throw perfect for the summer season. $69 $41 Shop Now

Carlos Leather Desk Chair Pottery Barn Carlos Leather Desk Chair Take your home office to the next level with a modern desk chair upholstered in 100% genuine top-grain leather. $599 $299 Shop Now

Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug Pottery Barn Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use. $149-$999 $74-$490 Shop Now

Parker Potting Station Pottery Barn Parker Potting Station Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood. $599 $359 Shop Now

Brenner Wood Bar Stool Pottery Barn Brenner Wood Bar Stool These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth. $249-$498 $199-$398 Shop Now

