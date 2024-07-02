A good night's sleep is priceless, but shopping for comfy bedding can be quite heavy on the wallet. Between choosing the right sheet sets, making sure your duvet is perfect, and sorting through pillows, creating the coziest bed is expensive.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your bedding, now is a great time thanks to Walmart's 4th of July Sale this week. You can score quality bedding from brands like Serta, Beautyrest and more without breaking the bank.

Shop Walmart's 4th of July Bedding Deals

There's no need to wait until the next shopping holiday to score a great deal on cooling sheets, down alternative comforters, mattress protectors and anything else your bed might need this season. Whether you’re a warm sleeper, someone who needs to layer up, or somewhere in between, these bedding deals up to 80% off will have you sleeping sound all year long.

Ready for a bedroom refresh? Shop the best bedding deals available at Walmart below for restful sleep and the sweetest of dreams. Note that all bedding prices shown are for queen sizes, so be sure to click your favorites to find the best size and color for your choice.

Best Walmart 4th of July Bedding Deals

Nestl Bed Sheets Set Walmart Nestl Bed Sheets Set For hotel-quality sheet sets, Nestl skillfully weaves bed sheets using micro-threads. Plus, these sheets are resistant to pilling and snagging, which means they are pet-friendly and made to last. $63 $19 Shop Now

Bamboo Mattress Protector Walmart Bamboo Mattress Protector Keep your mattress as good as new with this mattress protector that promises to be breathable, cooling and hypoallergenic. $100 $26 Shop Now

Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set Walmart Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set This 7-piece bed-in-a-bag set comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams to completely and conveniently transform your bare mattress into a cozy sleep haven with just one bundle and delivers year-round comfort and warmth. $320 $42 Shop Now

Donama Contour Pillow Walmart Donama Contour Pillow This unique memory foam pillow has a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers. $70 $36 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

