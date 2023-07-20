By now, we all know the truth: Snoozing peacefully through the night helps us awaken renewed and refreshed for the day ahead.

If you're getting your full eight hours of sleep each day, experts estimate you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. So with all the time you'll spend there, create the perfect sleeping sanctuary for yourself. While we all know the importance of a comfy mattress and cozy duvet, finding good sheets is also key.

Finding the right sheets can be easier said than done because the market is saturated with so many types: Linen sheets, cotton sheets, silk sheets, and just about any other fabric you can imagine. We're partial to the linen sheets, made from flax plant fiber that start out crisp and cool and soften over time after each wash. The main benefit to linen sheets is that they're 30% more durable than cotton sheets meaning they'll last longer and you'll get more bang for your buck. The natural flax fibers create sheets with a self-cooling effect, so you don't have to worry about overheating as things warm up under the covers.

If you're in the market for new bed sheets, check out our selection of the best linen sheets from across the web. After a night of sleeping on this new linen bedding, you'll understand the hype.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Pre-washed in small batches, this linen sheet set already has that comfy and cozy feel. The set is offered in 10 different colors and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. $299 $269 FOR QUEEN SIZE Shop Now

Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set Boll & Branch Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set There are different types of flax plants and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable and is also sustainable, so these sheets will last a long time with proper care. $358 $287 FOR KING SIZE Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed: Shop Mattress Toppers, Sheets, Comforters and More

Don't Sleep On Nectar's Summer Sale to Save 33% On Top-Rated Mattresses

Save Up to 60% on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding During the Summer Sale

The Best Summer Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Helix, Leesa, DreamCloud and More

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas Are Up to 25% Off During This Summer Sale

The 25 Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers to Sleep Comfortably Through Summer

The 16 Best Cooling Pajamas to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Night

23 Sleep Products for a Better Night's Rest, from the Best White Noise Machine to Cooling Sheets

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

10 Best Linen Shirts for Men to Keep Cool All Summer Long

Keep Your Cool This Summer With These Affordable Linen Wardrobe Staples

The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better