Sales & Deals

Pottery Barn's Labor Day Warehouse Sale Ends Today: Shop the Best Deals on Furniture and Decor

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pottery Barn Sale
Pottery Barn
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:45 AM PDT, September 4, 2023

Shop the Pottery Barn Labor Day Warehouse Sale for savings up to 50% off furniture, rugs, and more.

Labor Day is finally here and the holiday weekend's furniture sales are offering some of the best deals of the year. If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room, or outdoor furniture, there are still a few more hours to shop the Pottery Barn Labor Day Warehouse Sale with major discounts on furniture, home decor, bedding and more.

Today is your last day to score up to 50% off thousands of home items during Pottery Barn's sale. Everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is steeply discounted for one final day.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

A holiday sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens to affordable sectionals and picturesque chaise loungers, we've found the best deals to shop from Pottery Barn's sale event before they'e gone tomorrow. Below, check out our favorite furniture, bedding and decor picks.

Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt

Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt
Pottery Barn

Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt

This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.

$279 $195

Shop Now

Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2 (Espresso)

Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2 (Espresso)
Pottery Barn

Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2 (Espresso)

Sprawl out and soak up the sun over the long weekend in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes — two of which are discounted by $600 right now.

$1,999 $1,399

Shop Now

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror

Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.

$499 $290

Shop Now

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
Pottery Barn

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.

$1,299 $779

Shop Now

Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw

Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw
Pottery Barn

Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw

Black stripes and tassels make this lightweight 100% cotton throw perfect for the summer season.

$69 $41

Shop Now

Carlos Leather Desk Chair

Carlos Leather Desk Chair
Pottery Barn

Carlos Leather Desk Chair

Take your home office to the next level with a modern desk chair upholstered in 100% genuine top-grain leather.

$599 $299

Shop Now

Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug

Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug
Pottery Barn

Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug

Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.

$149-$999 $74-$490

Shop Now

Parker Potting Station

Parker Potting Station
Pottery Barn

Parker Potting Station

Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood.

$599 $359

Shop Now

Brenner Wood Bar Stool

Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Pottery Barn

Brenner Wood Bar Stool

These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.

$249-$498 $199-$398

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Today

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Today

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

The 16 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 16 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

Shop Our Favorite Furniture Finds from West Elm’s Huge Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Shop Our Favorite Furniture Finds from West Elm’s Huge Labor Day Sale

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Tags: