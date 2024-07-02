Shop
Walmart 4th of July Sale: Shop Bedding Deals Up to 80% Off on Cooling Sheets, Pillows and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:44 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

Spruce up your bed with these Walmart deals worth buying this summer.

A good night's sleep is priceless, but shopping for comfy bedding can be quite heavy on the wallet. Between choosing the right sheet sets, making sure your duvet is perfect, and sorting through pillows, creating the coziest bed is expensive.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your bedding, now is a great time thanks to Walmart's 4th of July Sale this week. You can score quality bedding from brands like Serta, Beautyrest and more without breaking the bank. 

Shop Walmart's 4th of July Bedding Deals

There's no need to wait until the next shopping holiday to score a great deal on cooling sheets, down alternative comforters, mattress protectors and anything else your bed might need this season. Whether you’re a warm sleeper, someone who needs to layer up, or somewhere in between, these bedding deals up to 80% off will have you sleeping sound all year long.

Ready for a bedroom refresh? Shop the best bedding deals available at Walmart below for restful sleep and the sweetest of dreams. Note that all bedding prices shown are for queen sizes, so be sure to click your favorites to find the best size and color for your choice.

Best Walmart 4th of July Bedding Deals 

Serwall Down Alternative Comforter

Serwall Down Alternative Comforter
Walmart

Serwall Down Alternative Comforter

This goose-down alternative comforter that comes in solid colors will match your space, no matter the decor or palette. 

$60 $25

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.

$61 $33

Shop Now

Nestl Bed Sheets Set

Nestl Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Nestl Bed Sheets Set

For hotel-quality sheet sets, Nestl skillfully weaves bed sheets using micro-threads. Plus, these sheets are resistant to pilling and snagging, which means they are pet-friendly and made to last.

$63 $19

Shop Now

Bamboo Mattress Protector

Bamboo Mattress Protector
Walmart

Bamboo Mattress Protector

Keep your mattress as good as new with this mattress protector that promises to be breathable, cooling and hypoallergenic.

$100 $26

Shop Now

Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set

Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set
Walmart

Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set

This 7-piece bed-in-a-bag set comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams to completely and conveniently transform your bare mattress into a cozy sleep haven with just one bundle and delivers year-round comfort and warmth.

$320 $42

Shop Now

Sopat All Season Down Alternative Comforter

Sopat All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Walmart

Sopat All Season Down Alternative Comforter

This down-alternative duvet insert promises to be cooling and hypoallergenic.

$60 $27

Shop Now

Beautyrest 600 Thread Count White Cooling Cotton Blend 4 PC Sheet Set

Beautyrest 600 Thread Count White Cooling Cotton Blend 4 PC Sheet Set
Walmart

Beautyrest 600 Thread Count White Cooling Cotton Blend 4 PC Sheet Set

Perfect for hot sleepers, these 600 thread count sateen weave sheets are designed with a cooling treatment to help you stay cool and dry throughout the night.

$55 $34

Shop Now

Nestl Down Alternative Gel Cooling Pillows, Set of 2

Nestl Down Alternative Gel Cooling Pillows, Set of 2
Walmart

Nestl Down Alternative Gel Cooling Pillows, Set of 2

Sink into cloud-like comfort with these synthetic down pillows, featuring polyester gel fiber clusters for a cooling effect.

$75 $37

Shop Now

Lux Decor Collection 10-Piece Comforter Set with Sheets

Lux Decor Collection 10-Piece Comforter Set with Sheets
Walmart

Lux Decor Collection 10-Piece Comforter Set with Sheets

Knock out your bedding in one go with this set that comes with a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, bed skirt, decorative cushion, breakfast pillow, pillowcases and pillow shams.

$80 $59

Shop Now

Justlet Down Alternative Comforter

Justlet Down Alternative Comforter
Walmart

Justlet Down Alternative Comforter

This down-alternative comforter has a classy quilted design. 

$60 $31

Shop Now

Donama Contour Pillow

Donama Contour Pillow
Walmart

Donama Contour Pillow

This unique memory foam pillow has a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers.

$70 $36

Shop Now

Bare Home Pillowcase Set

Bare Home Pillowcase Set
Walmart

Bare Home Pillowcase Set

Swap out your old pillowcases for these microfiber ones that come in a ton of colors to match your current bedding.

$20 $13

Shop Now

Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Pillow

Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Pillow
Walmart

Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Pillow

These shredded-memory-foam pillows are gel-infused for a cooling effect. 

$196 $59

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

