Discover the luxury of linen by shopping these top-rated and best-selling natural flax fiber sheets.
By now, we all know the truth: Snoozing peacefully through the night helps us awaken renewed and refreshed for the day ahead.
If you're getting your full eight hours of sleep each day, experts estimate you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. After investing that much time there, creating the perfect sleeping sanctuary for yourself is worth the splurge. While we all know the importance of sleeping on the best mattress with a cozy duvet to prevent tossing and turning, but scoring a good bedding set is also key.
Finding the right sheets can be easier said than done because the market is saturated with so many types: Linen sheets, Egyptian cotton sheets, silk sheets, sateen sheets, flannel sheets and just about any other fabric you can imagine. For the warm days of summer, we're partial to the linen sheet, made from flax plant fiber these linen fabric sheets start out crisp and cool and soften after each wash. The main benefit to linen sheets is that they're said to be 30% more durable than cotton sheets so they'll last longer and you'll get more bang for your buck. Another bonus to linen is that the natural flax fibers create sheets with a self-cooling effect, so you don't have to worry about overheating.
If you're in the market for new bed sheets, check out our selection of the best linen sheets from across the web. After a night of sleeping on this new linen bedding, you'll understand the hype.
Cultiver Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases
Cultiver's sustainable linen sheets are made from 100% European flax. The popular linen sheet bundle comes in 14 hues.
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Pre-washed in small batches, this linen sheet set already has that comfy and cozy feel. The set is offered in seven different colors and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set
There are different types of flax plants and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is said to be the most durable and is also sustainable, so these sheets will last a long time with proper care.
Quince European Linen Sheet Set
Made from European flax, this sheet set made from pure linen includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. Pick from over 20 beautiful colors when purchasing these breathable sheets.
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set
West Elm's best-selling European flax linen sheet set has a rainbow of 20 color choices. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen sheet set keeps you cool in the summer, which is ideal if you're a hot sleeper.
Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set
A stone wash makes these linens ultra soft for an extra cozy night's sleep.
Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set
Get the best of both worlds with this cotton and linen-blend sheet set from Pottery Barn. This bed sheet set meets the OEKO-TEX standard, which means they were tested for and free of over 350 harmful substances.
Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet
How gorgeous is this light blue hue from Bed Threads? If you bundle products together, you can save 20% on your order.
Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover
Already have the linen sheets? Grab yourself a linen duvet cover, like this colorful option from Schoolhouse, to round out your linen bedding set situation.
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
You'll love these European flax sheets that get softer with each wash. The light and airy sheet set includes a fitted sheet and a standard pillowcase set.
Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack
Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused for up to 1000+ loads and will leave your laundry, including linen sheets, soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling.
