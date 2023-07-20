The Best Linen Bedding Picks This Summer: Shop Sheet Sets from Brooklinen, Parachute, Pottery Barn and More
By now, we all know the truth: Snoozing peacefully through the night helps us awaken renewed and refreshed for the day ahead.
If you're getting your full eight hours of sleep each day, experts estimate you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. So with all the time you'll spend there, create the perfect sleeping sanctuary for yourself. While we all know the importance of a comfy mattress and cozy duvet, finding good sheets is also key.
Finding the right sheets can be easier said than done because the market is saturated with so many types: Linen sheets, cotton sheets, silk sheets, and just about any other fabric you can imagine. We're partial to the linen sheets, made from flax plant fiber that start out crisp and cool and soften over time after each wash. The main benefit to linen sheets is that they're 30% more durable than cotton sheets meaning they'll last longer and you'll get more bang for your buck. The natural flax fibers create sheets with a self-cooling effect, so you don't have to worry about overheating as things warm up under the covers.
If you're in the market for new bed sheets, check out our selection of the best linen sheets from across the web. After a night of sleeping on this new linen bedding, you'll understand the hype.
Pre-washed in small batches, this linen sheet set already has that comfy and cozy feel. The set is offered in 10 different colors and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
There are different types of flax plants and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable and is also sustainable, so these sheets will last a long time with proper care.
Made from European flax, this sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. Pick from 17 beautiful colors when purchasing these breathable sheets.
West Elm's best-selling European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set is on sale. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen sheet set keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
How gorgeous is this wildflower color from Bed Threads? If you bundle their products together you can save 20% on your order.
A stone wash makes these linens ultra soft for an extra cozy night's sleep.
Get the best of both worlds with this cotton and linen-blend sheet set from Pottery Barn. And for a limited time you can save on this bedding bundle.
Naturally repel dirt and wick away moisture with these luxurious linen sheets from Tuft and Needle.
Already have the linen sheets? Grab yourself a linen duvet cover, like this colorful option from Schoolhouse, to round out your bedding situation.
You'll love these European flax sheets that get softer with each wash. The light and airy sheets are made in Portugal.
Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused up to 1000+ loads and will leave your laundry soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling.
