The Best Linen Bedding Picks for Summer: Shop Sheet Sets from Brooklinen, Quince, Pottery Barn and More

The Best Linen Bedding
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:12 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

Discover the luxury of linen by shopping these top-rated and best-selling natural flax fiber sheets.

By now, we all know the truth: Snoozing peacefully through the night helps us awaken renewed and refreshed for the day ahead.

If you're getting your full eight hours of sleep each day, experts estimate you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. After investing that much time there, creating the perfect sleeping sanctuary for yourself is worth the splurge. While we all know the importance of sleeping on the best mattress with a cozy duvet to prevent tossing and turning, but scoring a good bedding set is also key.

Finding the right sheets can be easier said than done because the market is saturated with so many types: Linen sheets, Egyptian cotton sheets, silk sheets, sateen sheets, flannel sheets and just about any other fabric you can imagine. For the warm days of summer, we're partial to the linen sheet, made from flax plant fiber these linen fabric sheets start out crisp and cool and soften after each wash. The main benefit to linen sheets is that they're said to be 30% more durable than cotton sheets so they'll last longer and you'll get more bang for your buck. Another bonus to linen is that the natural flax fibers create sheets with a self-cooling effect, so you don't have to worry about overheating.

If you're in the market for new bed sheets, check out our selection of the best linen sheets from across the web. After a night of sleeping on this new linen bedding, you'll understand the hype.

Cultiver Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases

Cultiver Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases
Cultiver

Cultiver Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases

Cultiver's sustainable linen sheets are made from 100% European flax. The popular linen sheet bundle comes in 14 hues.

$410

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Pre-washed in small batches, this linen sheet set already has that comfy and cozy feel. The set is offered in seven different colors and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

$319 $271

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set

Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set

There are different types of flax plants and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is said to be the most durable and is also sustainable, so these sheets will last a long time with proper care. 

$349

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Quince European Linen Sheet Set

Quince European Linen Sheet Set
Quince

Quince European Linen Sheet Set

Made from European flax, this sheet set made from pure linen includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. Pick from over 20 beautiful colors when purchasing these breathable sheets. 

$289 $170

For Queen Size

Shop Now

West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set

West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set
West Elm

West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set

West Elm's best-selling European flax linen sheet set has a rainbow of 20 color choices. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen sheet set keeps you cool in the summer, which is ideal if you're a hot sleeper.

$269

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set

Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set
Sijo

Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set

A stone wash makes these linens ultra soft for an extra cozy night's sleep. 

$175 $158

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set

Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set

Get the best of both worlds with this cotton and linen-blend sheet set from Pottery Barn. This bed sheet set meets the OEKO-TEX standard, which means they were tested for and free of over 350 harmful substances.

$199

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet

Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet
Bed Threads

Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet

How gorgeous is this light blue hue from Bed Threads? If you bundle products together, you can save 20% on your order.

$140

For Full/Queen Size

Shop Now

Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover

Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover
Schoolhouse

Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover

Already have the linen sheets? Grab yourself a linen duvet cover, like this colorful option from Schoolhouse, to round out your linen bedding set situation. 

$349

For Full/Queen Size

Shop Now

Parachute Linen Sheet Set

Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute

Parachute Linen Sheet Set

You'll love these European flax sheets that get softer with each wash. The light and airy sheet set includes a fitted sheet and a standard pillowcase set.

$359

For Queen Size

Shop Now

Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack

Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack
Amazon

Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack

Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused for up to 1000+ loads and will leave your laundry, including linen sheets, soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling. 

$20 $14

Shop Now

