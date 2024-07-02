Spruce up your bed with these Walmart deals worth buying this summer.
A good night's sleep is priceless, but shopping for comfy bedding can be quite heavy on the wallet. Between choosing the right sheet sets, making sure your duvet is perfect, and sorting through pillows, creating the coziest bed is expensive.
If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your bedding, now is a great time thanks to Walmart's 4th of July Sale this week. You can score quality bedding from brands like Serta, Beautyrest and more without breaking the bank.
Shop Walmart's 4th of July Bedding Deals
There's no need to wait until the next shopping holiday to score a great deal on cooling sheets, down alternative comforters, mattress protectors and anything else your bed might need this season. Whether you’re a warm sleeper, someone who needs to layer up, or somewhere in between, these bedding deals up to 80% off will have you sleeping sound all year long.
Ready for a bedroom refresh? Shop the best bedding deals available at Walmart below for restful sleep and the sweetest of dreams. Note that all bedding prices shown are for queen sizes, so be sure to click your favorites to find the best size and color for your choice.
Best Walmart 4th of July Bedding Deals
Serwall Down Alternative Comforter
This goose-down alternative comforter that comes in solid colors will match your space, no matter the decor or palette.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.
Nestl Bed Sheets Set
For hotel-quality sheet sets, Nestl skillfully weaves bed sheets using micro-threads. Plus, these sheets are resistant to pilling and snagging, which means they are pet-friendly and made to last.
Bamboo Mattress Protector
Keep your mattress as good as new with this mattress protector that promises to be breathable, cooling and hypoallergenic.
Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set
This 7-piece bed-in-a-bag set comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams to completely and conveniently transform your bare mattress into a cozy sleep haven with just one bundle and delivers year-round comfort and warmth.
Sopat All Season Down Alternative Comforter
This down-alternative duvet insert promises to be cooling and hypoallergenic.
Beautyrest 600 Thread Count White Cooling Cotton Blend 4 PC Sheet Set
Perfect for hot sleepers, these 600 thread count sateen weave sheets are designed with a cooling treatment to help you stay cool and dry throughout the night.
Nestl Down Alternative Gel Cooling Pillows, Set of 2
Sink into cloud-like comfort with these synthetic down pillows, featuring polyester gel fiber clusters for a cooling effect.
Lux Decor Collection 10-Piece Comforter Set with Sheets
Knock out your bedding in one go with this set that comes with a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, bed skirt, decorative cushion, breakfast pillow, pillowcases and pillow shams.
Justlet Down Alternative Comforter
This down-alternative comforter has a classy quilted design.
Donama Contour Pillow
This unique memory foam pillow has a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers.
Bare Home Pillowcase Set
Swap out your old pillowcases for these microfiber ones that come in a ton of colors to match your current bedding.
Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Pillow
These shredded-memory-foam pillows are gel-infused for a cooling effect.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
Walmart 4th of July Sale 2024: Save Up to 80% on TVs, Furniture, Summer Skincare and More
Sales & Deals
The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales 2024: Save Up to 50% on Purple, Casper, Helix and More
Sales & Deals
The Best 4th of July Sales 2024 to Shop Now: Save on Furniture, Mattresses, Beauty and More
Home
The Best Linen Bedding Picks for Summer: Shop Sheet Sets from Brooklinen, Quince, Pottery Barn and More
Sales & Deals